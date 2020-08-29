TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central hosted the annual TC Kickoff tennis tri-meet Saturday, taking on TC West and downstate powerhouse Hudsonville.
While Hudsonville took defeated both Traverse City schools 7-1, the Trojans and Titans saw their first rivalry action of the season. The Trojans took down the Titans 5-3, giving up the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 singles flights to TC West.
TCC’s James Turner swept both of his No. 1 singles matches, taking down TC West’s David Fischer 6-0, 7-6 (7-2) and defeating Hudsonville’s No. 1. Fischer also defeated Hudsonville’s No. 1 singles flight for the Titans’ only win over the Eagles.
Traverse City West swept the rest of the singles flights from TCC with Murphy Kehoe taking down Luke Appleford 2-6, 6-3, 10-6 at No. 2; Keagan Ray defeating Evan O’Connor at No. 3; and Wyatt McGarry-Costello takings the No. 4 singles flight from Ammon Howse 6-1, 6-1.
Drew Humphrey and Ryan O’Connor took the No. 1 doubles flight for TCC with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Adam Hornkohl and Levi Fles. Jackson Wade and Grant Manker won at No. 2 doubles over Elliot Hornkohl and Mogan McAllister 6-1, 6-3.
Jack McNamara and Dominic Palamara went 6-0, 6-2 to take out Alex Alvardo and Max Kazmierski at No. 3 doubles while Will Galsterer and Nik Fagerman domainted the No. 4 doubles flight 6-0, 6-0 over TC West’s Jack Aprea and Seth Munro.
An unofficial No. 5 doubles flight was also played with TCC beating both TCW and Hudsonville.
The Trojans will host Ludington and Petoskey on Tuesday.
SOCCER
Glen Lake 3
Boyne City 1
Glen Lake: Henry Plumstead 2 goals, assist: Jake Bezelski goal; Bryn Fisher assist; Parker McHugh assist; Tucker Brown 7 saves.
Boyne City: Jay Clausen 8 saves; 11 shots on goal as team.
Petoskey 4
Boyne City 0
Boyne City: Clausen 6 saves.
UP NEXT: Boyne City hosts Oscoda, Monday at 2 p.m.
Petoskey 7
Glen Lake 3
Glen Lake: Plumstead 2 goals, assist; Fisher goal, 2 assists; Tucker Brown 15 saves.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (4-1) hosts Benzie Central, Monday 4 p.m.
TC Christian 12
Kingsley 0
TC Christian: Henry Reineck 2 goals; Nathan Mustard 2 goals; Monty Warnes goal; Aiden Peters goal; Britten Coaster goal; Elliott Molby goal; Julian Ahiuwailia goal; Kai Upshaw goal; Roman Alekseyerko goal; Kingsley own-goal.
UP NEXT: TC Christian (4-1) hosts Manistee, Tuesday.
TC West 5
Mason 2
TC West: Tony Gallegos 3 goals; Gavin Michael goal, assist; Cooper Davis goal, assist; Dune Jung assist; Kaden Ales assist; Josh Hirschenberger assist; Blade Kalbfleisch 4 saves.
UP NEXT: TC West (3-1) hosts Elk Rapids, Holland Christian, Friday.
Elk Rapids 2
Oxford 1
Elk Rapids: Mason Travis goal; Preston Ball goal; Kadin Patterson assist; Jack Spencer 4 saves.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (2-0) hosts Petoskey, Tuesday.
TC West JV 5
Elk Rapids JV 2
TCW JV: No stats reported.
VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley 3
Hart 0
Kingsley def. Hart 25-8, 25-9, 25-6
Kingsley 3
Pine River 0
Kingsley def. Pine River 25-7, 25-12, 25-9
Kingsley 2
Central Lake 0
Kingsley def. Central Lake 25-12, 25-11
Kingsley: Abby Arnold 21 kills, 2 block; Alayna Heiler 62 assists, 16 digs; Coral Bott 7 kills, 24 digs, 8 aces; Hattie Raska 11 digs, 7 aces; Lexi Fattler 33 digs, 2 aces; Olivia Esman 10 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Tori MacIntosh 21 kills, 18 digs.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (5-1) hosts Charlevoix, Muskegon WMC, McBain, Wednesday 5 p.m.
Forest Hills Northern 2
Leland 1
Forest Hills Northern def. Leland 26-24, 20-25, 25-15
Cadillac 3
Leland 0
Cadillac def. Leland 25-9, 25-22, 25-22
Leland 3
Onaway 0
Leland def. Onaway 25-12, 25-16, 25-7
Leland: Alexis Luce 3 aces, 21 assists, 15 digs; Jana Molby 49 assists, 12 digs, 3 aces; Mia Osorio 40 digs, 4 assists, 11 aces; Olivia Lowe 5 aces, 15 kills, 25 digs; Tatum Kareck 2 aces, 11 kills, 19 digs.
