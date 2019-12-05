BOYNE CITY — The Bellaire Eagles pulled out a close 24-18 win over Boyne City to get their first win of the season on Thursday.
The Eagles (1-0) fought back and forth with the Ramblers after taking the early lead and held stout in the final quarter to keep the margin at six.
Katie Decker was the big scorer on the day with 12 points and four rebounds for the Eagles.
Jacey Somers was huge on the boards with nine while netting five points and Noel Mann had five points, three rebounds and three steals for Bellaire.
Avery Stadt led the way for Boyne City with six points.
The Eagles will have the weekend off then host Central Lake on Wednesday.
BASKETBALL
Cadillac 52
Reed City 26
Cadillac (1-0): Molly Anderson 21 points; makenna Bryant 13 points; Emma McTaggart 7 points.
UP NEXT: Cadillac at TC West, Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.