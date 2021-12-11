TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central largely kept a lid on Dearborn for the final three quarters, but couldn’t completely claw back from an early 12-point deficit.
The Pioneers won the boys basketball game 52-45 Saturday after leading 22-10 following a quarter of play at Central.
Dearborn drilled 11 3-pointers Friday in a 71-42 win over TC West.
Trojans second-year head coach Stephen Draper said the season-opening game serves as a good way get right into the season. The Pioneers press often, and keep defenses active with a heavy dose a 3-point shooting.
“It forces you to get used to game speed really, really fast,” Draper said. “That definitely happened to us. They scored 22 In the first quarter, and we had to dig ourselves out of that hole.”
Central cut the Pioneer lead to only two points in the fourth quarter before Dearborn hung on for the win.
Dearborn’s Nassim Mashhour led all scorers with 30 points, hitting seven of the team’s eight triples. Abdo Abuzahrah added 16.
Anthony Ribel led Central with 14 points, three assists and a steal, hitting 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Kadyn Warner added 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks, while Carson Bourdo pitched in six points, four assists, four steals and a block and Mile Smiths contributed seven points, six boards and a block.
Dearborn took 13 free throws to Central’s two (both made by Parker Schmidt).
“We just made some mistakes, but we played really hard,” Draper said. “We did a lot of good things.”
The Trojans (0-1) travel Tuesday to Muskegon before a home date Friday with Marquette.
GIRLS HOOPS
TC West 38
Marquette 18
TC West (2-1): Megan Lautner 13 points; Sara Schermerhorn with 7 points; and three players with 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans visit Glen Lake, Wednesday.
TC Central 39
Dearborn 35
TC Central (3-1): Ashlen Hill 11 points; Halli Warner 8 points; Catelyn Heethuis 8 points; Sophie Simon 7 points.
Dearborn: Mya Hamood 9 points; Natalia Salame 7 points; Fatima Kabbani 6 points; Gabriella Ali 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Midland, Tuesday.
TC West frosh 28
Marquette frosh 18
TC West: Gwen Allore 10 points; Bella Ayers 10 points.
SOCCER
Blackport assists winning goal in All-American game
Traverse City West forward Colin Blackport picked up the assist on the game-winning goal Friday in the 2021 Boys High School All-American Game.
Blackport’s West team won 3-2 over East at Bearden High School in Knoxville, Tenn.
Blackport coincidentally was named to Record-Eagle’s boys soccer Player of the Year for the second year in a row Sunday.
WRESTLING
TC West 3-2 (5th) at Big Rapids Duals
TC West: Jon Palmer 5-0; Caden Solomon 5-0; Brady Vaughan 3-1; Alex Reynolds 3-2; Trapper Holmes 3-2.
West coach Rusty Nyland said the Lady Titan wrestlers made an impact, as the 12 points they scored against Evart proved to be the difference.
Titans head the Holland West Ottawa next Wednesday.
Kingsley wins Manton Invite championship
Kingsley produced six individual champions on its way to winning the Manton Invitational.
The Stags had weight-class champs in Gavyn Merchant (125), Isaac Grahn (135), Justin Grahn (140), Kyan Fessenden (171), Sam Goethals (189) and Zach Taylor (285). Ray VanDyke also went 4-0 at 285 pounds.
Runner-up finishes came from Trent Wazny (125), Aidan Shier (160), Kaden Patterson (171) and Alex Smith (189), while Charissa Desmond (103), Evan Trafford (119), Tyler Unterbrink (130) and Lukas Bogart (215) each placed third.
Cameron Dundas (135) took fourth and Reily Rector (125), Kast Stokes (160), Caleb Bott (171), Keegan Finch (189) each won two matches while Cylie Wooley (215) had one victory.
Forest Area’s Navoni wins at Manton Invite
Forest Area wrestler Sir-Xaiver Navoni posted a 5-0 record at the Manton Invitational to win his weight class.
Forest Area’s Chris Mathia and Matthew Lenz each rung up 4-0 records, and Alex Culler won two matches.
Boyne’s Krauss, Bowman win at Howell
Boyne City’s Tim Bowman claimed the 125-pound championship with a perfect 3-0 record at the Herm Wilkinson Invitational at Howell, and Lydia Krauss took home the girls championship with a 2-0 mark.
Krauss won by pin and major decision, while Bowman took victories with two pins and a technical fall.
Boyne took only seven wrestlers and placed 13th of 28 teams.
Jordan McBee (130) placed sixth with a 3-2 record. Jacob Bush had a pin at 189 pounds.
