GAYLORD — The domination of the Gaylord softball squad continued against Cadillac as they swept and shut out the Vikings 15-0 and 18-0 to extend their winning streak to five.
The second game ended in three innings after the Blue Devils exploded for 12 runs in the first inning and six in the second. Taylor Moeggenberg hit a homer in the first, and Alexis Kozlowski and Jayden Jones each hit one in the second.
Kozlowski went 2-for-2 with an RBI single, finishing the evening with three RBI. Braleigh Miller went 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI.
Avery Parker was credited with the win in the final game after pitching through three innings, allowing zero hits, runs or walks while striking out four. Aubrey Jones started the first game, striking out 10 through four innings and allowing one hit.
Half of the Blue Devils' roster got a hit in the first game, as Alexis Shepherd went 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBI.
The Blue Devils improve to 15-1 this season and welcome Lake Orion on Friday.
TC St. Francis 8 4
Calvin Christian 6 14
Game 1: Traverse City St. Francis — Kensley Thorpe (WP) 5 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB, K; Hunter St. Peter 2 R, 3 H, RBI, 2B; Brooke Meeker 2 R, 2 H, RBI, BB; Allee Shepard H, RBI; Zoey Jetter H, RBI.
Game 2: Traverse City St. Francis — Maggie Napont 3 R, 2 H, 2B; Meeker R, 2 H, 3 RBI, 2B.
Benzie Central 8 6
Frankfort 7 8
Game 1: Frankfort — Mariah Manning R, H, 3 RBI, BB; Sammy Tester H, 2B, 2 RBI; Kinzee Stockdale 2 R, H, 3B, RBI, BB.
Game 2: Frankfort — Sage Myers (WP) 7 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 3 ER, BB, 4 K; Emma MacKenzie 3 R, 3 H, walk-off HR, 5 RBI; Stockdale 3 R, 3 H, 2B, HR 2 RBI.
Lake Leelanau SM 14 15
Onekama 4 2
Game 1: St. Mary — Jenny Morio (WP) 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 10 K; 2 R, 4 H, 2 RBI; Amelia Dunham R, H, 2 RBI, SB; Leah Fleis R, 3 H, RBI; Chloe Hendrick 3 R, 2 H, 2B, 2 SB, RBI.
Game 2: St. Mary — Cathryn Mikowski (WP) 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, BB, 5 K; Audrey Smith 3 R, 3 H, RBI, BB; Delana Kirt 3 R, 2 H, 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Hendrick 2 H, 2 R; Jenny Morio R, 3 H, 3 RBI.
Joburg 17 14
Mio 0 3
Game 1: Johannesburg-Lewiston — Jayden Marlatt (WP) 5 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 15 K; Cassie Tallman 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI, 2B, SB; Reagan Sides 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI, BB, 2B.
Game 2: Johannesburg-Lewiston — Chloe Ferguson (WP) 4 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K; Marlatt 2 R, 4 H, 2B, 4 RBI; Jocelyn Tobias 3 R, H, SB, RBI, BB.
Beal City 21 16
Manton 2 6
Game 2: Manton — Adriana Sackett 2 R, 2 H, 5 RBI.
TC West 4
Glen Lake 0
Traverse City West: Jack Griffiths (WP) 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, BB, 13 K; Owen Hendrick R, H, 2 RBI, HR; Mike Healy R, H, RBI; Ian Robertson R, H, 2B;
Benzie Central 6 18
Frankfort 1 9
Game 1: Benzie Central — Wyatt Noffsinger (WP) 6 IP, 4 H, R, HA, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 K; Dominic Lopez 2 R, 3 H, 2B, SB, 2 RBI; Alberto Lopez H, SB, 2 RBI.
Game 2: Benzie Central — Lane Sanchez (WP) 4.1 IP, 8 HA, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 5 K; R, 2 H, 2 RBI; Dakota Dawson 2 R, 3 H, 5 RBI; Alberto Lopez R, H, 4 RBI.
Joburg 12 7
Mio 5 3
Game 1: Johannesburg-Lewiston — Thomas Fox (WP) 3.2 IP, 3 HA, 0 R, BB, 5 K; Colin Basinski R, 4 H, 3 RBI; Eli Lindbert 2 R, 2 H, 3 RBI, 2B, SB.
Game 2: Johannesburg-Lewiston — Basinski R, 3 H, 2B, SB; C Lake R, 2 H, RBI, 2 SB.
Manistee 4 5
Muskegon OR 1 9
Game 1: Manistee — Jeffrey Huber (WP) 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K; Adam Workman R, 2 H, 2B, Mason Robinson 2 H, RBI.
Game 2: Manistee — Jaret Edmondson 2 H, 2 RBI; Tyler Protasiewicz H, 2 RBI, 2B.
Beal City 16 15
Manton 0 0
no stats reported.
Kingsley 2
Buckley 1
Kingsley: Bailey Charter 2 goals; Emilee Robinson 1 assist, Claire Dutton 13 saves.
Buckley: Maddie Chilson goal; Avalon Valentine assist; Maddi Sladek 3 saves.
UP NEXT: The Stags (2-5-1, 2-4-1 Northwest) travel to Grayling on Tuesday. The Bears (2-4-2, 0-4-2 Northwest) welcome Big Rapids Crossroads Academy on Friday.
Suttons Bay 0
Leland 0
no stats reported.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay (4-4-2, 3-3-2 Northwest) welcomes Charlevoix on Monday. The Comets (5-2-1, 5-0-1 Northwest) welcome Charlevoix on Friday.
Glen Lake, Benzie Central split NWC quad
BENZIE CENTRAL — The Glen Lake girls and Benzie Central boys team came away with a first place team finishes at Benzie Central on Wednesday, as the Lakers girls team snatched seven individual finishes and the Huskies boys team had six.
The podium finishes for the girls team were Ruby Hogan (400m); Gemma Lerchen (100m hurdles); 4x100 relay team of Madelyn Bradford, Faith Herman, Lerchen, and Jessie Pugh; 4x200 relay team of Jenna Van Skyhock, Bradford, Hogan and Kariesue Taghon; 4x400 relay team of Ava Garvin, Taghon, Hogan, Van Skyhock; and Eleanor Valkner (shot put).
The first place finishes for Benzie Central boys team were Tyrone Brouillet (100m); Noah Murphy (100m hurdles and pole vault); 4x100 relay team of Emmett Jaquish, Jacob Evans, Noah Murphy and Brouillet; Ryan Kincaid (shot put); and Evans (long jump).
Marion boys dominates rack
BRETHREN — The Marion boys team came away with 10 first place finishes, with Gavin Prielipp, Mason Salisbury and Cole Meyers all coming away with multiple first place finishes.
Brethren junior Abby Kissling placed first in the 100 meters (13.82), 200 (29.10), 300 hurdles (51.40) and long jump (15-0).
Cadillac splits with Alpena
CADILLAC — The Vikings had their way on the track on Wednesday on their home turf with girls team coming away with 13 wins. Multiple won multiple races to help the Vikings snatch a win.
Brooklynn Brown came away with first place finishes in the 1600-meters (5:26.27) and had a personal best in the 3200-meters (11:40.84). Freshman Emily Anway helped the 400 relay team and 800 relay team come away with podium finishes. Makenzie Johns took home first place for shot put with 34' 8-25 and discus with 111-0.
Joburg splits with Central Lake
JOHANNESBURG-LEWISTON — Central Lake senior Liberty Perry put on a show at Johannesburg-Lewiston on Wednesday, but it wasn't enough as the girls finished runner-up with 77 overall points, but the boys placed in first.
Perry came away with first place finishes in the 100-meter (13.46), 200-meter (28.17), 4x100 relay team (56.22) and high jump (4-6). Joburg's Blake Fox had a season-best first-place finish in the 400-meter run and a personal-record in the 3200-meter (10:56.09).
Gaylord and Petoskey split
PETOSKEY — The girls of Gaylord had themselves a day on Wednesday in Petoskey. The girls team came away on top, and the Petoskey boys placed first. Gaylord's senior Lilly Palmer came away with three first place finishes.
Palmer came away first place finishes as a member of the 400 relay team (54.13) and 800 relay team (1:55.15). Palmer had a personal best in the long jump with a distance of 15'1".
Blue Devils sophomore Ella Moylan came away with two wins in the shot put (32'11.25") and discus (91'1").
TC Central Wins Cadillac Invite
CADILLAC — Traverse City Central finished in first and third place at the Cadillac Country Club on Wednesday with a 303, followed by Traverse City West in second place, scoring a 308. Cadillac placed in sixth with a team score of 355.
The Titans' Winslow Robinson was the top performer of the day, placing in first with a 68. Gaylord's Kole Putnam placed second after shooting a 70, and TC West's Henry Stachnik finished third after carding a 74.
TC Central had five individuals place in the top ten; Cam Peters, Michael Beattie and Joe Rosingana all placed in fourth as individuals after carding 75s. Mack Sane and Baron Vollmer tied for seventh after shooting 76s.
Glen Lake snatches win at Northport Creek
NORTHPORT — Glen Lake placed first at the Northport Creek Golf Course on Wednesday after carding a 164, followed by Suttons Bay with 176 and Frankfort in third with a 200. Norsemen's sophomore Nathan Schaub placed first in individuals after posting a 37.
Glen Lake's senior Garrett Moss placed second with a 39 followed by Huskies sophomore Christien Westcott finishing in third with 40.
