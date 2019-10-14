TRAVERSE CITY — Eight teams met at Traverse City Country Club on Monday for the Big North Conference Championships just four days before state finals begin.
Harbor Springs and Traverse City West tied at the top with a 358, but Harbor Springs won the tiebreaker on the fifth golfer's score.
The Titans took home the BNC crown and were led by Anci Dy (76, medalist), Ava Warren (89), Audrey Burt (96) and Ava Krueger (97). Ainslee Hewitt carded a 106 for TCW but Harbor Springs' Kenzie Gillette carded a 99 to give the Rams the win.
Big Rapids came in third (369), TC Central fourth (376), Petoskey fifth (378), Cadillac sixth (426), Alpena seventh (465) and TC St. Francis came in last (468).
The Trojans were led by Emlin Munch with an 84 followed by Grace Maitland (91), Marina Rosingana (95) and Sierra Batcha (106).
Maeli Coveyou led the Northmen with a 86 followed closely by Ashley Lamb with an 87.
Madi Drabik carded a 101 to lead Cadillac and McKenzie McManus shot a 95 for TCSF.
Following the round, Lamb (PET), Coveyou (PET), Munch (TCC), Maitland (TCC), Dy (TCW) and Warren (TCW) were named first team all-conference.
Kennedy Ellis (ALP), Drabik (CAD), Bryn Werner (PET), Rosingana (TCC), Burt (TCW) and Hewitt (TCW) were named to second team all-conference.
The Titans won the title as a team and were followed by Petoskey, TC Central, Cadillac and Alpena, respectively.
SOCCER
Glen Lake 4
North Bay 1
Glen lake: Henry Plumstead 3 G, A; Bryn Fischer G, 3 A; Tucker Brown 4 saves.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake vs. winner of Buckley/Leland, Saturday.
