CENTRAL LAKE — No one wore No. 40 like Jasmine Hines.
Now nobody at Central Lake will wear it again.
The Trojans retired Hines' jersey prior to Thursday's home date with Pellston, a 56-10 girls basketball victory.
Hines, who now works in Michigan State University's athletic department, returned home for the pregame ceremony, which also served as a college signing for Central Lake post player Finch Vanniman.
"It was good to be back home and in the gym where so many memories have been made," Hines said. "It was a very special night."
Hines played at Central Lake from 2007-11, winning Miss Basketball in 2011 and finishing her prep career at Michigan's all-time leading scorer at 3,034 points and all-time leading rebounder with 1,692 boards. She went on to play at Michigan State from 2011-16 and professionally overseas.
A No. 40 royal blue and orange jersey now hangs on the gym wall in between banner for fellow Ski Valley Conference entrants Gaylord St. Mary and Johannesburg-Lewiston.
"It was an emotional moment for me, just knowing I have a legacy here," Hines said. "The fact it will be there forever is a big honor. They've had my back the entire way.
"And they got the win tonight, so that was the icing on the cake."
Vanniman led the Trojans (6-11, 5-9 Ski Valley) with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Liberty Perry added 14 points and seven steals and Kaiya Willson pitched in seven points.
"It was a fantastic night for us," Central Lake head coach Quinn Barry said. "Everything went off without a hitch, and we had a packed gym."
The Trojans travel next Thursday to Mancelona.
GIRLS HOOPS
Cadillac 55
Petoskey 46
Cadillac clinched the Big North Conference championship outright for the second straight year, beating Petoskey 55-46.
Cadillac (15-1, 8-0 Big North): Molly Anderson 27 points; Joslyn Seeley 7 points; Anna Whipple 6 points.
Petoskey (6-12, 2-6 Big North): Ellie Pollion 14 points; Kenzie Bromley 13 points; Hayley Flynn 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings host Ludington, Tuesday.
Leland 53
GT Academy 33
Leland's Olivia Lowe surpassed 1,000 career points as a junior. She came into the game needing a dozen to his the milestone, and easily beat that amount.
Leland (12-5): Lowe 28 points, 19 rebounds, 3 steals; Maeve Sweeney 8 points, 3 rebounds; Kenzy Sluiter 6 points, 3 rebounds.
Grand Traverse Academy: Katelynn Dix 10 points, 7 rebounds, 7 steals; Julia Jones 9 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Claudia Burley 8 points, 9 rebounds, 6 steals, 3 blocks; Kaylynn Allen 4 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: Leland travels Tuesday to Frankfort; GTA hosts Cadillac Heritage, Tuesday.
Kingsley 62
North Bay 20
Kingsely kept itself right in the Northwest Conference race with a win against North Bay, setting up a game next Tuesday against Glen Lake with a chance to move into a tie atop the league with a win.
Kingsley (11-5, 10-1 Northwest): Miranda Acre 11 points, 4 steals; Sidny Hessem 10 points, 12 rebounds; Aleah Reno 13 points; Brittany Bowman 6 assists.
North Bay (5-11, 0-11 Northwest): Paige Kohler 15 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags host Glen Lake, Tuesday.
Glen Lake 74
Frankfort 46
Glen Lake (15-2, 10-0 Northwest): Grace Bradford 24 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Hailey Helling 15 points, 5 steals, 3 assists; Liliana Valkner 10 points, 6 rebounds; Emma Korson 7 points; Karrigan LaCross 5 points; Ruby Hogan 5 points, 4 rebounds; Jessica Robbins 5 rebounds, 4 rebounds.
Frankfort (7-9, 5-6 Northwest): Tara Townsend 13 points; Abby Hodge 8 points; Reagan Thorr DNP (ankle).
UP NEXT: The Lakers travel Tuesday to Kingsley; the Panthers host Leland, Tuesday.
Buckley 69
Forest Area 46
Forest Area (4-12): Mckenzie Szymchack 27 points, 8 rebounds.
Buckley (4-12): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Warriors travel Tuesday to Mancelona; the Bears host Onekama, Tuesday.
Bellaire 47
Joburg-Lewiston 39
Bellaire (16-0, 13-0 Ski Valley): Jacey Somers 14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Libby Derrer 14 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Emersyn Koepke 7 points, 7 steals, 5 assists, 4 rebounds.
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Tara Madej 15 points; Kennedy Johnson 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles host Onaway, Tuesday.
Gaylord St. Mary 56
Inland Lakes 27
St. Mary (13-4, 11-2 Ski Valley): Megan Grusczynski season-high 23 points (15 at half), hit four 3s; Kinzie Jeffers 8 points, 9 assists, 5 steals; Gracie Blust 6 points; Ava Schultz 10 rebounds; Eliza Handley 10 rebounds.
Inland Lakes: Olivia Monthei 8 points; Christy Shank 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds host Engadine, Monday.
Mancelona 40
Onaway 38
Mancelona (10-8, 9-5 Ski Valley): Teegan Griffore 12 points; Alli Meeder 12 points; Madison Wilcox 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Lady Ironmen host Forest Area, Tuesday.
TC Central 56
Gaylord 53
TC Central (5-13, 4-4 Big North): Peyton Carlson career-high 14 points; Sadie Zann 11 points.
Gaylord (4-14, 2-6 Big North): Savanna Gapinski 17 points; Kennedy Neff 10 points.
UP NEXT: TC Central goes across town to TC West, Feb. 21; Gaylord visits Petoskey, Feb. 21.
Alpena 57
TC West 46
TC West (5-12, 3-5 Big North): Aliah Diehl 10 points; Makada Hisem 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans host TC Central, Feb. 21.
TC West JV 46
Alpena JV 30
TC West (4-12): Amelia Blume 12 points; Ahna Campbell 10 points.
Gaylord JV 42
TC Central JV 23
Gaylord (12-6): Alexis Koslowski 24 points.
TC Central (7-11): Mary Peterson 5 points; Cate Heethuis 5 points.
TC St. Francis JV 33
Grayling JV 20
TCSF (7-9): Allee Shepherd 11 points; Sam Berta 11 points; Julia Bohrer 5 points.
Grayling: Mackenzie Castle 8 points; Lauren Hartman 6 points; Sage Jones 6 points.
TC West frosh 40
Forest Area JV 15
TC West: Peyton Metz 15 points; Lydia Heymes 9 points.
BOYS HOOPS
Elk Rapids 56
TC Christian 49
Elk Rapids (8-5): Preston Ball 17 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Gordie LaFontaine 7 points, 6 rebounds; Mason Travis 7 points; Robert Fager 7 points, 3 rebounds.
TC Christian (6-9): Brock Broderick 16 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds; Levi Belanger 8 points, 10 rebounds; Simeon Popa 8 points, 10 rebounds; Cole Wierda 7 points; Samuel Mleko 3 assists.
UP NEXT: The Elks visit Charlevoix, Friday; the Sabres travel to McBain NMC, Monday.
TC St. Francis JV 67
Grayling JV 60
TCSF (6-8): Henry Reineck 14 points; Thomas Richards 13 points; Cody Richards 13 points; Josh Groves 12 points.
Grayling: Nate Peksing 22 points; Cameron Ketchem 12 points.
WRESTLING
Kingsley claims team district championship
Team scores: Kingsley 58, Kalkaska 21 (semifinal); Kingsley 39, Lake City 34 (championship).
Kingsley leaders: Issac Grahn (103) 1-1; Trent Wazny (112) 2-0; Justin Grahn (119) 1-0; Tanner Martindale (119/125) 2-0; Kadin Garza (125/130) 1-1; Thomas Carlyon (135) 1-0; Aidan Shier (135/140) 2-0; Kyan Fessenden (152) 2-0; Kaden Patterson (160) 2-0; Sam Goethals (171) 2-0; Alex Smith (189) 2-0.
Frankfort winners: Jared Coxe (pin); Jeffrey Lane (pin); Tucker Hubbard (pin); Briellen Clapp (void).
UP NEXT: The Stags host team regionals Wednesday.
Mancelona wins team district at Frankfort
Team scores: Mancelona 54, Frankfort 24; Mancelona 54, TC St. Francis 30 (championship).
