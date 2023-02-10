MUSKEGON — Traverse City Central advanced to the wrestling district finals before falling to the hosts.
The Trojans topped Muskegon Mona Shores 42-39 in the opening round of Division 1 team districts Thursday at Muskegon Reeths-Puffer. The host Rockets would win the final, 57-24.
"We competed well," Central head coach Don Funk said. "We left a couple winnable matches on the table."
Brady Slocum (138 pounds), Dutch Ballan (144) and Remy Soper (215) all posted 2-0 records for the Trojans. Landon Maddox (150), Sam Lalonde (165), Jesus Montelongo (157), Reece Schulz (113) and Michael Caughran (190) also posted single victories.
"We had a great season," Funk said. "We're a young team with a lot of guys returning next year."
Soper and Ballan are the team's only two seniors.
Traverse City West dropped a 60-12 decision to Muskegon Reeths-Puffer in the opening round.
The Titans' two wins both came via pin.
Anna Beers improved to 17-7 with a fall in 3:25, converting a reversal into putting her opponent on his back for the pin at 113 pounds.
Trapper Holmes pinned his opponent with only 25 seconds remaining in the match at 144 pounds to improve to 24-11.
"Trapper hit an amazing leg cradle at the end," West head coach Justin Van Rheenen said. "It happened so fast, I couldn't get my phone out in time to take a picture. It was beautiful."
The Titans and Trojans both head to individual districts Saturday at Grand Haven, which also features both Muskegon teams they faced in the team portion of districts.
GIRLS HOOPS
Boyne City 43
Harbor Springs 40
Boyne City: Morgan Deming 15 points, 11 rebounds; Elly Day 8 points; Braydin Noble 8 points; third straight win.
Harbor Springs: Olivia Flynn 16 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (5-14, 4-8 Lake Michigan) travel Thursday to Kalkaska; the No. 9-ranked Rams (15-3, 9-3 Lake Michigan) visit Elk Rapids, Thursday.
TC St. Francis JV 45
Elk Rapids JV 9
TC St. Francis: Maya Padisak 16 points; Riley Collins 14 points; Sidney Peters 6 points; Zoey Jetter 4 points.
BOYS HOOPS
Central Lake 67
Bellaire 66
Central Lake: Drayten Evans hit game-winning shot with 3 seconds left; Garrison Barrett 24 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Evans 17 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; Grant Miller 16 points, 8 rebounds.
Bellaire: Jayden Hanson 24 points, 7 rebounds; Drake Koepke 19 points, 4 steals, 5 assists; Dawson Derrer 12 points; Jordan Stevenson 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (6-11, 5-6 Ski Valley) travel Feb. 15 to Forest Area; the Eagles (7-7, 4-6 Ski Valley) host Inland Lakes, Monday.
POSTPONEMENTS
Boys basketball — Ellsworth at Forest Area (reschedule to Monday); Evart at McBain NMC (rescheduled to Friday as part of doubleheader); Girls basketball — East Jordan at Kalkaska (rescheduled to Monday at 6 p.m.).
