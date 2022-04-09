TRAVERSE CITY — A hat-trick is a fine way to start the season, and that's just how Sutton Leiter did it.
The Leland junior netted a trio of goals as the Comets went on to defeat the Traverse City Bulldogs in varsity girls soccer action Friday. The road win puts Leland at 1-0 on the young season.
Neither team scored through the first half, but the Comets poured it on in the final 20 minutes to leave with the victory. Leland's other goal came from junior Flora Mitchell. Assists went to freshman Ella Knudsen and sophomore Mallory Lowe. Freshman goalkeeper Ellie Miller picked up the shutout in her first career varsity start.
The Comets were scheduled to play in the McBain Northern Michigan Christian Invitational on Saturday, but that event joined many throughout the state that have been canceled because of either inclement weather or unplayable field conditions.
Leland's next game will be Monday at Kingsley. That contest was originally slated to be in Leland, but the teams swapped home and away games.
SOCCER
Manistee 2
Benzie Central 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Chips (2-0) host Big Rapids on Monday. The Huskies (0-1) take on Mason County Central at home Wednesday.
TC Central 1
Mt. Pleasant 1
Traverse City Central: Tessa Petty penalty-kick goal; Amelia Jordan 6 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (1-0-1) host Glen Lake on April 19.
