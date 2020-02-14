CADILLAC — Traverse City Central is back on top.
The Trojans clinched the Big North Conference championship with an 8-0 road hockey win over Cadillac to claim the program’s first BNC crown in three years. The Trojans won six straight from 2011-17.
“It’s one of our goals for the season and it’s nice for the boys’ hard work to pay off,” Trojans head coach Chris Givens said. “They’ve been solid all year and they’ve earned this.”
Charlie Douglass had a hat trick and five points as Central mercied Cadillac after two periods.
Nick Sommerfield added two goals and an assist, Chris Usiondek pitched in a goal and two assists and Carson Peters scored two goals.
Josh Stepke and Ethan VanderRoest each contributed a goal, and other assists went to Hunter Folgmann, Will Dawson, Gavin Graczyk and Chase Adams.
Grant Neuhardt and Jackson Wade split time in goal, each making three saves as the Trojans outshot the Vikings 25-6. Central finishes up the regular season next Friday at Alpena.
HOCKEY
Petoskey 4
Cheboygan 1
Tournament host Petoskey won a Northern Michigan Hockey League semifinal over Cheboygan.
Petoskey (7-15): Seamus Nolan goal; Derek Hebner goal, 2 assists; Nick Aown 2 goals, assist; Dylan Robinson assist; Chris Kavanaugh 3 assists.
Cheboygan (5-14): Ethan Lindle goal; Alex Clymer assist.
UP NEXT: The Northmen face the Bay Reps in Saturday’s 5 p.m. championship game.
Bay Reps 7
Manistee 2
Bay Reps (17-4-1): No scoring reported.
Manistee (3-14): No scoring reported.
UP NEXT: The Reps play tournament host Petoskey in Saturday’s 5 p.m. Northern Michigan Hockey League championship game.
GIRLS HOOPS
TC St. Francis 56
Grayling 14
TC St. Francis (13-3, 9-1 Lake Michigan): Kam Schaub 24 points, 11 rebounds, 6 steals; Cara Franke 10 points; Lauren Tocco 8 points, 6 rebounds.
Grayling (4-12, 1-9 Lake Michigan): Isabel Duba 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators host Harbor Springs, Tuesday; the Vikings host Kalkaska, Tuesday.
Boyne City 41
East Jordan 37
Boyne City (11-4, 6-4 Lake Michigan): Katelyn Gabos 10 points; Brooklyn Fitzpatrick 7 points (6 of team’s 9 in 4th quarter); Taylor Noble 7 points; Avery Stadt 5 points.
East Jordan (7-8, 3-7 Lake Michigan): Jayden Weber 19 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers travel Tuesday to Elk Rapids; the Red Devils visit Charlevoix, Tuesday.
Kalkaska 58
Harbor Springs 26
Kalkaska (6-10, 4-6 Lake Michigan): Margaret Stosio 16 points, 5 steals; Jordyn Disbrow 15 points, 6 rebounds; Maddie Wilkinson 13 points; Bailey West 6 points.
Harbor Springs (2-14, 1-9 Lake Michigan): Meaghan Wells 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Blazers travel Tuesday to Grayling.
Charlevoix 36
Elk Rapids 22
Charlevoix (11-5, 10-0 Lake Michigan): Taylor Petrosky 14 points; Addie Nagel 7 points.
Elk Rapids (7-9, 4-6 Lake Michigan): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rayders travel Tuesday to East Jordan; the Elks travel Tuesday to Boyne City.
Manton 75
Roscommon 33
Manton (16-1, 12-1 Highland): Jaden Wilder 25 points, 9 rebounds; Megan Moffit 11 points; Abby Shepler 11 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 5 assists; Abby Brown 9 points, 6 steals, 5 assists; Brianna Puffer 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers host lake City, Tuesday.
BOYS HOOPS
Cadillac 54
TC West 46
Cadillac (13-2, 6-2 Big North): No stats reported.
TC West (6-9, 3-4 Big North): Patrick O’Connor 12 points; Carson Whipple 11 points; Garret Schuler 7 points; Luke Robertson 6 points; Parker Neu 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans travel Thursday to Alpena; the Vikings visit Petoskey, Thursday.
Alpena 63
Gaylord 54
Alpena (9-6, 2-5 Big North): Jack Schmanski 15 points; Ryan Voltz 11 points; Cooper Bright 11 points.
Gaylord (2-11, 0-7 Big North): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils travel Tuesday to Cheboygan.
Glen Lake 69
Onekama 25
Glen Lake (13-2, 10-0 Northwest): Reece Hazelton 20 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists; JJ Bradford 15 points’ Jon Popp 10 points, 8 rebounds.
Onekama (7-8, 5-5 Northwest): Taylor Bennett 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host Frankfort next Friday; the Portagers host Benzie Central next Friday.
Suttons Bay 44
Frankfort 38
Suttons Bay (8-6, 4-5 Northwest): Lucas Mikesell 16 points; Bryce Opie 8 points; Migizi Stevens 10 rebounds, 6 points.
Frankfort (12-3, 8-3 Northwest): Blake Miller 13 points; Luke Hammon 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen travel Wednesday to Benzie Central; the Panthers travel next Friday to Glen Lake.
Benzie Central 71
Buckley 52
Benzie (7-6, 5-4 Northwest): Quinn Zickert 21 points; Nate Childers 19 points; Tyler Kintigh 11 points.
Buckley (3-11, 0-10 Northwest): Kyle Kaczanowski 26 points; Luke Frasier 10 points; Tyler Francisco 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies host Suttons Bay, Wednesday; the Bears host Kingsley, Friday.
Kingsley 67
Leland 57
Kingsley (6-8, 4-6 Northwest): Beau LaTulip 17 points; Ayden Mullin 17 points; Tyler Inthisone 13 points.
Leland (8-6, 4-6 Northwest): Gavin Miller 21 points, 14 rebounds; Jayden Holston 16 points; JJ Popp 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags host Manistee, Monday; the Comets visit Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Monday.
TC St. Francis 58
Grayling 24
TC St. Francis (12-2, 10-0): Wyatt Nausadis 11 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists; Casey Donahue 9 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals; Aiden Bramer 8 points, 5 rebounds; Adam Gerberding 8 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: St. Francis at Harbor Springs Tuesday.
Boyne City 74
East Jordan 46
Boyne City (11-5, 6-4 Lake Michigan): Pete Calcaterra 20 points (all in first 3 quarters), 10 rebounds; Aidan Brehm 15 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists; Jack Neer 13 points; Jakob Steinhoff 11 points, 12 rebounds; Max Vondra 6 points, 8 rebounds.
East Jordan (9-7, 5-5 Lake Michigan): Jackson Raymond 18 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers host Elk Rapids, Tuesday; the Red Devils host Charlevoix, Tuesday.
Charlevoix 55
Elk Rapids 36
Charlevoix (12-3, 8-2 Lake Michigan): Jacob Mueller 21 points; Evan Solomon 18 points; Luke Stuck 12 points, 11 rebounds.
Elk Rapids (8-6, 7-3 Lake Michigan): Preston Ball 12 points; Gordie LaFontaine 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Rayders host East Jordan, Tuesday; the Elks host Boyne City, Tuesday.
Harbor Springs 65
Kalkaska 57
Harbor Springs (8-7, 4-6 Lake Michigan): David Harrell 18 points; Grant Richardson 15 points; Josiah Chamberlin 10 points.
Kalkaska (3-11, 2-8 Lake Michigan): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blazers host Grayling, Tuesday.
Gaylord SM 72
Onaway 39
Gaylord St. Mary (12-2, 10-1 Ski Valley): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds host Bellaire, Wednesday.
Inland Lakes 66
Mancelona 52
Mancelona (11-4, 9-3 Ski Valley): Johnny Ancel 15 points; Jayden Alfred/Ben Palmer fouled out.
Inland Lakes (6-8, 4-6 Ski Valley): Nathaniel Wandrie 22 points; Hunter Bishop 13 points; William Jacobs 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen travel Wednesday to Pellston.
Forest Area 46
Bellaire 36
Forest Area (8-6, 5-6 Ski Valley): Chase Ingersoll 21 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals; Johnny Stosio 10 points, 6 rebounds.
Bellaire (3-12, 2-9 Ski Valley): Luke Niepoth 15 points, 17 rebounds, 2 steals; Connor Niepoth 12 points, 5 rebounds; David Yuhaus 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Warriors host Johannesburg-Lewiston, Wednesday; the Eagles travel Wednesday to Gaylord St. Mary.
Pentwater 49
Bear Lake 41
Bear Lake (2-12, 2-10 West Michigan D): Clark May 10 points, 3 rebounds; Hunter Bentley 9 points, 12 rebounds; Nathan Sanderson 6 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists.
UP NEXT: After the narrow setback to league co-leader Pentwater (11-2, 10-1 West Michigan D), the Lakers travel Wednesday to Manistee Catholic.
Marion 44
Manistee CC 38
Manistee Catholic Central (9-6, 9-3 West Michigan D): Kyle Mikolajczak 15 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks; Mateo Barnett 12 points; Henry Hybza 6 points, 2 steals; Adam Pierce 4 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: The Sabers host Bear Lake, Wednesday.
TC Central JV 44
Petoskey JV 39
TC Central (13-4): Ben Van Nes 10 points; Parker Schmidt 10 points.
Petoskey (9-5): Parker Shuman 18 points; Jace Copeland 14 points.
TC Central frosh 58
Petoskey frosh 56
TC Central (15-2): Landen Miller 22 points; Brayden Halliday 18 points; JJ Dutmers 8 points.
Petoskey (10-4): Ben Shuban 19 points; Cade Trudeau 13 points.
TC St. Francis frosh 52
Grayling frosh 17
TC St. Francis (11-4): Jack Prichard 16 points; Owen Somerville 12 points.
