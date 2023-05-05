TRAVERSE CITY — Elk Rapids started the season with a win has not stopped since.
After their nail-biting 2-1 win against Traverse City St. Francis (4-3-1, 4-3-1 Lake Michigan) on Thursday, the Elks extended their start to the season 11-0-1. The last time the Elks started the season this long without a lost was in 2015-16 when they finished the season 22-1.
Elk Rapids seniors Lauren Bingham and Kendall Standfest scored the goals. Winning may look easy for Elk Rapids, but it was the first time in two games where an opponent scored on them. The Elks have eight games this season where they've shut out their opponents.
"Jorja (Jenema) and the defense are playing well, especially since two defenders are new to the position and didn't get many minutes on the field before the season," Elk Rapids head coach Andrea Krakow said.
With six games remaining before districts, Krakow reminded her team that the second half of the season has begun — and everyone wants to beat Elk Rapids.
"All of our opponents are playing more competitively, so we need to continue to play with intensity and purpose," Krakow said.
The Elks look to continue their hot play at Cadillac on Friday. The Gladiators had their three-game winning streak snapped by the Elks, but St. Francis looks to build on the season at Boyne City on Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
TC Central 3
Gaylord 2
Traverse City Central: Elizabeth Thaxton goal; Addison Booher goal; Iali Rodenroth goal; Nora Madion assist; Allie Lewis assist; Amelia Jordan 9 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (4-7-1, 2-1-1 Big North) welcome Traverse City West on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (3-6-2, 1-1-2 Big North) travel to Alpena on Tuesday.
TC West 2
Cadillac 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans (6-1-2, 3-0,1) travels to Petoskey on Friday. The Vikings (2-8, 1-5 Big North) welcome Elk Rapids on Friday.
Charlevoix 5
Grayling 1
Charlevoix: Mikayla Sharrow 3 goals, assist; Claire Scholten assist; Karlee Eaton 2 goals; Kylee Rice assist; Addison Boop 5 saves.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (5-5-1, 3-5-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Leland on Friday. The Vikings (4-7-1, 2-7-1 Lake Michigan) host Oscoda on Monday.
Boyne City 1
Harbor Springs 1
Boyne City: Mackensy Wilson goal; Mira Hauger assist; Maggi McHugh 5 saves.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (7-1-1, 5-1-1 Lake Michigan) welcome Petoskey on Friday. The Rams (2-9-2, 2-3-2 Lake Michigan) travel to Elk Rapids on Monday.
BOYS GOLF
St. Francis finishes Second at Sundance
Venue: Sundance Golf Course
Team scores: 1. Charlevoix 337; 2. Traverse City St. Francis 342; 3. Harbor Springs 376; 4. Elk Rapids 359; 5. East Jordan 375.
Top area finishers: 1. Hudson Vollmer (CHX) 75; 2. David Ansley (TCSF) 77; 3. Spencer Ball 80 (ER); 4. Lewis Walter (TCSF) 82.
Gaylord Finishes Top Five at Falcon Invite
Venue: West Branch Country Club
Team scores: 4. Gaylord 363; 8. Petoskey 387; 12. Traverse City Christian 429.
Top area finishers: 7. Luke Somerville (GYD) 84; 10. Max Faulkner (PET) 85; 17. Brandt Hogerheide (GYD) 90.
Manistee's Frosh Max Scharp finishes 1st at Jamboree
MONTAGUE — The Scharp brothers have continued to dominate the golf course this season as freshmen Max Scharp placed first for individuals at the Old Channel Trail Jamboree on Thursday with a score of 35.
Jacob Scharp tied for fourth with a final score of 40. Manistee placed second with a combined score of 166.
Junior Braydon Sorenson tied in 12th with a final score of 44.
GIRLS TENNIS
TC St. Francis 8
Boyne City 0
Traverse City St. Francis: 1S —Mary Chittle 6-0, 6-0; 2S — Mary Kate Ansley 6-1, 6-0; 3S - Ava Pomaranski 6-0, 6-0; 4S - Audrey Lee 6-0, 6-0; 1D - Lily Lurvey/Caroline Knox 6-0, 6-0; 2D - Lizzie Frederick/Abby Corpus 6-0, 6-0; 3D - Alyssa Corpus/Elly March win by default; 4D - Maggie Puetz/Katrina Lee win by default.
TC West 5
Petoskey 3
Singles: (1) Katya Peck (PET) def. Ashley Beeler (TCW) 6-0, 6-2; (2) Jordan Stark (PET) def. Anna Elmquest (TCW) 6-2 , 6-0; (3) Sara Elliott (TCW) def. Adelyn Wang (PET) 6-3 , 6-1; (4) Ellie Gruber (TCW) def. Kennedy Johnson (PET) 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3).
Doubles: (1) Wave Spence/Lilli Cerny (TCW) def. Remington Barnadyn/Abby Donovan (PET) 6-3 , 6-1; (2) Anna Varnhagen/Charlie Todd (PET) def. Anna Sperry/Lily Alvarado (TCW) 6-1 , 6-2; (3) Mia Hoffman/Sonjena Hart (TCW) def. Audrey Gietzen/Brynn Bennett (PET) 6-1 , 6-0; (4) Alexa Ngyen/Meg Barnum (TCW) def. Ava Genschaw/Ava Kitscher (PET) 6-3 , 6-2.
