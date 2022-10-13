ELK RAPIDS — The hope for a return trip to the Final Four is still alive for Elk Rapids.
The Elks built a 3-0 lead after the first half against Grayling and left their home pitch with a 5-2 victory in a Division 3 varsity boys soccer district quarterfinal Thursday. Elk Rapids improves to 14-7-2 overall while the Vikings end their season at 9-12-1.
“They made it close,” Elk Rapids head coach Nate Plum said of Grayling. “They have a kid who is probably the fastest kid I’ve ever seen. Man alive, he is quick. He took the ball wide around six of our guys, and we have speed in our backline. He just made two goals happen by himself.”
Jared Barcenas got the Elks on the board first with a penalty-kick goal after Spencer Ball was fouled in the box. Barcenas and Ball each finished with two goals while Charlie Parrish knocked in the other. Jayden Hresko had the Elks’ lone assist on the night, helping Ball find the back of the night the first time.
“Jayden did most of the work on that one,” Plum said. “Spencer just got lucky. He was sitting right there while the ball was bouncing.”
Koa West picked up the win between the posts, making one save.
The key for Elk Rapids has been ball control. Plum said having a player or two who can score on a roster that can keep the ball in their possession makes for a “dangerous team.”
“That’s what makes a team special,” he said. “Our middle of the field with Jared, he’s just a leader and knows what to do with the ball and get it in the right places. He’s got great vision, knows when to shoot and when to take advantage of people when they’re not watching.”
The Elks made it to the state semifinals in 2021, and Plum said the 2022 squad — which sometimes starts two freshmen and two or three sophomores — is young.
“You could see tonight with this being the first playoff game for some of these guys that there was some, ‘Oh, my gosh... this is for real, now,’” Plum said. “We’ve got to keep telling them we can’t go in there tentative. We’ve got to go in there and put the ball in dangerous spots.”
Plum said the one area they can improve on is confidence.
“Everybody is playing for their lives right now,” Plum said. “You’ve got to teach the kids to take control and keep going after it and keep working. Anybody can outwork skill. If you’ve got the effort, you can beat skill.”
The Elks move on to the district semifinals Tuesday when they will host Kalkaska. The Blazers defeated Cheboygan 4-1 behind four goals from Cooper Swikoski.
“Kalkaska is really improved, and Cooper Swikoski is a winner who drives that team,” Plum said. “They’ll make it a game. I fully expect them to come here and make it hard for us.”
The district championship game is slated for Friday, Oct. 21, at Elk Rapids.
BOYS SOCCER
TC Central 9
BC Central 0
Traverse City Central: Geordie Richmond shutout, 0 saves; Declan Feeny 1 goal; Asher Paul 2 goals, 1 assist; Koen Burkholder 1 goal, 1 assist; Spencer Gerber 1 assist; Rory Gallagher 1 goal, 2 assist; Quinn Noyes 1 goal; Ethan Gerber 1 assist; Alec Roeters 1 goal; Luca Santoro 1 goal, 1 assist; Owen Adams 1 assist; Greyson Spinninken 1 goal.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (6-12-1) play Midland Dow on Tuesday. Bay City Central finishes the season at 2-16-1.
Boyne City 8
Kingsley 0
Boyne City: Kacey Gray shutout; Logan Leist 2 goals, 1 assist; Jack Snyder 2 goals, 1 assist; Kaleb Lloyd 1 goal; Reese Bey 1 goal; Logan Lloyd 1 goal; Matt Spate 1 goal; Jagger Peck 2 assists; Carsen Dittmar 1 assist; Cam Little 1 assist.
Kingsley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (10-5-5) battle Traverse City Christian in the Elk Rapids district semifinal on Tuesday. The Stags end their season at 0-18.
Kalkaska 4
Cheboygan 1
Kalkaska: Cooper Swikoski 4 goals; Jacob Brewer 1 assist; Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 11 saves.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (10-9-1) take on Elk Rapids on Tuesday. Cheboygan ends its season at 9-10-2.
Alpena 8
Cadillac 0
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Wildcats (13-5-3) play Bay City Western on Tuesday. The Vikings end their season at 1-16-1.
VOLLEYBALL
Manton 3
Evart 0
The Rangers def. Evart 25-21, 25-10, 25-9.
Manton: Abby Potter 6 digs; Ashley Bredahl 10 digs, 1 kill, 3 aces, 44 assists; Adriana Sackett 8 kills, 1 ace, 35 digs; Bridgette Collins 4 digs; Emma Ruppert 10 digs; Genevieve Alexander 2 digs, 1 assist; Lauren Wilder 10 digs, 17 kills, 1 block; Leah Helsel 8 digs, 18 kills, 3 aces, 3 blocks, 1 assist; Madison Schnitker 2 digs; Morgan Shepler 6 kills, 3 aces, 8 digs; Makayla Gowell 2 digs.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (33-4-4, 6-1 Highland) play in the Bath Invite on Saturday.
Frankfort 3
Mesick 1
The Panthers def. the Bulldogs 20-25, 25-10, 28-26, 25-15.
Frankfort: No stats reported.
Mesick: Kelsey Quiggin 6 aces, 2assists, 8 kills, 17 digs; Celeste Hallett 1 ace, 10 assists, 1 kill, 8 digs; Rebecca McCree 3 blocks, 2 aces, 5 kills, 6 digs; Kylie Sexton 1 ace, 1 kill; Emma Shermak 1 ace, 1 kill, 5 digs; Jazmyn Mills 11 digs; Maddy Spoor 2 aces, 4 assists; Kayla Greene 6 digs.
UP NEXT: The Panthers host Suttons Bay on Tuesday. The Bulldogs travel to Buckley on Oct. 20.
Beal City 3
McBain NMC 0
Beal City def. the Comets 32-30, 25-15, 25-23.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Jada VanNoord 2 aces; Kate Shaarda 27 assists, 1 ace; Paige Ebels 14 kills, 9 digs,1 block; Mabel Yount 8 kills; Emma Tossey 1 block; Alaina Rozeveld 7 digs.
UP NEXT: The Comets (19-5) play in the McBain Invite on Saturday.
Benzie tops Blazers, Sabres at tri
Benzie Central def. Kalkaska 26-24, 25-12, 15-7; def. Traverse City Christian 18-25, 25-21, 15-12.
Benzie Central: Ava Bechler 16 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Autumn Wallington 26 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces; Emma Brooks 18 digs, 5 aces, 4 assists; Flora Zickert 8 kills, 4 aces, 3 assists, 1 block; Gloria Stepanovich 5 kills, 8 blocks; Stella Hewitt 4 blocks, 1 ace, 3 kills; Scarlett Ramirez 4 aces, 1 block, 1 kill.
UP NEXT: The Huskies travel to the McBain Invitational on Saturday.
Petoskey 3
Alpena 2
Petoskey def. the Wildcats 25-15, 17-25, 25-16, 20-25, 15-9.
Petoskey: Caitlyn Matelski 13 kills; Brynn Jonker 6 kills, 5 aces; Reagan Walsh 6 kills; Sadie Corey 6 kills; Katie Parker 28 assists, 6 kills, 100% serving; Arial Nguyen 100% serving, 13 digs; Lucy Tarachas 38 digs.
UP NEXT: Petoskey plays in the McBain tournament on Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Postma, Foote go 1-2 at Grabowski Invitational
Girls overall: Ludington 39; Grand Traverse Academy 100; Manistee 114; Manton 120; Frankfort 127; Mason County Eastern 127; Reed City 134; Grand Rapids Union 202; Lake City 228.
Top 5 area girls: 1. Cecilia Postman (MNS) 20:21.66; Petra Foote (GTA) 20:51.13; 6. Hadley Saylor (MNT) 21:27.66; 9. Chloe Colton (MNT) 21:52.13; 12. Julia Jones (GTA) 22:18.31.
Boys overall: Reed City 39; Ludington 87; Mason County Eastern 92; White Cloud 103; Frankfort 119; Lake City 170; Manistee 206; Grand Traverse Academy 227.
Top 5 area boys: 7. Logan Patrick (MNT) 18:02.66; 8. Chase Snell (GTA) 18:11.8; Skylar Werden (FF) 18:13.58; 11. Adam Townsend (FF) 18:19.06; 12. Paxton Hall (LC) 18:21.69.
Cardinals take titles at Ski Valley championship
Boys overall: Johannesburg-Lewiston 19; Mancelona 49; Inland Lakes 60.
Boys top 5: Jacob Wartenberg (JL) 18:27; Blake Fox (JL) Jaymes Wildfong (MAN); Jeremiah Witt (JL); Ronin Vaden (JL).
Girls overall: Johannesburg-Lewiston 26; Inland Lakes 55; Mancelona 63; Gaylord St. Mary 66.
Girls top 5: Allie Nowak (JL) 19:05; Yolanda Gascho (JL); Miriam Murrell (GSM); Rosalinda Gascho (JL); Emily Anger (MAN).
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Onekama 66
Forest Area 18
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (3-5) travel to Brethren on Oct. 21. Forest Area (1-6, 1-4 Ski Valley) heads to Central Lake on Oct. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.