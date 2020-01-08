TRAVERSE CITY — A couple of young, promising wrestlers have stepped up in the early season for the Traverse City Central Trojans.

Remy Cotton, who went 2-0 at 171-pounds, and Remy Soper, who went 2-0 at 215-pounds, helped lead the Trojans to a clean sweep of Alpena and Traverse City West at the Titans home gym on Wednesday.

The wins move the Trojans to 2-0 in the Big North Conference and leave them sitting at the top with Gaylord.

“The Remys (Cotton and Soper) are showing a lot of maturity for underclassmen,” Trojans head coach Don Funk said.

“Gabe Weaver has stepped in as a very dedicated leader and shows it on and off the mat. He has been getting better and better every time that he wrestles.”

Weaver went 2-0 at 119-pounds as the Trojans dominated the smaller weight classes. Dutch Ballan (112), Ethan Ramsey (135) and Damien Ballan (140), Jon LaLonde (160) and Austin Bills (189) each went undefeated for TCC on Wednesday as well.

Carter Schmidt (145) and Kaelin Crosley (285) each went 1-1 on the day.

The Trojans defeated Alpena 64-15 and took down TC West 54-24.

The Trojans will head to the Alma team tournament to face Carson City-Crystal (No. 5 in Division 4) and Leslie on Saturday.

WRESTLING

Kingsley sweeps Roscommon quad

Team results: Kingsley def. Forest Area 38-16; Kingsley def. Houghton Lake 46-24; Roscommon def. Forest Area 66-12.

Kingsley records: 103 — Isaac Grahn 2-0; 112 — Trent Wazny 2-0; 119 — Justin Grahn 2-0; 130 — Kadin Garza 2-0; 140 — Tyler McInnis 2-0; 160 — Kaden Patterson 2-0; 171 — Sam Goethals 2-0; 189 — Will Fink 0-2; 215 — Zach Taylor 1-1.

Forest Area records: Daniel Thompson 0-2; Mackenzie Thompson 0-2; Brock Town 0-2; Josh Saylor 1-1; Patrick Hulwick 2-0; Sir-Xaiver Navoni 2-0.

UP NEXT: Kingsley at Grayling, Saturday; Forest Area at Ravenna, Saturday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mancelona 57

Pellston 16

Mancelona (2-5): Madison Wilcox 16 points, 13 rebounds; Lexi Newbould 10 points; Annabelle Roy 9 points; Makayla Orman 8 points; Alli Meeder 8 points.

UP NEXT: Mancelona hosts Onaway, Friday.

Elk Rapids 61

Mason Co. E 29

Elk Rapids (4-1): Logan Reasoner 16 points; Sarah Zamaites 11 points; Shelby Scott 9 points.

UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at Grayling, Friday.

Manton 58

Glen Lake 54

Glen Lake (4-2): Hailey Helling 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Grace Bradford 11 points, 14 rebounds; Karrigan LaCrosse 9 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists; Grace Fosmore 9 points, 4 rebounds; Jessica Robbins 7 points, 4 rebounds.

Manton (8-0): Brianna Puffer 23 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks; Abby Brown 12 points, 7 steals, 5 rebounds; Molly Lane 12 points, 7 rebounds; Jaden Wilder 11 points.

UP NEXT: Glen Lake at Buckley, Friday; Manton hosts Kalkaska, Monday.

Benzie Central 42

Kalkaska 39

Benzie Central (3-4): Ellen Bretzke 17 points, 18 rebounds, 4 assists; Jenna Cole 14 points, 8 rebounds; Andrea Taghon 7 points, 17 rebounds; Elise Johnson 2 points; Kylie Streeter 2 points, outstanding defense.

Kalkaska: Margaret Stosio 20 points; Violet Porter 6 points, 12 rebounds; Tiara Schocko 11 points, 11 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Benzie Central at Frankfort, Friday.

TC St. Francis 53

Gaylord St. Mary 42

TCSF (4-1): Kam Schaub 16 points, 10 rebounds; Lauren Tocco 10 points, 5 rebounds; Colleen Hegewald 9 points, 4 blocks; Gwenyth Bramer 6 FT in final 30 seconds; Riley Gillow 7 points.

GSM: Megan Grusczynski 17 points; Kinzie Jeffers 11 points.

UP NEXT: TC St. Francis hosts Boyne City, Friday.

Frankfort 59

Buckley 27

Frankfort (2-3, 1-1 NWC): Reagan Thorr 26 points, 11 rebounds; Abby Hodge 10 points, 12 rebounds; Maddie Odette 6 points, 10 rebounds.

Buckley: Shelby Cade 10 points; Hope Warren 9 points.

UP NEXT: Frankfort hosts Benzie Central, Friday.

Bellaire 38

East Jordan 28

Bellaire (6-0, 3-0 Ski Valley): Libby Derrer 8 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists; Katie Decker 8 points, 3 assists; Emerson Koepke 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Jacey Somers 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals.

East Jordan: Jayden Weber 16 points.

UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Joburg, Friday.

Joburg 57

Forest Area 21

Forest Area: No stats reported.

Joburg: No stats reported.

Walkerville 29

Mesick 28

Walkerville wins on buzzer-beater

Mesick (2-5, 2-4): Elizabeth Hamilton 11 points; Jillian Hiller 5 points; Lexi Abraham 4 points.

UP NEXT: Mesick at Marion, Monday.

TCSF JV 32

Gaylord SM JV 26

TCSF JV (2-3): Sam Berta 8 points; Maggie Jerema 7 points.

