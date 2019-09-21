GRAND RAPIDS — The Trojans cross country teams ran away from the competition at the Cougar Falcon Invitational in Grand Rapids on Saturday, sweeping both the boys and girls titles.
The Trojans boys team had a total team score of 43 followed by Caledonia (50), Forest Hills Northern (106) and Grandville (113).
The girls team had a meet low team score of 32 followed by Caledonia (72), Forest Hills Northern (93) and Portage Central (104).
The boys were led by Drew Seabase, who finished in second place overall in 16:30.3. Zachary Gerber took fifth (16:34.17), Cole Truszkowski placed eighth (16:47.3) and Luke Venhuizen placed 10th (16:56.4).
The girls were led by first-place overall finisher Julia Flynn, pacing the pack at 18:47.8.
Avery McLean took home third (19:10.1), Leah Socks placed fifth (19:11.3) and Madylin McLean placed 11th (20:07.9).
CROSS COUNTRY
Petoskey girls win home invite
Girls teams score: Petoskey 16, Harbor Springs 47, Cheboygan 76.
Petoskey: 1. Cambrie Smith 19:24.74; 2. Emma Squires 19:36.55; 3. Ahna Vanderwall 20:26.49; 4. Sarah Liederbach 20:30.04.
Kalkaska: Lauren Judd 23:54.74; Madison Wilkinson 23:18.32.
Boys team scores: Harbor Springs 35, Petoskey 39, South Lyon 68, Cheboygan 87.
Petoskey: 1. Joseph Farley 16:42.42; Cooper Rokop 17:47.67; 4. Andrew Coveyou 18:33.39; 10. Gavin Dyer 19:12.34.
Elk Rapids: 5. Lachlan Beebe 18:40.78; 6. Brad Fitzpatrick 18:45.19.
Kalkaska: 11. Nathan Blasko 19:17.79; 12. Glenn Morris 19:28.35; Tyler Guggemos 17:38.45.
Charlevoix boys, Benzie girls win Hot Dog Invite
Boys team scores: Charlevoix 33, Benzie Central 39, Mancelona 78.
Mancelona: 4. Tyler McClure 17:46; 12. Greg Parson 18:31; 20. Jim Dunne 19:34; 21. Ben Palmer 19:36.
Benzie Central: 1. Hunter Jones 16:15.93; 4. Tyler Kintigh 17:43.44; 7. Wesley VanPooertfliet 17:51.9; 18.
Connor Mclaren 18:43.63; 22. Tyler Iverson 18:59.97.
Charlevoix: 3. Evan Solomon 17:15.88; 8. Sam Peterson 17:54.62; 9. Evan Beane 18:05.44; 10. Ben Lentz 18:10.42; 12. Blaise Snabes 18:21.81.
Girls team scores: Benzie Central 21; Charlevoix 55; Pine River 80; Mancelona 80.
Mancelona: 11. Lexie Newbould 23:03; 16. Joi Minier 24:10; 19. Makayla Orman 24:21; 26. Alli Meeder 26:10.
Benzie Central: 1. Cierra Guay 20:50.19; 3. Faith Grose 21:05.62; 4. Elise Johnson 21:13.35; 6. Ellen Bretzke 21:27.23; 7. Hayley VanWagoner 21:37.75.
Charlevoix: 2. Annie Bergmann 21:01.11; 5. Makayla Sharrow 21:21.44.
TC West girls take second at Linden Invite
Team scores: Flushing 68; TC West 74; Rochester Adams 96; Linden 122.
TC West: 2. Elliott Smith 20:35.80; 9. Hannah Smith 21:32.89; 10. Carson Krecow 21:36.29; 24. Victoria Chekovskiy 22:15.38.
SOCCER
Leland 3
Cadillac 1
Leland: Michael Roberts G; Jesus Calderon-Balcazar G, A; Andre Masse 2 A; Wyatt Sirrine G.
UP NEXT: Leland at Glen Lake, Monday.
FOOTBALL
Mesick 64
Manistee CC 20
Mesick: Joey Stewart 6-8 passing, 215 yds, 3 TD, rush TD; Tyler Ford 2 rec., 110 rec. yds, 2 rec. TD; Logan Thomas 7 car., 80 rush yds, rush TD; Gabe Parrish 14 tackles; Robert Spoor 8 tackles; Jack Malkowski 6 tackles.
Manistee CC: Mateo Barnett 111 rush yds, rush TD, pass TD, kickoff return TD; Adam Pierce 35-yd rec. TD, 5 tackles; Josue Hernandez 59 rush yds.
UP NEXT: Mesick (3-1, 2-0 WMD) at Marion, Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley takes second at Cadillac Tournament
Kingsley pool play: def. Fremont 25-16, 25-13; Coopersville wins 32-30, 25-22; def. TC St. Francis 25-16, 25-16.
Kingsley gold bracket: def. Mt. Pleasant 27-25, 25-19; def. East Kentwood 25-18, 25-22; Coopersville wins 25-22, 25-12.
Kingsley: Austyn DeWeese 53 kills, 10 blocks, 15 digs; Brittany Bowman 32 kills, 71 digs, 3 aces; Sidny Hessem 46 kills, 3 blocks, 47 digs; Maddie Bies 4 kills, 130 assists, 26 digs; Lark Jankewicz 56 digs, 13 aces; Hattie Raska 5 digs, 6 aces; Aspen Reamer 7 kills, 6 digs; Alayna Heiler 5 kills, 4 blocks, 18 assists, 13 digs.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (27-3-2, 2-0 NWC) host Frankfort, Tuesday.
Leland takes second at Morely Stanwood Tournament
Leland pool play: def. White Cloud 25-19, 25-23; Morley Stanwood wins 25-20, 25-18; def. Newaygo 25-14, 25-10.
Leland bracket play: def. Frankfort 25-11, 25-15; def. Farwell 25-15, 25-14 (second place game).
Leland: Tatum Kareck 18 aces, 34 kills, 24 digs, block; Sarah Elwell 17 kills, 11 blocks, 6 digs; Olivia Lowe 24 digs, 29 kills, 7 aces; Mia Osorio 42 digs, 4 aces, 5 assists; Jana Molby 50 assists, 2 aces, 10 digs; Alexis Luce 47 assists, 8 digs, 4 aces; Gillian Grobbel 21 kills.
Grayling Tournament
Bellaire pool play: def. Alcona 25-19, 25-21; def. Fairview 25-9, 25-8; Gaylord wins 25-21, 25-17; Joburg wins 25-23, 25-20; Grayling split 27-25, 19-25; Mio split 21-25, 25-12.
Bellaire: Libby Derrer 62 digs, 32 kills, 5 aces; Katie Slabosz 14 digs, 7 kills, 8 aces; Kaitlyn Denoyer 37 digs, 6 aces; Laney Goodwin 41 digs, 66 assists, 4 aces, all-tournament team; Katie Decker 11 digs, 20 kills; Kendall Fischer 17 digs, 18 kills; Noel Mann 47 digs, 6 aces; Jacey Somers 16 kills.
UP NEXT: Bellaire (11-6-2) at Pellston, Tuesday.
TENNIS
TC Central JV takes second at Ludington Invite
Team scores: Ludington 16; TC Central JV 16; Mona Shores 12.
TCC JV records: Mitchell Stern/Ashton Lorincz 3-0 (2d); Grant Manker/Nicklas Fagerman 2-1 (1d); Gabriel Seaver/Cam Lane 2-1 (3d); Ammon Howse/Gerard Tapias 2-1 (4d).
UP NEXT: TC Central at Homestead, Monday.
