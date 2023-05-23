TRAVERSE CITY — The third-ranked Traverse City Central Trojans played host to more than 10 schools at Monday’s Traverse City Central Invite, but their hospitality only went so far as they went on to win the event by 17 strokes.
The Trojans, who sit behind No. 1 Ann Arbor Skyline and No. 2 Brighton in the latest iWanamaker rankings released Monday, saw their top four scorers combine to shoot a 301 at the Traverse City Golf and Country Club to beat runner-up and Division 3 No. 15 Traverse City St. Francis, which carded a 318. Glen Lake, which is ranked second in Division 4, finished a stroke behind the Gladiators with a 319, and D1 No. 14 Traverse City West was tied with Alpena for fourth at 321.
Alpena’s Gavin Hamp fired a 2-under 69 to win the individual championship. Glen Lake’s Gavin O’Connor was a shot behind with a 1-under 70 for second place. TC West sophomore Winslow Robinson was third with a 72 followed by St. Francis’ David Ansley with a 73.
The victorious Trojans took the next four spots as Cameron Mansfield shot a 74 for fifth place, Mack Shane carded a 75 for sixth, and Boston Price and Cam Peters tied for seventh after each fired a 76. Three other golfers, including two more Trojans, also finished the day with a 76. Glen Lake’s Michael Houtteman and TC Central’s Griffin Mawson and Michael Beattie were tied for seventh place as well.
Area teams in the rest of the field included the Trojans’ B team in sixth place (322), Gaylord in seventh (350), Petoskey in eighth (355), Cadillac in ninth (357), the Titans’ B team in 12th (367), Traverse City Christian in 15th (419), and Grand Traverse Academy in 17th (446).
TC Central also won the Golden Range Bucket, an in-tournament competition between the crosstown rival Trojans and Titans. Central’s 15 golfers bested West’s 15 golfers to take home the trophy, which began in 1997 when the schools split.
“It was a beautiful day on and off the golf course,” TC Central head coach Lois McManus said. “The boys played really well.”
The Big North Conference championships are slated for Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Gaylord, and McManus is hopeful her highly ranked Trojans can leave with the BNC title.
“The boys have worked really hard this season, and they’re looking forward to it,” she said. “If they play well, they can win it. I’m just going to stay positive and say, ‘OK boys, you have one more thing in the area to do, let’s go do it and try to get it done.’”
McManus also complimented the staff at the TC Golf and Country Club for having the course in tremendous shape for the 119 golfers that participated.
GIRLS SOCCER
TC Central 3
Gaylord 0
Traverse City Central: Addison Booher 2 goals; Elizabeth Thaxton 1 assist; Tessa Petty 1 goal; Iali Rodenroth 2 assists; Amelia Jordan 5 saves. The win secures the Big North Conference championship for the Trojans, besting second-place Petoskey and third-place Traverse City West.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (9-9-2, 7-1-2 Big North) take on Saginaw Heritage at White Pine Middle School in the first round of districts Wednesday. The Blue Devils (7-8-2, 5-3-2 Big North) travel to Cadillac for districts Friday.
TC St. Francis 3
Harbor Springs 1
Traverse City St. Francis: Lilianna David 2 goals; Reese Muma 1 goal; Sidney Peters 1 assist; Riley Collins 1 assist; Paisleigh Upshaw 10 saves.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (9-3-2, 6-3-1 Lake Michigan) head to Cheboygan for districts Thursday. The Rams (5-12-3, 3-5-2 Lake Michigan) host Leland in districts May 31.
Glen Lake 3
Leland 1
Glen Lake: Gemma Lerchen 1 goal, 1 assist; Ruby Hogan 1 goal; Paige Steffke 1 goal; Ashley Croff 5 saves.
Leland: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (9-1-1, 9-1-1 Northwest) welcome Suttons Bay for districts Wednesday. The Comets (8-5-2, 7-1-1 Northwest) head to Harbor Springs for districts May 31. Boht the Lakers and Comets share the Northwest Conference title.
Kingsley 3
Benzie Central 3
Kingsley: Kaylee Schelich1 goal; Emilee Robinson 2 goals; Chris Whims 1 assist; Claire Dutton 9 saves.
Benzie Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Stags (2-9-1, 2-6-1 Northwest) travel to Grayling for districts Wednesday. The Huskies (1-11-1, 0-8 Northwest) head to Big Rapids Crossroads for districts Wednesday.
Elk Rapids 5
Boyne City 1
Elk Rapids: Lauren Bingham 4 goals; Sierra Boilore 1 goal, 1 assist; Elizabeth Pike 1 assist; Pipre Meteer 1 assist; Sofie Bellner 1 assist; Jorja Jenema 3 saves.
Boyne City: Mira Hauger 1 goal; Braydin Noble 1 assist; Maggi McHugh 9 saves.
UP NEXT: The Elks (17-0-1, 10-0 Lake Michigan) play the winner of Cheboygan and Traverse City St. Francis in the district semifinals May 30. The Ramblers (Lake Michigan) take on the winner of Grayling and Kingsley in the district semifinals May 30.
Suttons Bay 4
Buckley 0
Suttons Bay: Bettyann Cornutt 2 goals; Amanda Tarsa 1 goal; Madelyn Hamilton 1 goal; Lyndsay Collins 1 assist; Lauren Lint 1 assist; Sophia Bardenhagen 1 assist.
Buckley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Norse (7-5-3, 6-2-2 Northwest) travel to Glen Lake for districts Wednesday. The Bears (5-8-2, 2-7-1 Northwest) head to Brethren for districts Friday.
