ELK RAPIDS — Gabby Krakow, Lauren Bingham and Pipre Meteer scored two goals each to propel Elk Rapids to an 8-0 win Friday over Leland.
Kendall Standfest added a goal and three assists and Mary Gregorski scored a goal. Bingham and Krakow also contributed assists.
Jorja Jenema recorded the shutout in goal, with the end ending one minute early because of the mercy rule.
The Elks (3-0) return to Lake Michigan Conference play Monday, traveling to Grayling for a 5 p.m. matchup.
BASEBALL
Parma Western 4
TC Central 2
TC Central — Owen Dawson 1-3, RBI; Will Dawson RBI; J.J. Dutmers, Ben Van Nes, Carson Bourdo 1 hit each.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (2-3) host Traverse City St. Francis for a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Clare 14, 17
Boyne City 3, 7
Game 1: Boyne City — Chas Stanek 2-2, R; Kacey Gray 1-3, SB, R; Wyatt Stinger 1-2, RBI, R.
Game 2: Boyne City — Mason Wilcox RBI, HBP, SB, R; Gavin Hewitt 1-4, 3 SB, R; Kaden Jewett 2 SB, R; Stinger 1-2, 2 RBI; Riley Dittmar 2 R; Aaron Bess SB, R.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (0-2) travel Monday to Inland Lakes.
SOFTBALL
Hudsonville 15, 17
TC West 0, 2
Game 1 (4 innings): TC West — Kaci Sowers 1 K, 3 IP; Hudsonville — Sydney Bosgraf perfect game through 4 IP, 8 K.
Game 2 (4 innings): TC West — Mallory Smith 1-2, 2 RBI; Ava Tiesworth, Lydia Heymes, Peyton Metz 1 hit each.
UP NEXT: The Titans (4-2) play at East Kentwood at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.