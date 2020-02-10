TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City West Titans kept the pace slow Monday night.
TC West won a slow paced defensive battle with Ludington in overtime 40-41, Monday night at home. It's the Titans fifth win on the season, moving to 5-11.
"I think we stayed in the game with our defense," TC West head coach Amy Drake said. "We didn't hit many shots in the first half, but we were able to keep it close enough and we hit the shots when we needed them."
The score was tied at 32 going into overtime.
Aliah Diehl led the Titans with 15 points, and Ally Jo McKenna added 13 points.
TC West travels to Alpena Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Onekama 62
Lake Leelanau SM 36
Onekama (9-6): Sophie Wisniski 25 points, 15 rebounds; Colleen McCarthy 14 points, 7 blocks, 6 assists, 7 rebounds; Ella Acton 11 points.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Olivia Schaub 14 points; Emily Grant 8 points.
UP NEXT: Onekama at Leland Tuesday.
Ludington JV 36
TC West JV 26
TCW: Mia Hisem 12 points.
UP NEXT: TC West at Alpena Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Jordan 59
Ellsworth 49
East Jordan (7-6, 3-5 LMC): Jackson Raymond 15 points; Cooper Stevenson 15 points.
Ellsworth: Ethan Tornga 20 points.
UP NEXT: East Jordan hosts Elk Rapids Tuesday.
Leland 64
GT Academy 33
GTA: Isaac Alexander 15 points, 8 rebounds; Colin Slack 5 points, 9 rebounds.
Leland: Gavin Miller 24 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists; Jayden Holston 17 points, 5 rebounds; JJ Popp 16 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists; Ben Kiessel 8 assists, 3 steals.
Kingsley 71
Manton 54
Kingsley (5-8, 3-6 NWC): Beau LaTulip 18 points; Evan Douglass 17 points; Ayden Mullen 12 points; Gage Hessem 10 points.
Manton: Kaleb Moore 13 points; Jacob Haun 13 points; Isaac Raden 10 points.
UP NEXT: Kingsley at Leland Friday.
Buckley 62
TC Christian 42
Buckley (3-10): Kyle Kaczanowski 22 points; Jackson Kulawiak 13 points; Tyler Francisco 12 points.
TCC: Brock Broderick 23 points; Levi Belanger 9 points, 8 rebounds; Cole Wierda 4 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: Buckley at Benzie Central Friday.
ALPINE SKIING
Alpine skiing regionals took place Monday, Feb. 10. Full results will be in Feb. 12 edition of the Record-Eagle.
