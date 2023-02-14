THOMPSONVILLE — Traverse City's contingent at the state finals will once again be a large one.
Traverse City Central's boys alpine ski team won its Division 1 regional at Crystal Mountain, and the boys and girls teams at Central and West all qualified for the state finals.
Great North Alpine, a Division 2 co-op team of Traverse City St. Francis, Elk Rapids and Grand Traverse Academy, also qualified for both the boys and girls finals.
Central's Asher Paul won the boys giant slalom title by 0.61 seconds over two runs, edging out teammate Jace Rowell. West had Isaac Shapiro (third) and Ben Schramski (sixth) in the top 10, with the Trojans also having Rocco Elkins (seventh) and Luke Farella (eighth) among the top 10. Paul placed second in slalom, with Rowell third, West's Luke Wiersema, Schramski and Grady Ellis in the top 10 at fifth, seventh and ninth.
Central and West occupied much of the top 10 spots in both disciplines, led by the Trojans' Quinn Gerber and Kellen Kudary in third and fourth in GS. West's Ellie Gruber, Lila Warren and Olivia Roberts were sixth, eighth and ninth, while Central's Erinn Hale took 10th.
In the girls slalom, Central's Gerber placed fifth and West's Gruber, Charlie Schulz, Avery Plummer, Olivia Bageris and Warren occupied the sixth through 10th spots. Twelve of the top slalom 17 spots went to skiers from Central or West.
The Trojan boys won the regional with a score of 53, followed by West (78), Marquette (83), Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern-Eastern (120.5), Rockford (186.5), Flushing (256), Grand Haven (280), Portage Central (288), Saginaw Heritage (301), Okemos (313), Kalamazoo Loy Norrix (337.5) and Hudsonville (412).
Forest Hills won the girls crown with a score of 55, with West second (68) and Central third (82). Marquette (134.5) finished a distant fourth, followed by Grand Haven (167), Portage Central (191), Rockford (194), Okemos (304), Flushing (308), Loy Norrix (376) and Hudsonville (416).
The top three teams from each regional qualify for the D1 state finals Feb. 27 at Schuss Mountain in Bellaire.
SKIING
Petoskey boys, Harbor girls win regional titles
Boys team scores: 1. Petoskey 47; 2. Great North Alpine 84; 3. Harbor Springs 108; 4. Onekama 205.5; 5. Houghton 217; 6. Gaylord 231; 7. Lake Charlevoix 255.5; 8. Petoskey St. Michael 257; 9. Grayling 290; 10. Glen Lake 297; 11. Ironwood 298; 12. Benzie Central 350.
Girls team scores: 1. Harbor Springs 76; 2. Great North Alpine 103; 3. Petoskey 118; 4. Glen Lake 153; 5. Grayling 159; 6. Norway 179; 7. Gaylord 224.5; 8. Houghton 252.5; 9. Benzie Central 253; 10. Ironwood 294; 11. Onekama 311; 12. Lake Charlevoix 324.
Boys slalom top 5: 1. Wyatt Mattson (PET); 2. Nolan Walkerdine (PET); 3. Eli Heathman (HTN); 4. Brayden Sorenson (ONK); 5. Corbin Murphy (GNA).
Boys giant slalom top 5: 1. Mattson; 2. Walkerdine; 3. Aidan Peters (GNA); 4. Keaton Abraham (GLD); 5. Jack Robel (GLD).
Girls slalom top 5: 1. Marley Spence (PET); 2. Katelyn Drayer (HS); 3. Nelle Olson (GRY); 4. Miriam Ahluwalia (GNA); 5. Kaija Lazda (GLD).
Girls giant slalom top 5: 1. Spence; 2. Drayer; 3. Lazda; 4. Grace Rowe (GNA); 5. Maria Fornetti (NWY).
The top three teams qualify for the D2 state finals Feb. 27 at Boyne Mountain in Boyne Falls.
BOYS HOOPS
Bear Lake 56
GT Academy 15
Bear Lake: Myles Harless 21 points, 14 rebounds, 3 steals; Zach Griffis 12 points, 5 steals, 3 assists; Grady Harless 10 points, 3 assists; Kaden Forward 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (7-10) visit Manistee Catholic, Wednesday; GTA visits Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Thursday.
Frankfort 79
Brethren 45
Frankfort: Xander Sauer 16 points; Carter Kerby 12 points, 14 assists; Nick Stevenson 10 points; Bryce Plesha 8 points; Quentin McKenzie 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (10-7) host Glen Lake, Thursday; the Bobcats (7-7) host Marion, Wednesday.
Onekama 51
Mason CC 68
Onekama: Caden Bradford 20 points, 2 steals; Adam Domres 11 points, 4 rebounds; Dante Gray 8 points, 6 rebounds; Sawyer Christiansen 6 points, 4 assists, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (10-7, 6-6 Northwest) host Manistee, Wednesday.
Ellsworth
Forest Area 37
Ellsworth: Kelan Pletcher 25 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 5 assists; Jacob Jenuwine 11 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists; Patrick Puroll 7 assists, 5 steals; Cameron Snyder 9 points, 2 blocks, 5 rebounds; Jurgen Griswold 8 points.
Forest Area: Lucas Blankenship 19 points; Hunter Boggs 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (13-5) travel Tuesday to Alanson; Forest Area hosts Central Lake, Wednesday.
McBain NMC 56
Houghton Lake 34
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Blake DeZeeuw 16 points, 6 assists; Brant Winkle 15 points, 7 blocks; Ethan Bennett 14 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Comets (12-5, 10-4 Highland) visit Lake City, Wednesday.
Inland Lakes 65
Bellaire 40
Inland Lakes: Connor Wallace 20 points; Kaden Hansel 19 points; Sam Schoonmaker 14 points.
Bellaire: Dawson Derrer 16 points, 7 rebounds; Drake Koepke 10 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (7-8, 4-7 Ski Valley) host Pellston, Wednesday; the Bulldogs (10-5, 8-2 Ski Valley).
TC Central JV 72
Petoskey JV 62
TC Central (12-2): Ethan Rademacher 21 points; Alec Roeters 20 points; Scotty Goodwin 11 points; Jack Potgeiter 9 points.
TC Central frosh 43
Petoskey frosh 28
TC Central (7-6): Cassius Feeney 11 points; Samuel Tursman 10 points.
Petoskey (6-5): Jack Robinson 9 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
East Jordan 40
Kalkaska 26
East Jordan: Lindsay Cross 18 points; June Kirkpatrick 12 points.
Kalkaska: Ally Sutton 11 points, 3 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (7-11, 3-11 Lake Michigan) travel Tuesday to Grayling; the Blazers host Boyne City on Tuesday and TC St. Francis on Thursday.
Leland 53
Bear Lake 13
Leland: Maeve Sweeney 17 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals; Elli Miller 11 points, 4 assists, 3 steals; Ella Knudsen 10 points, 3 assists; Mallory Lowe 9 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists.
Bear Lake: Natalie Brown 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (10-7) host Frankfort, Tuesday; the Lakers (3-13) host Cadillac Heritage, Thursday.
Ellsworth 48
Alanson 18
Ellsworth: Avery Strange 14 points; Kerri DeYoung 10 points; Hannah Essenberg 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (5-11, 5-6 Northern Lakes) travel Monday to Burt Lake NMCA.
Buckley 47
Forest Area 33
Buckley: Kayla Milarch 14 points, 4 steals; Aiden Harrand 10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Maddie Chilson 9 points, 4 steals, 5 rebounds; Allie Brimmer 9 points.
Forest Area: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bears (8-11) visit Suttons Bay, Thursday; Forest Area travels Tuesday to Pellston.
Petoskey JV 43
TC Central JV 35
Petoskey (12-2): Lauren LaHaie 16 points.
TC Central: Lucy Bongiorno 8 points.
TC Central frosh 33
Petoskey frosh 27
TC Central: Audrey Williams 14 points; Stella Solomonson 10 points.
Petoskey: Waaseyaban Wemigwase 6 points.
