TRAVERSE CITY — A couple of young, promising wrestlers have stepped up in the early season for the Traverse City Central Trojans.
Remy Cotton, who went 2-0 at 171-pounds, and Remy Soper, who went 2-0 at 215-pounds, helped lead the Trojans to a clean sweep of Alpena and Traverse City West at the Titans home gym on Wednesday.
The wins move the Trojans to 2-0 in the Big North Conference and leave them sitting at the top with Gaylord.
“The Remys (Cotton and Soper) are showing a lot of maturity for underclassmen,” Trojans head coach Don Funk said.
“Gabe Weaver has stepped in as a very dedicated leader and shows it on and off the mat. He has been getting better and better every time that he wrestles.”
Weaver went 2-0 at 119-pounds as the Trojans dominated the smaller weight classes. Dutch Ballan (112), Ethan Ramsey (135) and Damien Ballan (140), Jon LaLonde (160) and Austin Bills (189) each went undefeated for TCC on Wednesday as well.
Carter Schmidt (145) and Kaelin Crosley (285) each went 1-1 on the day.
The Trojans defeated Alpena 64-15 and took down TC West 54-24.
The Trojans will head to the Alma team tournament to face Carson City-Crystal (No. 5 in Division 4) and Leslie on Saturday.
WRESTLING
Kingsley sweeps Roscommon quad
Team results: Kingsley def. Forest Area 38-16; Kingsley def. Houghton Lake 46-24; Roscommon def. Forest Area 66-12.
Kingsley records: 103 — Isaac Grahn 2-0; 112 — Trent Wazny 2-0; 119 — Justin Grahn 2-0; 130 — Kadin Garza 2-0; 140 — Tyler McInnis 2-0; 160 — Kaden Patterson 2-0; 171 — Sam Goethals 2-0; 189 — Will Fink 0-2; 215 — Zach Taylor 1-1.
Forest Area records: Daniel Thompson 0-2; Mackenzie Thompson 0-2; Brock Town 0-2; Josh Saylor 1-1; Patrick Hulwick 2-0; Sir-Xaiver Navoni 2-0.
UP NEXT: Kingsley at Grayling, Saturday; Forest Area at Ravenna, Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mancelona 57
Pellston 16
Mancelona (2-5): Madison Wilcox 16 points, 13 rebounds; Lexi Newbould 10 points; Annabelle Roy 9 points; Makayla Orman 8 points; Alli Meeder 8 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona hosts Onaway, Friday.
Elk Rapids 61
Mason Co. E 29
Elk Rapids (4-1): Logan Reasoner 16 points; Sarah Zamaites 11 points; Shelby Scott 9 points.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at Grayling, Friday.
Manton 58
Glen Lake 54
Glen Lake (4-2): Hailey Helling 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Grace Bradford 11 points, 14 rebounds; Karrigan LaCrosse 9 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists; Grace Fosmore 9 points, 4 rebounds; Jessica Robbins 7 points, 4 rebounds.
Manton (8-0): Brianna Puffer 23 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks; Abby Brown 12 points, 7 steals, 5 rebounds; Molly Lane 12 points, 7 rebounds; Jaden Wilder 11 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake at Buckley, Friday; Manton hosts Kalkaska, Monday.
Benzie Central 42
Kalkaska 39
Benzie Central (3-4): Ellen Bretzke 17 points, 18 rebounds, 4 assists; Jenna Cole 14 points, 8 rebounds; Andrea Taghon 7 points, 17 rebounds; Elise Johnson 2 points; Kylie Streeter 2 points, outstanding defense.
Kalkaska: Margaret Stosio 20 points; Violet Porter 6 points, 12 rebounds; Tiara Schocko 11 points, 11 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central at Frankfort, Friday.
TC St. Francis 53
Gaylord St. Mary 42
TCSF (4-1): Kam Schaub 16 points, 10 rebounds; Lauren Tocco 10 points, 5 rebounds; Colleen Hegewald 9 points, 4 blocks; Gwenyth Bramer 6 FT in final 30 seconds; Riley Gillow 7 points.
GSM: Megan Grusczynski 17 points; Kinzie Jeffers 11 points.
UP NEXT: TC St. Francis hosts Boyne City, Friday.
Frankfort 59
Buckley 27
Frankfort (2-3, 1-1 NWC): Reagan Thorr 26 points, 11 rebounds; Abby Hodge 10 points, 12 rebounds; Maddie Odette 6 points, 10 rebounds.
Buckley: Shelby Cade 10 points; Hope Warren 9 points.
UP NEXT: Frankfort hosts Benzie Central, Friday.
Bellaire 38
East Jordan 28
Bellaire (6-0, 3-0 Ski Valley): Libby Derrer 8 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists; Katie Decker 8 points, 3 assists; Emerson Koepke 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Jacey Somers 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals.
East Jordan: Jayden Weber 16 points.
UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Joburg, Friday.
Joburg 57
Forest Area 21
Forest Area: No stats reported.
Joburg: No stats reported.
Walkerville 29
Mesick 28
Walkerville wins on buzzer-beater
Mesick (2-5, 2-4): Elizabeth Hamilton 11 points; Jillian Hiller 5 points; Lexi Abraham 4 points.
UP NEXT: Mesick at Marion, Monday.
TCSF JV 32
Gaylord SM JV 26
TCSF JV (2-3): Sam Berta 8 points; Maggie Jerema 7 points.
