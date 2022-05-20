LAKE LEELANAU — A pair of fairly evenly matched teams each took home a win and a loss as Lake Leelanau St. Mary hosted Benzie Central in a nonconference twin bill on the softball diamond Thursday.
St. Mary (14-8) won the first game of the doubleheader in a 9-7 final. The Eagles jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after the first inning and answered the Huskies’ two-run top of the second with two runs of their own in the bottom of the frame on an Elena Grant single to left field.
Benzie (15-10) got within striking distance at 5-4 after scoring single runs in the third and fourth innings, but the Eagles tacked on three in bottom of the fourth after a Delana Kirt triple, a Della Bunek RBI groundout and a Jenny Morio single to increase their cushion to four runs. St. Mary added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth, which turned out to be helpful after Benzie plated three runs in its final at-bat before falling short of the full comeback.
Morio picked up the win in the circle for St. Mary, tossing six innings and allowing just one earned run on eight hits with four strikeouts. Cathryn Mikowski was a perfect 4-for-4 from the dish and scored three times while driving in one. Grant finished with a team-high three RBI.
Riley Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for the Huskies. Autumn Skiver also collected two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs in the loss.
St. Mary delivered again in the first inning of the second game, scoring four runs, but the Huskies had a four-run frame of their own in the third after scoring twice in the first and second innings for an 8-5 lead. The Huskies went on to win 9-6 in the second game, which was shortened to just four innings because of time constraints.
Grace Heiges pitched all four innings for Benzie, giving up two earned runs on two hits with three strikeouts and four walks. Sanchez and Katie Quick each picked up a double and two RBI.
Kirt and Audrey Smith doubled in the loss. Kirt’s two-bagger plated two runs, while Mikowski picked up the other RBI. Leah Fleis had St. Mary’s only other hit of the game.
The Eagles host Bear Lake on Saturday, and the Huskies head to Mason County Central on Monday.
SOFTBALL
Bay City Western 8, 7
TC Central 3, 2
Traverse City Central: Audrey Williams 7 IP, 2 K; McKenzie Reed 7 IP, 4 K; Daisie Brewer H, 2 R; Izzy Covert 3 H, 3 RBI; Cate Heethuis 3 H, R; Hannah Fellows 2 H, R; Audrey Williams H; Katelyn Gaylord H; Ava King H.
Chippewa Hills 8, 9
Cadillac 6, 14
Cadillac: Ashlyn Lundquist (W) 13 IP, 25 K; Lundquist 5 H, 3 R, 4 RBI; Brooklyn Hoffert 2 H, R RBI; Mady Smith 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Cassie Jenema 4 H, 3 R; Taryn Regnerus 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Marisa Wilde 2 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Kaylee Combs 3 H, 3 R, 5 RBI; Quinn Hess RBI; Stella Balcom H, 2 R, 2 RBI.
Joburg 9, 10
Onaway 0, 9
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Jayden Marlatt (W) 6 IP, 1 HA, 9 K; Autumn Vermilyea (W) 6 IP, ER, 4 K; Marlatt 2 H, 6 R; Emily Crandell H, R, 3 RBI; Vermilyea 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Jocelyn Tobias H, R, 3 RBI; Kennedy Johnson H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Cassie Tallman H, R, 3 RBI.
BASEBALL
TC Christian 15, 13
Bellaire 5, 2
TC Christian (14-8): Isaiah Valliere (W) 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 6 K; Austin Rubin 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 4 K; Reece Broderick 2 H, RBI, 3 R; Valliere 2 H, 3 RBI, 2 R; Roman Alekseyenko 2 H, 2B, 2 RBI, R; Brock Broderick 3 H, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R; Malachi Willis 2 BB; Ryan Foley H, 2 RBI, R; Nick Rampe 2B, 2 BB, 4 R; Rubin 2 H, 2B, R.
Bellaire (1-14): Kayden Battershell H, RBI; Quentin Baeckeroot H; Ben Landis H.
Benzie Central 12, 9
Lake Leelanau SM 2, 0
Benzie Central (13-9): Lou Alpers (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 3 K; Dakota Dawson (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 K; Dominic Lopez 5 H, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R, SB; Dan Wallington 5 H, 3 2B, 6 RBI, 3 R, SB, BB; Roger Lamie 2 H, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, HBP; Quinn Zickert 2 H, RBI, 2 R, SB; Cael Katt 5 H, RBI, 5 R, 3 SB; Austin Smith 2 H, R, 3 BB; Steve Barron RBI, R; Alberto Lopez 2 RBI, R, HBP, BB; Dawson 3 H, 2 R; Wyatt Noffsinger H, RBI, R.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (7-16): August Schaub 3 H, R, SB; Jerry Schaub RBI; Dylan Barnowski H, R.
East Jordan 5, 2
Boyne City 3, 9
East Jordan (13-11): Tommy Reid (W) 6 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 14 K, 0 BB; Hayden Peck 2 H, 2 R, 3B; Reid 2 H, RBI, R, BB; Ben Reid RBI; Kaleb Schroeder H, R, SB; Mason Malpass H, 2 RBI, R.
Boyne City (13-14): Gavin Hewitt (W) 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 K; Mason Wilcox (L) 5 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 5 K; Hewitt 4 H, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2B, SB; Kaden Jewett 2 H, HR, 5 RBI, R, 2B, 3 SB; Aaron Bess H, 5 SB, R, 2B, 2 BB.
Joburg-Lewiston 5, 3
Onaway 11, 0
Johannesburg-Lewiston (15-11): Preston Marlatt (W) 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 5 K; Eli Lindbert (L) 4.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 4 K; Rily McVannel 4 H, 2 RBI, R, 2 SB; Colin Baskinski 3 H, RBI, 2B, R; Rylan Rosso H, RBI, BB; Ed Burke 2 H, 2 RBI; Thomas Fox 3 H, R; Marlatt 2 R, 2B, SB.
Gaylord St. Mary 2, 16
Pellston 1, 2
Gaylord St. Mary (8-14): Dillon Croff (W) 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 9 K, 1 BB; Gavin Bebble (W) 3.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 K; Donovan Blust 4 H, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, 3 SB; Brodie Jeffers 4 H, 3 RBI, 3 R, 2 SB, R; Bebble 2B, 3B, RBI, 2 R, 4 HBP, SB; Daniel Jacobson 2 H, 2B, 2 R; Croff 2B, 3B, RBI, 4 R; Brett Koscielniak 2B, RBI, 2 R; Joseph O’Connell RBI; Hogan McKinley RBI; Hunter Klepadlo H, R, BB.
Ludington 6
Manistee 4
Manistee (11-14-1): Jaret Edmondson (L) 5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 K; Ethan Edmondson 2-3, RBI, R, 2 BB; Donavyn Kirchinger 2-3, RBI, R; Caine Weed 2B, RBI; Jeffrey Huber 2 BB, R, 1-2; J. Edmondson 2-4, SB; Adam Workman H, RBI, R, SB.
SOCCER
Cadillac 1
TC Central 0
Cadillac (14-2-4, 6-1-2 Big North): Lindsay Meier goal; Jazmin Angell 11 saves.
Traverse City Central (6-6-5, 2-4-3 Big North): Amelia Jordan 7 saves.
TC West 4
Alpena 0
Traverse City West (9-2-3, 6-1-2 Big North): No stats reported.
Elk Rapids 8
Charlevoix 0
Elk Rapids (13-2, 9-0 Lake Michigan): Lauren Bingham 3 goals, 2 assists; Sofie Bellner goal; Elizabeth Pike goal; Hannah Janssen goal; Kendall Standfest goal, assist; Annabelle Parrish goal; Gabby Krakow 3 assists; Jorja Jenema shutout in goal.
Gaylord 1
Petoskey 1
No stats reported.
McBain NMC 5
Shepherd 0
No stats reported.
GOLF
Glen Lake wins NWC match by 26 shots
Team scores (9-hole event at Manistee National): 1. Glen Lake 153; 2. Suttons Bay 179; 3. Benzie Central 189; 4. Onekama 234; 5. Frankfort 217; 6. Kingsley 218.
Glen Lake leaders: Michael Houtteman 36; Blake O’Connor 38; Billy Rosa 39; Garrett Moss 40; Jackson Zywicki 42; Drew Dezelski 44.
Suttons Bay leaders: Nathan Schaub 40; Sam Vukasovich 42; Nick Dashner 46.
Benzie leaders: Andrew Warsecke 45; Christien Westcott 45; Ethan Lemmen 48.
Onekama leader: Sawyer Christensen 45.
Frankfort leaders: Ethan Evans 49; Adam Mills 52.
Kingsley leaders: Sam Belanger 54; Ethan Hoffman 54; Ashton Harter 54.
McBain wins 3rd round of Missauke Cup on tiebreaker
Team scores (9-hole event at Missaukee GC): 1. McBain 182; 2. McBain NMC 182; 3. Reed City 188; 4. Lake City NA (only 3 golfers).
Throwing out the worst score, McBain leads the overall standings by just 2 strokes.
McBain NMC leaders: Titus Best 43; Cam Baas 46; Emmitt Baas 46; Ty VanHaitsma 48.
McBain leaders: Bryce Roller 44; Tucker Vandervelde 44; Christian Mitchell 45; Spencer Reed 49.
Lake City leader: Teague Helsel 43.
