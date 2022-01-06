ELK RAPIDS — In the battle of the antlered mascots, the Elks of Elk Rapids came out on top against the Stags of Kingsley.
Elk Rapids got off to a fast start and built a 22-11 lead after the first quarter of Wednesday’s varsity boys basketball game. The Elks’ homecourt advantage continued in the second as they allowed Kingsley to score just a single point and led 36-12 at half. The third quarter was a low-scoring affair with the Elks outpacing the Stags 8-7. Elk Rapids put up 18 points to Kingsley’s 10 in the fourth to stretch its large lead even further.
Josh Lavely racked up a double-double with a dozen points and 16 rebounds. Spencer Ball also reached double digits in scoring with 11 to go with six boards and five assists. Mason Travis and Max Irelan each pitched in with nine points. Travis also had four assists.
The win comes in Elk Rapids’ first game of 2022 after a long layoff during the holiday break.
“We’re still working on trying to get our conditioning back,” Elk Rapids head coach Kevin Ball said. “It was a very physical game. We battled hard and competed well. Not bad for our first game back.”
Gage Hessem led the Stags with nine points, and Evan Douglass had seven for Kingsley in the loss.
The Elks (2-1, 1-0 Lake Michigan Conference) host Boyne City on Tuesday. The Stags (1-4, 1-1 Northwest Conference) head to Benzie Central on Friday.
BOYS HOOPS
McBain NMC 51
Houghton Lake 39
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Trevin Winkle 25 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Blake Dezeeuw 9 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks; Nathan Eisenga 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (3-0) travel to Evart on Friday.
Beal City 47
Lake City 45
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (3-2) travel to Roscommon on Friday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Bellaire 58
Pellston 13
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 24 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals; Charlie Boyce 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; Emma Eby 8 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (3-3, 1-2 Ski Valley) visit Forest Area on Friday.
Gaylord 63
Boyne City 31
Gaylord: Meghan Keen 11 points; Avery Parker 11 points; Kennedy Neff 11 points.
Boyne City: Morgan Deming 11 points, 7 rebounds, 6 blocks; Grace Dawson 8 points; Elly Day 5 points; Braydin Noble 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (4-1) host Traverse City West on Friday. The Ramblers (0-5) welcome Traverse City St. Francis on Friday.
Central Lake 50
Forest Area 29
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (4-2) head to Johannesburg-Lewiston on Friday. Forest Area (0-4) hosts Belliare on Friday.
Gaylord SM 66
Onaway 41
Gaylord St. Mary: Ava Schultz 19 points, five 3-pointers; Macey Bebble 16 points; Sydney Grusczynski 9 points; Bailey Murrell 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (5-0, 3-0 Ski Valley) play Forest Area at home Monday.
Inland Lakes 65
Mancelona 33
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Mancelona (1-5) hosts Pellston on Friday.
TCSF JV gold 35
TC Central JV 15
Traverse City Central (0-6): Iali Rodenroth 2 points; Liz Phillips 2 points; Lucy Bongiorno 2 points; Annie Goldkuhle 2 points; Sriwarshini Sivakanthan 2 points; Madison Portenga 2 points; Addison Booher 4 steals.
Traverse City St. Francis JV gold (4-2): Sophie Hardy 13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals; Adrianna Spranger 10 points; Anna Mason 6 rebounds, 2 points; Hunter St. Peter 4 points, 4 rebounds, 7 steals; Kate Jensen 3 assists, 5 steals.
TCSF JV blue 30
TC Central frosh 16
Traverse City St Francis JV blue (4-0): Lilianna David 4 points, 8 steals, 2 assists; Maya Padisak 12 points, 11 steals, 5 rebounds, 2 assists; Zoey Jetter 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals.
Traverse City Central (2-1): Lucy Bongiorno 5 points; Abby McDonald 4 points; Stella Solomon 4 points; Amelia Jordan 3 points.
HOCKEY
TC Central 4
Cadillac 1
Traverse City Central: Hunter Folgmann goal, assist; Chase Adams goal; Elliot VanderRoest goal; Shea Harmeson goal; Owen Dawson assist; Colin Miller assist; Laken Batcha assist, Grand Neuhardt 12 saves.
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (7-3-1, 2-1-1 Big North) play Traverse City West in the McCullough Cup on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Howe Arena.
BOWLING
Bellaire 28
St. Ignace 2
Bellaire (5-0): Troy Przybyszewski 193; Quentin Baeckeroot 192; Matthew Lapardo-Lovett 164-150; Nik Shumaker 153.