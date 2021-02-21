KINGSLEY — Evan Douglass drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Kingsley a 47-45 boys basketball victory over Frankfort.
The shot also reeled in the Stags' first win of the season.
Douglass finished with 11 points and a half dozen steals, while Beau LaTulip led Kingsley with 16 points and three steals. Logan Hughes added six points and Owen Graves chipped in six assists and six steals.
Jack Stefanski led Frankfort with 20 points, and Nick Stevenson scored 11 points.
The Stags (1-3, 1-2 Northwest Conference) host Onekama on Tuesday, while Frankfort (4-3, 3-3 Northwest) hosts McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Monday.
MORE BOYS HOOPS
East Grand Rapids 66
TC Central 56
TC Central: Josh Burnham 15 points, 5 rebounds; Anthony Ribel 7 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds; George Goldkuhle 9 points; Carson Bourdo 6 points, 6 assists; Kadyn Warner 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host TC West, Tuesday.
Lake Leelanau SM 65
Forest Area 50
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (4-1): Shawn Bramer 24 points, 11 rebounds, first varsity dunk; Dylan Barnowski 23 points, 12 rebounds; August Schaub 4 points; Joey Leggett 4 points; Matthew Kohler 4 points.
Forest Area (2-3): Mekhi Marsh 11 points; Phoenix Mulholland 13 points; Dominic Hart 9 points; Lane Lindsay 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles travel Wednesday to Brethren and play at TC Christian, Thursday;
TC Christian 62
Mesick 59
TC Christian (4-1): Brock Broderick 27 points; Elijah Mleko 13 points; Cole Wierda 11 points; Elliott Molby 8 points.
Mesick (4-2, 3-0 West Michigan D): Loan Wienclaw 14 points, 5 rebounds; Matthew Fuller 12 points, 5 assists.
JV: Mesick won 59-20.
UP NEXT: The Sabres host the TC Bulldogs, Tuesday; Mesick travels Wednesday to Baldwin.
GIRLS HOOPS
Holland W. Ottawa 70
TC Central 26
Holland West Ottawa (4-2): Alyssa Karner 23 points; Molly Borski 13 points.
Traverse City Central (1-3): Kyla Welch 7 points; Peyton Carlson 7 points.
UP NEXT: TC Central at TC West at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Cadillac 74
Pine River 27
Cadillac (4-0): Olivia Meyer 20 points; Molly Anderson 11 points; Joslyn Seely 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings host TC Central, Thursday.
Kingsley 44
Frankfort 38
Kingsley (2-2, 2-1 Northwest): Coral Bott 9 points; ChristiAnn Whims 9 points; Alayna Heiler 6 points; Hannah Grahn 6 points; Karly Roelofs 6 points.
Frankfort (2-3, 1-3 Northwest): Reagan Thorr 12 points; Grace Wolfe 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags host Manton, Monday; the Panthers visit Benzie Central, Tuesday.
Glen Lake 66
North Bay 19
Glen Lake (4-0, 3-0 Northwest): Grace Bradford 22 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 7 steals; Ruby Hogan 9 points; Maddie Bradford 8 points; Jessica Robbins 8 points; Emma Korson 8 points.
North Bay (0-5, 0-4 Northwest): Lauren Lint 6 points; Katie Lint 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers visit Leland, Tuesday; North Bay travels Tuesday to Brethren.
Gaylord St. Mary 48
Pickford 44
Gaylord St. Mary (4-1): Kinzie Jeffers 18 points, 2 rebounds, 9 assists, 5 steals; Ava Schultz 17 points, 13 rebounds, 4 steals; Bailey Murrell 6 points, 5 rebounds; Eliza Handley 5 points 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Gracie Blust 6 rebounds; started game down 10-0.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds travel Monday to Forest Area.
TC Central JV 40
Holland W. Ottawa JV 36
TC Central (2-1): Syndey Rademacher 13 points.
Holland West Ottawa (1-5): Jarah Martinez 8 points.
Holland WO frosh 36
TC Central frosh 13
Holland West Ottawa (3-2): Josie Kuyers 13 points; Anijah Payne 11 points; Brooke Pedersen 11 points.
TC Central (0-3): Addison Booher 4 points.
HOCKEY
Rockford 2
Bay Reps 1
Reps (4-2): Tyeson Griffore goal; Judd Lawson 23 saves.
Rockford (4-3-1): Carson Korte 2 goals; Nolan Smith 8 saves.
UP NEXT: The Reps host Traverse City West, Wednesday.
WRESTLING
Mancelona 3-0 in home quad
Team scores: Mancelona def. Onaway 52-12; Mancelona def. Charlevoix 48-36; Mancelona def. Mio 54-27; Charlevoix def. Onaway 42-30; Charleviox def. Mio 39-27; Mio def. Charleviox 35-18.
Mancelona leaders: Wyatt Fleet (140) 3-0; Abby Perez (103) 3-0.
Grayling post 2-1 quad mark
Team scores: Grayling beat Forest Area 54-24; def. Manistee 54-9; lost to Whittemore-Prescott 54-27.
Top wrestlers: Caleb Baker, Joe Armstrong, Tucker Mertes and Katelyn Moore all posted 3-0 records.
Boyne City 2-1 in quad in home
Team scores: Boyne City def. Benzie Central 36-34; Boyne def. Pellston 47-18; Rogers City def. Boyne 30-30 by criteria.
Top Rambler wrestlers: Tim Bowman, Jordan McBee, Jacob Bush went 3-0; Lydia Krauss, Max Matthews, Jacob Gregware all 2-1; Anders Foltz 1-2; Gavin Hernandez, Bobby Hoth 1-1; Collin Schoolcraft 1-0.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers head to Cadillac on Wednesday for a quad.
BOWLING
Bellaire 26.5
Elk Rapids 3.5
Bellaire leaders: Brady Hoogerhyde season-high 449 series (246-203); Ronan Clapp 111 game.
Elk Rapids leaders: Calvin Kurtz 311 series; Evan Pike 298 series.
UP NEXT: Bellaire (3-3) faces TC Central in conference action Thursday.