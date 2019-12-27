TRAVERSE CITY — Following a heartbreaking first-round overtime loss at the Scott Miller Memorial Tournament on Thursday, the Traverse City Central Trojans poured on seven goals to beat Midland 7-5 on Friday at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.
The game was tied at 4-4 entering the third period but the Trojans jumped on the Chemics with three goals in the final period. Just two minutes into the final stanza Will Dawson netted an unassisted go-ahead goal before Midland tied it 90 seconds later.
Dawson wasted no time responding and buried his third goal of the day with just 2 minutes, 25 seconds left to give the Trojans the lead for good. Nick Sommerfield added an empty net goal in the final moments and had an assist in the second period on a Ethan VandeRoest goal.
Charlie Douglass opened the scoring for TCC off an assist from Dawson and Gavin Graczyk — Douglass also had an unassisted goal in the second. Dawson netted the first goal of his hat trick off a pass from Carson Peters and VandeRoest in the first period.
Jackson Wade got the start in net for the Trojans but only faced six shots before Grant Neuhardt took over and tallied 13 saves for the win. The Trojans outshot the Chemics 61-21 and will face off with Salem on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Centre Ice.
HOCKEY
Saginaw Heritage 5
TC Bay Reps 2
TC Bay Reps: Kaleb Miller goal, assist; Drew Hardy goal, assist; Gabe Classens assist; Ben Polomsky assist; Judd Lawson 28 saves.
Salem 3
TC West 1
TC West: Michael Schermerhorn goal; Erich Springstead assist; Mason West 35 saves.
UP NEXT: TC West vs. Midland at Centre Ice, 12:45.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC St. Francis 61
Muskegon Heights 35
TCSF (2-0, 1-0 LMC): Wyatt Nausadis 16 points, 3 steals, 3 assists; Joey Donahue 12 points, 4 assists; Pat Mackey 10 points, 6 rebounds; Freddy Kopplow 8 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: TCSF vs. Spring Lake at Grand Haven, Saturday.
Grand Haven 60
TC West 34
TC West: Parker Neu 12 points.
TCSF JV 42
Muskegon Heights 28
Josh Groves 14 points; Thomas Richards 6 points; Cody Richards 6 points.
