TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central scored at least two goals in every period Friday to stay unbeaten with a 7-1 Big North Conference hockey victory over Alpena.
The Trojans put three on the board in the first period and tacked on two more each in the second and third.
Chris Usiondek, Ethan VanderRoest and Nick Sommerfield struck int he first, with Will Dawson, Carson Peters and Charlie Douglass drawing assists.
Usiondek and Peters added second-period scores, with Douglass and Gavin Graczyk getting helpers.
Douglass and Hunter Folgmann added third-period scores, with Owen Dawson and VanderRoest recording assists.
Grant Neuhardt played most of the game in net, with Jackson Wade closing it out. Neuhardt made eight saves and Wade didn't face a shot as the Trojans outshot the Wildcats 51-9.
The Trojans (6-0-2, 3-0 Big North) play Toledo St. John in the Scott Miller Memorial at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Centre Ice.
GIRLS HOOPS
Glen Lake 72
North Bay 15
Glen Lake (4-1, 2-0 Northwest): Grace Bradford 21 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 6 assists; Jessica Robbins 12 points, 8 steals, 4 assists; Hailey Helling 10 points, 2 steals, 2 assists; Sara Baarstad 6 points; Kerrigan LaCross 4 points, 5 assists.
North Bay (3-3, 0-3 Northwest): Sophia Anderson 6 points; Paige Kohler 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host Manton, Jan. 8; North Bay hosts Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Jan. 8.
Kingsley 60
Onekama 31
Kingsley (4-1, 3-0 Northwest): Aaliyah Reno 14 points in season debut; Coral Bott 13 points; Brittany Bowman 11 points; Maddie Bies 8 rebounds.
Onekama (2-2, 1-2 Northwest): Sara Bromley 7 points; Hannah Hughes 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags travel Jan. 7 to Cadillac; the Portagers visit Manistee Catholic, Jan. 6.
Benzie Central 40
Leland 36
Benzie (3-2, 2-1 Northwest): Jenna Cole 22 points, 5 rebounds; Ellen Bretzke 14 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists; Andrea Taghon 6 rebounds.
Leland (4-1, 2-1 Northwest): Olivia Lowe 19 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals; Tatum Kareck 5 points, 3 steals; Skylar Wiesen 5 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Huskies host Ludington, Jan. 6; the Comets travel Jan. 6 to Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
Manton 69
Beal City 14
Manton (6-0, 4-0 Highland): Molly Lane 19 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Jaden Wilder 13 points, 4 assists, 5 rebounds; Abby Brown 13 points, 9 steals; Megan Moffit 6 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Rangers host Pine River, Jan. 7.
Bellaire 50
Forest Area 26
Bellaire (5-0, 3-0 Ski Valley): Katie Decker 8 points, 5 rebounds; Keegan Dawson 7 points, 4 steals; Libby Derrer 10 points, 5 rebounds.
Forest Area (1-3, 0-2 Ski Valley): Breanna Kniss 12 points; Grace Kimball 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles host East Jordan, Jan. 8; the Warriors travel Jan. 8 to Johannesburg-Lewiston.
Joburg-Lewiston 57
Central Lake 43
Johannesburg-Lewiston (5-1, 3-0 Ski Valley): Cadence Wertman 18 points; Sydney Townsend 12 points; Tara Madej 10 points; Layla Gascho 5 points; Morgan McVannel 5 points.
Central Lake (1-3, 0-3 Ski Valley): Liberty Perry 14 points; Kaiya Willson 10 points; Kaitlynn Wolgamott 9 points; Alexis Cain 7 steals, 5 assists.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals host Forest Area, Jan. 8.; the Trojans travel Jan. 3 to Gaylord St. Mary.
Gaylord St. Mary 43
Onaway 26
St. Mary (3-1, 3-0 Ski Valley): Megan Grusczynski 14 points; Eliza Handley 9 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals; Kinzie Jeffers 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Bailey Murrell 7 points in first varsity game.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds host Central Lake, Jan. 3.
Mancelona 40
Inland Lakes 38
Mancelona (1-4, 1-2 Ski Valley): Teegan Griffore 10 points; Lexi Newbould 8 points; Alli Meeder 8 points; Madison Wilcox 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Lady Ironmen host Pellston, Jan. 8.
Manistee 44
Muskegon Catholic 26
Manistee (2-4, 2-0 Lakes 8): Lyndsey Kelley 17 points; Sara Thompson 15 points.
UP NEXT: The Chippewas host Grant, Jan. 3.
TC Central 53
Gaylord 50 (OT)
TC Central (1-5, 1-1 Big North): Carina Stewart career-high 29 points; Sophia Locricchio 11 points.
Gaylord (2-3, 1-1 Big North): Rylee Harding 15 points; Savanna Gapinski 13 points; Molly Kinser 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Holland West Ottawa, Jan. 4; the Blue Devils head to Boyne City, Jan. 6.
TC Central JV 39
Gaylord JV 38
TC Central (2-4): Grace Maitland 11 points, game-winning basket with 2.5 seconds left; Arin Theisen 10 points.
Gaylord (3-2): Alexis Kozlowski 18 points.
BOYS HOOPS
Bloomfield Hills 63
TC West 53
TC West (1-2): Parker Neu 21 points; Andy Soma 13 points; Carson Whipple 8 points; Mel Frechette 5 points; Garett Schuler 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans travel Dec. 27 to Grand Haven.
Alpena 75
Gaylord 57
Gaylord (0-4, 0-2 Big North): No stats reported.
Alpena (3-0, 1-0 Big North): Austin Schultz 16 points.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils visit TC Central, Jan. 9.
Muskegon Catholic 51
Manistee 46 (OT)
Manistee (0-3): Will Elbers 19 points.
UP NEXT: The Chippewas host Shelby, Jan. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.