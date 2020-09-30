HARBOR SPRINGS — Elk Rapids bounced back from a 1-0 deficit to beat Harbor Springs 7-1 in Lake Michigan Conference soccer action Wednesday.
Preston Ball scored two goals and Landen Knight, Mason Travis, Cooper Moore, Terran Peterson and Mahaney VandeKerkhof each added a goal. Moore scored his goal on his first touch on varsity after earning a call-up from junior varsity.
Spencer Ball and Avery Kellogg chipped in two assists, while Ben Loznak and Knight also had helpers. Zac Bolde and Jack Spencer split time in net.
The contest ended a streak of seven consecutive shutouts by Elk Rapids.
The Elks (12-2-4, 7-0-2 Lake Michigan) travel Saturday to Petoskey.
MORE SOCCER
North Bay 11
Kingsley 3
North Bay (5-7-1): Finn Mankowski 3 goals, 3 assists; Joe Byers 3 goals, assist; Owen Irvine 2 goals’ Dashel Courson goal; Christian Cox goal; Ivan Ramirez goal; Sam Vukasovich 5 saves.
UP NEXT: North Bay travels Thursday to Manistee (4-7).
Leland 6
Benzie Central 0
Leland (7-3-2, 6-0 Northwest): Ben Kiessel 2 goals; Jayden Holston 2 goals; Gavin Miller goal (PK), 7 saves; Caleb Kickbush goal; Wyatt Sirrine assist; Luke Noorman 2 assists; Whelan Sirrine, Alejandro Corona, JJ Popp, Augustine Kramer lead defense.
UP NEXT: The Comets travel Friday to defending state champion Muskegon Western Michigan Christian.
Gaylord 1
TC Central 0
Gaylord (6-7-2, 2-4 Big North): Nate Kleinsorge (free kick); Dylan Crossett 8 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (9-2-2, 4-2 Big North) visit TC West, Thursday; the Blue Devils travel Thursday to Alpena.
VOLLEYBALL
Cadillac 3
Petoskey 0
Cadillac (28-5) def. Petoskey (15-9) 25-18, 25-13, 25-19.
Cadillac (28-5): Macy Brown 21 kills, 14 digs, ace, block; Renee Brines 31 assists, 7 digs, 5 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Carissa Musta 6 blocks, kill; Joslyn Seeley 5 kills, ace; Julia Jezak 7 digs, 3 assists.
Lake Lee. St. Mary 3
TC Bulldogs JV 0
Lake Leelanau def. TC Bulldogs JV 25-9, 25-14, 25-19.
St. Mary (7-3 overall, 2-0 varsity): Amelia Dunham 5 aces, 3 kills; Sarah Bunek 3 kills, 3 digs; Violeta Serrano 4 aces, 9 assists, 12 digs.
UP NEXT: The Eagles play in Saturday’s tournament at Big Rapids Crossroads.
TC Central frosh 2
TC West frosh 1
TC Central def. TC West 25-19, 25-21, 17-25.
TC Central: Addy Booher 2 aces, 3 assists, 11 digs; Lucy Phillips 3 aces, 5 digs, 2 kills; Marina Wagner 3 aces, 10 assists, 2 digs, 4 kills; Carly Galsterer 2 aces, 1 dig, 3 kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.