TRAVERSE CITY — Following a two-hour weather delay, the Traverse City Central Trojans took down Midland Dow 2-0 at Coast Guard Soccer Complex in the district semi-final on Tuesday.
The teams were forced to retreat to cover when thunder rang loudly through the skies on the rainy, 40 degree night in the first half.
The score was tied at 0 at half but the Trojans shook off the rust and netted two goals over a five minute span in the second half.
Max Werner netted what would be the game winning goal on a free kick in the 65th minute. Only a few minutes later, Everest Noyse found Nate Hullman for the insurance goal.
"We've been close to putting it together all year and it finally happened tonight," Trojans head coach Mark Fiegel said. "Hoping we are peaking at the right time."
The Trojans avenged their loss to Midland Dow that came on Aug. 28 by a score of 5-1. Chuck Douglass manned the net for the Trojans, earning the shutout with eight saves.
The win sends TC Central to the district final against Traverse Cit West on Saturday. The Titans beat the Trojans both times they played in the regular season by scores of 2-0 and 2-1.
"West is a very good team who has already beaten us twice, we have our work cut out for us," Fiegel said.
SOCCER
TC West 3
Saginaw Heritage 1
TC West: Tony Gallegos 3 G; Grant Holfels A; Colin Blackport A; Finn Durbin A; Blade Klabfleisch 5 saves.
UP NEXT: TC West (14-4-2) in district final on Saturday.
Leland 7
Buckley 0
Leland: André Massé 2 G, 2 A; Michael Roberts 3 G; Wyatt Sirrine G, A; Jayden Holston G; Jesus Calderon-Balcazar 3 A; JJ Popp A; Gavin Miller save.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake at Leland for district final, Thursday.
Boyne City 2
Harbor Springs 0
Boyne City: Nic Santina shutout; Neels Ronnau G; Phillip Banner G; Daniel Gallo A.
UP NEXT: Boyne City (13-3-5) in district final, Saturday at Kalkaska.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Christian 3
Bear Lake 0
TCC def. Bear Lake 25-6, 25-5, 25-2
TC Christian: Camille Thurman 7 aces, 2 kills, dig; Jillene Bouwmeester 2 aces, 11 kills, 2 digs; Emma Mirabelli 4 aces, 8 kills, 3 digs.
UP NEXT: TC Christian (25-4) host GT Academy, Friday.
Leland 3
Frankfort 0
Leland def. Frankfort 25-12, 25-13, 25-15
Leland: Olivia Lowe 6 aces, 8 kills, 6 digs; Tatum Kareck 4 aces, 15 kills, 10 digs; Jana Molby 5 digs; Gillian Grobbel ace, 9 kills, 2 digs.
UP NEXT: Leland (26-12-3, 4-1 NWC) hosts North Bay for Dig Forever Abby benefit on Thursday.
Elk Rapids 3
Charlevoix 0
Elk Rapids def. Charlevoix 25-15, 25-12, 25-23
Elk Rapids: Tori Wilkins 11 kills; Logan Reasoner 6 kills, 2 blocks; Anna Rottman 4 aces, 24 digs; Madison Hall 5 aces, 9 digs, 34 assists.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (18-5-1) hosts Boyne City, Thursday for senior night.
TC St. Francis 3
Grayling 0
TCSF def. Grayling 25-15, 25-15, 25-18
TCSF: Hannah Sidorowicz 33 assists, 3 kills, 4 digs, ace; Kaylin Poole 14 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces; Maddie Connolly 6 kills, 22 digs, ace; Campbell Domres 6 kills; Lauren Tocco 3 kills.
Grayling: No stats reported.
Kingsley 3
Glen Lake 0
Kingsley def. Glen Lake 25-10, 25-12, 25-17
Glen Lake: Emilee Bellant 12 digs, kill, assist; Grace Bradford 7 kills, 9 assists, block, dig; Morgan Zywicki 14 digs, 9 kills, assist, block; Liliana Valkner 10 digs, 3 kills; Betti Beck 12 assists, dig.
Kingsley: Austyn DeWeese 13 kills, block; Maddie Bies 6 kills, 28 assists; Sydny Hessem 11 kills, 6 digs; Brittany Bowman 6 kills, 7 digs; Hattie Raska 2 aces; Aspen Reamer 3 kills; Lark Jankewicz 16 digs, 2 aces.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (36-5-2) at Fenton Tournament, Saturday.
North Bay 3
Benzie Central 0
North Bay def. Benzie Central 25-7, 25-15, 25-19
North Bay: Sophie Stowe ace, 8 digs, 5 assists, 10 kills, block; Laura Hursey 3 aces, 4 digs, assist, 8 kills; Grace Periard 4 aces, dig, 22 assists; Laila Vang 16 digs, assist, kill.
Benzie Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: North Bay (22-7, 3-2 NWC) at Leland, Thursday.
Pellston 3
Mancelona 1
Pellston def. Mancelona 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20
Mancelona: Teegan Griffore 18 kills, ace, block; Kadence Davis 17 assists, 6 digs, 4 kills, 4 aces; Autumn Thompson 22 digs, kill; Madison Wilcox 5 kills, 3 aces; Emily Bennett 5 kills, 2 aces; Samantha Babich 6 aces; Bethany Jenkins 7 digs, 2 kills.
UP NEXT: Mancelona hosts East Jordan, Thursday.
Forest Area 3
Central Lake 0
Forest Area def. Central Lake 25-20, 25-21, 25-22
Forest Area: Caitlyn Libengood 8 kills, 7 digs, 4 aces; McKenzie Szymchack 4 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks, ace; Madison Morey 7 assists, 2 aces, kill, 4 digs; Gracie Kimball 4 assists, 3 aces; Brigette Sabourin 4 kills, 4 aces, 6 digs; Alyssa McHaney kill, assist, 4 digs.
UP NEXT: Forest Area at Big Rapids Crossroads tournament, Saturday.
Manton 3
McBain NMC 0
Manton def. McBain NMC 25-8, 25-10, 25-8
Manton: Abby Brown 6 aces, 2 kills, 26 assists, 6 digs; Addison Letts 2 aces, 6 kills, 15 digs; Brianna Puffer 19 kills, 4 blocks, 7 digs; Issy Gokey kill, 3 digs; Jaden Wilder ace, 4 kills, 7 digs; Jenna Burgess 3 digs; Leah Helsel 3 kills, 2 assists, 3 digs; Madalynn Lutke 6 digs; Megan Moffit ace, 2 kills, 13 digs.
UP NEXT: Manton at Lake City Tournament, Saturday.
Bellaire 3
Onaway 1
Bellaire def. Onaway 25-16, 24-26, 25-14, 26-24
Bellaire: Libby Derrer 43 digs, 3 aces, 8 kills; Katie Slabosz 17 digs, ace, 2 kills; Laney Goodwin 20 digs, ace, 30 assists, kill; Noel Mann 38 digs, 5 aces' Kendall Fischer 9 kills, 17 digs; Katie Decker ace, 7 digs, 2 blocks, 4 kills.
CROSS COUNTRY
TC Central boys win first BNC title since 2014, Petoskey girls beat Trojans by slim margin
Boys team scores: TC Central 21; Petoskey 54; TC west 64; Alpena 113; Gaylord 134; Cadillac 144.
Boys top-15: 1. Joseph Farley (16:14.21, PET); 2. Drew Seabase (16:22.43, TCC); 3. Zachary Gerber (16:28.71, TCC); 4. Luke Venhuizen (16:39.73, TCC); 5. Cole Truszkowski (16:42.99, TCC); 6. Ryan Durand (17:15.14, TCW); 7. Joe Muha (17:15.71, TCC); 8. Cooper Rokop (17:19.94, PET); 9. Gavin Dyer (17:20.53, PET); 10. Isaac Stone (17:24.5, TCW); 11. Lucas Manning (17:26.33, ALP); 12. Samuel Smith (17:27.96, PET); 13. Justin Anderson (17:30.15, CAD); 14. Kade Dalson (17:38.57, GAY); Josiah Frazier (17:43.97, TCW).
Girls team scores: Petoskey 29; TC Central 32; Cadillac 77; TC West 93; Alpena 164; Gaylord 166.
Girls top-15: 1. Cambrie Smith (17:48.9, PET); 2. Julia Flynn (18:15.82, TCC); 3. Emma Squires (18:29.01, PET); 4. Avery McLean (19:02.12, TCC); 5. Leah Socks (19:02.68, TCC); 6. Noel Vanderwall (19:13.45, PET); 7. Madylin McLean (19:25, TCC); 8. Elliott Smith (19:25.13, TCW); 9. Sarah Liederbach (19:25.63, PET); 10. Ahna Vanderwall (19:31.31, PET); 11. Kendall Schopieray (19:37.44, CAD); 12. Chloe Musta (19:48.66, CAD); 13. Hannah Smith (20:06.84, TCW); 14. Alison Hankins (20:18.88, TCC; 15. Kathleen Venhuizen (20:26.34, TCC).
