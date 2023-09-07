ELK RAPIDS — The Grayling boys varsity soccer team is perfect no more as the Vikings fell by a 6-1 score to Elk Rapids on Thursday.
Grayling (7-1, 1-1 Lake Michigan) went into Thursday's contest with a 7-0 record and a chance to have a leg up in the Lake Michigan Conference that has primarily been owned by Elk Rapids (6-1-1, 1-0-1 Lake Michigan).
The Vikings will get a chance to redeem themselves against the Elks on Sept 25.
"We learned we have to play a complete game to compete with good teams," Grayling coach Andy Moore said.
Mitchel Harrington tacked in his 25th goal on the season with three minutes remaining in the first half.
"Mitch is a fast kid, and we gave him the ball and he scored a goal on us," Elk Rapids coach Nate Plum said.
The score was knotted 1-1 with 25 minutes remaining in the second half until the Elks rained five more goals down on the Vikings.
"When the Elks scored their second goal, we stopped playing," Moore said.
Noah Hilley finished with two goals, with his first goal breaking the tie in the second half. Alex Smith finished with two goals and an assist. Owen Spencer and Jayden Hresko each had one goal.
Noah Bogard, Tyler Standfest and Drew Plum had an assist each, and goalkeeper Koa West had three saves.
"Our backline was strong tonight," Plum said. "Noah had a strong night."
The Elks took 36 shots total, 20 in the first half.
Plum was pleased with the performance but credits the Vikings for making it difficult to score.
The Elks travel to the Williamston Invite on Saturday. The Vikings head to Harbor Springs on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
TC West 8
Alpena 0
Traverse City West: Aidan Orth 2 goals, assist; Ben Carlson 1 goal, 3 assists; Charlie Licht 1 goal; Kallen Ray 1 goal; Keagan Smith 2 goals, 1 assist; Jackson Cote 1 goal, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: The Titans (6-0-1, 1-0 in Big North) travel to Hudsonville on Saturday.
Leland 5
TC Christian 0
Leland: Max Waldrup 2 goals; Ano Creamer 1 goal; Brian Mosqueda 1 goal; Landon Allen 1 goal.
UP NEXT: The Comets (5-2, 1-0 Northwest) travel to Muskegon Western Michigan Christian on Saturday. The Sabres (1-4-2) host Midland on Saturday.
TC Central 5
Cadillac 3
UP NEXT: The Trojans (1-3, 1-0 Big North) host Alpena on Tuesday. The Vikings (0-7, 0-1 Big North) welcome Gaylord on Tuesday.
Charlevoix 3
Boyne City 1
Boyne City: Maddox Rykse 1 goal; Finn Tosch 1 assist; Odin Kirkby 7 saves.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (2-2-1, 0-1 Lake Michigan) welcome Kalkaska on Monday. The Rayders (3-3, 0-2 Lake Michigan) host Cheboygan on Saturday.
Alcona 1
Harbor Light 1
Harbor Light: Anna Cole 1 goal.
UP NEXT: The Swordsmen (4-1-1) travel to Sault Area on Monday.
Harbor Springs 1
Kalkaska 1
Kalkaska: Cade Ponstein 1 goal; Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 14 saves.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (4-1-2, 1-0-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Charlevoix on Monday. The Rams (6-2-2, 0-0-2 Lake Michigan) host Grayling on Monday.
Tawas 3
McBain NMC 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Blair DeZeeuw 11 saves.
UP NEXT: The Comets (3-5, 1-1 Northern Michigan) travel to Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian.
Suttons Bay 7
Kingsley 0
Suttons Bay: Finn Mankowski 4 goals, 1 assist; Juan Garcia 2 goals, 1 assist; Dashel Cousin 1 goal; Daniel Lint assist; Joe Howard assist; Graeme Martin assist; Julian Calderon 1 assist; James Bunek 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (3-2-2, 1-0 Northwest) travel to Buckley on Tuesday. The Stags (1-5, 0-1 Northwest) travel to Manistee on Friday.
Gaylord 0
Petoskey 0
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (1-3-4, 0-0-1 Big North) travel to Cadillac on Tuesday. the Northmen (2-5-3, 0-0-1 Big North) host Traverse City West on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Leland 3
Onekama 0
Leland def. Onekama: 25-16, 25-16, 25-21.
Leland: Abby Hicks 21 assists, 5 digs; 9 kills, 1 ace, 1 block; Kally Sluiter 1 kill, 10 digs; Fiona Moord 9 kills, 4 digs, 1 blocks; Kelsey Allen 6 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks; Mallory Lowe 3 digs, 3 blocks; Olive Ryder 2 kills, 2 assists, 6 digs, Shelby Plamondon 6 kills, 4 digs.
UP NEXT: The Comets (9-8, 1-0 Northwest) travel to Traverse City Central for the Trojan Invite on Saturday. The Portagers travel to Glen Lake on Tuesday.
Kingsley 3
Suttons Bay 0
Kingsley def. Suttons Bay: 25-12, 25-6, and 25-8.
Kingsley: Grace Lewis 11 kills, 10 digs; Sarah Wooer 2 kills 29 assists 4 digs; Olivia Reamer 6 kills, 1 block 19-19 serving; Aizlyn Hager 4 kills; Jenna Middleton 8 kills. 9 digs; Isabelle Seitz 8 digs 10-11 serving.
UP NEXT: The Stags (11-1, 1-0 Northwest) travel to Traverse City Central on Saturday for Trojans Invite.
Manton 3
Hart 1
Manton def. Hart; 25-15, 25-14, 24-26, and 25-22
Manton: Adriana Sackett 1 ace, 9 kills, 22 digs; Angela Porter 1 kill, 1 block; Aubrey Hiller 3 aces, 16 assists, 6 digs; Ava Traxler 5 kills, 3 digs; Genna Alexander 3 digs, 1 block; Kelsey Harding 13 assists, 7 digs; Lauren Wilder 4 aces, 9 kills, 20 digs; Mattie Lafreniere 1 ace, 7 kills, 3 blocks, 6 digs; Morgan Shepler 1 ace, 7 kills, 29 digs; Taylor Bigelow 1 dig.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (7-7) stay home for the Manton Invitational on Saturday.
East Jordan 3
Grayling 0
East Jordan def Grayling: 25-19, 25-17, and 25-18.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils travel to Gaylord St. Mary on Thursday.
Brethren 3
Manistee CC 0
Brethren def. Manistee Catholic Central: 25-13, 26-24, and 25-14.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats welcome Traverse City Home School on Tuesday. The Sabers welcome Big Rapids Crossroads Academy on Thursday.
Frankfort 3
Glen Lake 2
Frankfort def. Glen Lake: 25-21, 10-25, 13-25, 25-21, and 15-13.
No stats reported
UP NEXT: The Panthers (6-5) host Suttons Bay on Tuesday. The Lakers (1-6) host Onekama on Tuesday.
Marion 3
Bear Lake 0
Marion def. Bear Lake: 25-12, 25-12, and 25-22.
UP NEXT: The Lakers travel to Mason County Eastern on Thursday.
Boyne City 3
Kalkaska 1
Boyne City def. Kalkaska: 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, and 25-16.
Boyne City: Ava Tarsi 30 assists, 7 kills, 11 digs and 1 ace; Elly Wilcox 12 kills, 1 ace, 5 digs; Ameilia Dunstan - 3 kills, 1 ace, 8 digs; Josie Wilson 13 kills; Brianna Ager 16 digs, 100% serving; Aubrey Burns 25 digs, 2 aces.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (15-1) travel to Charlevoix on Tuesday. The Blazers host Traverse City St. Francis on Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 3
Harbor Springs 0
The Elks def. the Rams 25-12, 27-25, 25-16.
Elk Rapids: Caroline Best 8 kills; Morgan Bergquist 7 kills; Rhielynn Skrocki 4 kills; Violet Sumerix 3 kills, 4 aces; Ashley McCann 17 assists; Matta Ball 11 digs; Gaby Morton 4 kills, 3 aces.
UP NEXT: The Elks travel to the Petoskey Tournament on Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY
2023 Shepherd John Bruder Classic
Large School Girls Overall Results:10. Cadillac (350); 15. Grayling (636).
Girls LS finishes: 15. Brooklynn Brown (Cadillac) 19:48.8.
LS Boys Overall Results: 9. Cadillac (204).
LS Boys finishes: 16. Nolan Nixon (Cadillac) 16:41.6.
Small School Girls Overall Results: 10. Manton (237).
SS Girls Individuals: 37. Betsey Gooden (Manton) 22:58.8.
SS Boys Overall: no score.
SS Boys Individuals: 7. Robert Dykhouse (Manton) 16:57.3.
