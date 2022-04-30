TRAVERSE CITY — Friday proved to be a tough start to the weekend for Traverse City Central.
The Trojans dropped both games of a doubleheader against Grand Haven and were outscored 30-9 — 16-6 in game one and 14-3 in game two— as their record fell to 7-5 on the season.
In the first contest of the twin bill, the Trojans got behind early and trailed 6-0 after two innings of play. Cate Heethuis put Central on the board and cut Grand Haven's lead in half with a three-run homer over the left-field fence in the bottom of the third after Katelyn Gaylord walked and Daisie Brewer singled.
The Trojans got within two runs at 7-5 in the bottom of the fourth after Audrey Williams scored on a wild pitch and McKenzie Reed drove in Ava King on a single. But that was as close as Central would get.
Grand Haven pushed two across the plate in the top of the fifth and then scored seven more in the sixth to put the game out of reach.
In the nightcap, Grand Haven jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Central answered with a run in the bottom of the frame and would get within four runs at 7-3 in the third, but Grand Haven scored two in the fourth, one in the fifth and four more in the sixth to end the game after six innings.
King had two hits and drove in a run in the second game, while Gaylord, Izzy Covert, Hannah Fellows and Audrey Benedict each had a hit. Gaylord and Fellows also drove in a run.
The Trojans are back in action Tuesday when they travel to Big North Conference foe Petoskey for a 4:15 p.m. first pitch.
SOFTBALL
TC West 11
Ludington 10
Traverse City West: Addie Nicoleeau game-winning walk-off hit, 3 H, R, 2 RBI; Kace Sowers H, 2 R, RBI; Peyton Metz 2B, 2 R; Lydia Heymes H, RBI; Mallory Smtih 3 H, 3B, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI; Lauren Tkach H, 2 R; Taylor Phillips 2 H, R, RBI; Claire Nowak 2 H, 2 RBI; Brynn Smith BB, R.
Mesick 16, 15
Brethren 0, 3
Mesick: Kelsey Quiggin (W) perfect game, 8 K, 2 2B, 4 R, RBI; Emma Blach 6 BB, 4 R, 2 RBI; Mattie Akom 3 H, 4 R, RBI; Harmony Harris 3 H, 3 BB, 2 R, 4 RBI; Maraya Buell H, 5 BB, 4 R, 2 RBI; Ally Brown 2 H, 2 BB, 2 R, 2 RBI; Isabelle Terry 3 H, BB, 3 R, 4 RBI; Angee Wheeler 3 H, 4 R, 3 RBI.
Cadillac 8, 2
Reed City 1, 16
Cadillac: Ashlyn Lundquist (W) 7 IP, 4 HA, 0 ER, 17 K, 4 H, 2 2B, 3 R, RBI; Stella Balcom 4 H, 3 R; Mady Smith H, R; Layke Sims 2 H, R, 4 RBI; Taryn Regnerus H, R, 2 RBI; Marisa Wilde 2 H.
Manton 4, 8
McBain 3, 11
Manton: Shelby Bundy (W) 7 IP, 8 HA, ER, 12 K, 4H, 2 HR, 3R, 7 RBI; Megan Moffit 4 H, 2B, 4 R, RBI; Adriana Sackett 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Morgan Shepler 2 H; Makayla Gowell RBI; Autumn Sackett 2 R.
McBain: Brekken Cotter (W) 4 IP, 3 HA, 7 ER, 3 K; Caitlin Butzin 6 H, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Karsyn Meyering H; K Cotter 4 H, 6 R; Mya Eisenga 3 H, R, 3 RBI; Bri Platz H, R, RBI; Morgan Eisenga H, 2 R, RBI; Brecken Gilde 2 H, R, RBI.
Gaylord 16, 12
Petoskey 1, 2
Gaylord: Jayden Jones (W) 3 IP, 3 HA, ER, 3 K, 7 H, 2 2B, 6 R, 3 RBI; Alexis Shepherd H, 4 R, 4 RBI; Aubrey Jones 3 H, 4 R; Alexis Kozlowski 3 H, 4 R, 4 RBI; Abby Radulski (W) 5 IP, 3 HA, 2 ER, 7 K, 2 H, 2 R, 5 RBI; Taylor Moeggenberg 3 H, HR, R, 4 RBI; Addison Wangler 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Haylee Depew H, R, RBI; Kennedy Wangler H, R, RBI.
Petoskey: Lauren Klepadlo 2B, R; Sammy Wodek H; Raija Gross H, RBI; Brooke Bixby 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI.
BASEBALL
Manton 9, 9
McBain 7, 10
Manton: Jacob Kuhn (W) 4 IP, 5 HA, 5 ER, 3 K; Ben Paddock 4 H, HR(GS), 3 R, 5 RBI; Waylon Purkiss 2 H, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI; Gage Schaub H, BB, R; Carson Danford BB, R.
McBain: Carter Quist 2H, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI; Nick DeRuiter game-winning walk-off hit in game 2, 3 H, R, 2 RBI; Eli Baker 3 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Tyler Koetje H, 2BB, 2 R; Trey Boven 2 H, 2 R.
Reed City 2, 0
Cadillac 0, 10
Cadillac: Cole Jenema 6 IP, 3 HA, 2 ER, 10K, 5H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Eli Main H; Keenan Suminski (W) 4 IP, 1 HA, 0 ER, 3 K; Miles Maury 3 H, 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI; Jakin Metzger H, RBI; Coby Franklin 2 H, R; Ethan Sharpe H, BB, 2 R.
Gaylord 6, 3
Petoskey 3, 7
Gaylord: Bennett Sides (W) 5 IP, 3 HA, 0 ER, 5 K; Ian Bush 3 H, 2 R; Louden Stradling 2 2B, R, RBI; Austin Vanderveer H, 2 BB, R, RBI; Jayden Hendrian 2 H, 2 RBI; Will Stephenson H, R; Brennan Berkshire H, R, RBI.
Cheboygan 15, 17
East Jordan 3, 15
East Jordan: Hayden Peck 2B, 3 R; Ethan Thomas 2 H, 3 RBI; Connor Boyer H, RBI; Tommy Reid 3-R HR, 2-R 2B, 1B, 5 R; Ben Reid 3 H, 2B, 2 RBI; Dawson Carey 1st high school home run, 3 R; Mason Malpass 2 H, 2 RBI; Kaleb Schroeder H, RBI; Devin Olstrom H.
TC Central JV 12, 11
TC Christian 2, 7
Traverse City Central JV: Camden Rokos (W) 5 IP, 3 HA, ER, 2 K; Zander Lorincz (W) 3.1 IP, 7 HA, 5 ER, 5 K, 6 H, 4 R, 3 RBI; Brady Slocum H, 5 R; Ben Rice 3 H, 4 R, 2 RBI; Brayden McCoon 2 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Drew Rokos 3 H, 3B, R, 4 RBI; Parker Welch 2 H, 3 RBI.
Traverse City Christian: Reece Broderick 3 H, 2B, R, RBI; Austin Rubin RBI; Reilly Slikkers H, BB; Nick Rampe H, R; Ryan Foley H, R; Brock Broderick H, R, 3 RBI; Nathan Hresko 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Andrew Pavwoski 2 H.
SOCCER
Elk Rapids 2
Boyne City 0
Elk Rapids (7-2, 5-0 Lake Michigan): Lauren Bingham goal; Kendall Standfest goal; Gabby Krakow assist.
Boyne City (4-3-1, 3-1-1 Lake Michigan): Mya Pofahl 8 saves.
Glen Lake 3
TC St. Francis 0
Glen Lake (5-2): Jessica Robbins goal, assist; Paige Steffke goal; Maggie Diotte goal; Gemma Lerchen assist; Natalie Bailey shutout, 2 saves.
TRACK & FIELD
Titans, Trojans finish 1st, 2nd at Oiler Invite
MOUNT PLEASANT — The boys and girls teams from Traverse City West handily won the annual Oiler Invitational at Mount Pleasant on Friday.
The Titan boys finished the afternoon with 193.5 points to Traverse City Central's 123. On the girls side, the Titans scored 187.5 points to the Trojans' 138.5.
West's Arianna Stallworth took home three first-place finishes on the day, besting the competition in the 100M and 200M and as part of the 4x100M relay team with Sara Schermerhorn, Rylee Herban and Madalen Ferrill. The junior set a personal record in the 200M with a time of 26.16.
Central's Julia Flynn continued to dominate on the running circuit, also grabbing three first-place medals. The senior was the best in the 800M and the 1600M and as part of the 4x400M relay team with Paige LaMott, Iali Rodenroth and Addison Swanson.
Other girls event winners included Swanson (TCC) in the 400M; Anna Curry, Katie Rueckert, Ferrill and Herban (TCW) in the 4x200; Amy Jun, Esme Durbin, Avery Jo Esper and Alyssa Fouchey (TCW) in the 4x800M; Avery Lahti (TCW) with a PR throw of 34-3 in the shot put; Bethany Schutte (TCW) in the discus; and Becky Lane (TCW) in the pole vault.
West's Ayden Totten took gold in the 100M and as part of the 4x200M relay with Ben Habers, Remy Schulz and Brier Meredith.
Other boys winners included Luke Venhuizen (TCC) in the 1600M; Jonah Hochstetler (TCW) with a PR time of 9:59.14 in the 3200M; Wally Tupper (TCW) in the 110M hurdles; the West 4x400M team of Habers, Andy Hill, Josh Hirschenberger and Isaac Stone; the West 4x800M team of Anderson Alexander, Carter Dean, Willem DeGood and Hill; Kadyn Warner (TCC) in the shot put; Kyler Brunan (TCW) in the discus with a PR throw of 126-7; Dante Williams (TCC) in the high jump; and Ben Wilson (TCC) in the pole vault.
Frankfort girls, Glen Lake boys win Onekama Icebreaker Invite
ONEKAMA — Glen Lake and Frankfort finished first and second in both the boys and girls divisions of Friday's Icebreaker Invitational at Onekama High School.
The Lakers won the boys competition over Frankfort, 106 to 79, while the Panthers took first on the girls side, 120 to 87.
Boys winners: 100M - Henry Plumstead (GL) 11.5; 200M - Nick Stevenson (FF) 24.78; 400M - Noah Scott (GL) 58.71; 800M - Mason Sinke (ONK) 2:15.84;1600M - Joey Schwindt (GL) 5:14.94; 3200M - Skylar Werden (FF) 11:36; 110M hurdles - Lucas Stapley (Brethren) 18.07, Tucker Brown (GL) 18.07; 300M hurdles - Adam Townsend (FF) 45.39; 4x100M - Scott, Ethan Steffke, Boden Fisher, Plumstead (GL) 47.45; 4x200M - Scott, Steffke, Fisher, Plumstead (GL) 1:40.83; 4x400M - Sully Seymour, Scott, Dylan Cundiff, Jarett Van Skyhock (GL) 4:03.16; 4x800M - Sinke, Caden Bradford, Sawyer Christiansen, Kaden Forwad (ONK) 9:37.55; Shot put - Adam Domres (ONK) 42-3; Discus - Caleb Glase (GL) 117-2; High jump - Plumstead (GL) 6-2; Pole vault - Townsend (FF) 10-0; Long jump - Emmerson Farmer (FF) 17-6.25.
Girls winners: 100M - Gwyneth Dunaway (FF) 12.89; 200M - Dunaway (FF) 28.15; 400M - Abby Kissling (BRT) 1:07.98; 800M - Makenna Scott (GL) 2:38.14; 1600M - Scott (GL) 5:37.14; 3200M — Scott (GL) 11:52.09; 100M hurdles - Presley Bartley (FF) 18.82; 300M hurdles - Bartley (FF) 57.08; 4x100M - Eliza Frary, Emily Alaimo, Grace Wolfe, Dunaway (FF) 55.39; 4x200M - Frary, Payton Miller, Wolfe, Dunaway (FF) 1:55.06; 4x400M - Elodia Peplinski, Kariesue Taghon, Scott, Mikowski (GL) 4:39.86; 4x800M - Wolfe, Savina Anhalt, Kate May, Taylor Myers (FF) 11:31.91; Shot put - Madelyn Bradford (GL) 29-5; Discus - Bradford (GL) 89-10.5; High jump - Wolfe (FF) 4-10; Pole vault - Grace Bradford (GL) 8-6; Long jump - Wolfe (FF) 14-2.
