SHEPHERD — Traverse City Central's boys, Traverse City St. Francis' boys and Petoskey's girls won division titles at the Shepherd Bluejay Invitational.
The overall male and female champions also came from local teams, with Traverse City Central's Julia Flynn winning the overall girls title with a time of 16:55.8. Benzie Central's Hunter Jones won the boys crown in 15:15.1.
The large meet broke down into three divisions — Maple, Jays and Yellow — by school size.
Drew Seabase won the Maple Division runner-up spot, just behind Lapeer's Jeremy Williams. Seabase finished in 15:35.6 to take third among all boys in all divisions. The Trojans' Luke Venhuizen took third in Maple, with Joe Muha ninth, Micah Butler 13th and Matt Ritter 25th as Central had four runner finish in under 16:30.
TC West ended up third in Maple, led by Jonah Hochstetler's 10th-place finish, with Isaac Stone (11th) and Luke Anderson (15th) in the top 20. Cooper Rokop led Petoskey with a 28th-place finish, while Gaylord's top finisher was Kade Dalson (56th) and Cadillac's Nolan Nixon (59th).
Thomas Richards led the St. Francis boys, who won the Jays Division on a tiebreaker over St. Louis based on sixth runner (Tucker Krumm in TCSF's case, who finished one spot and 0.9 seconds ahead of St. Louis' sixth).
Zealand Tarrant placed 10th in the division for the Gladiators, with Bryson Ellalasingham 11th, Finn Ritchie 19th and Conner McIntyre 22nd.
Jones led Benzie Central to a fifth-place team finish in the same division, with Wesley VanPoortfliet seventh and Craig Seger 16th.
Petoskey St. Michael Academy took second behind New Lothrop in the Yellow Division, led by a third-place finish from Samual Paga, as well as Macartan Moore (11th), Hammond Law (14) and William Gagnon (28th). Hunter Bentley and Kaden Forward placed ninth and 25th for Bear Lake, respectively, while Wyatt Pugh claimed 16th place for Glen Lake.
Petoskey's girls had four finishers in the top 10 to win the Maple championship, with Emma Squires (second), Cambrie Smith (fourth), Sarah Liederbach (eighth), Noel Vanderwall (ninth) and CamBrie Corey (32nd).
Flynn won by just over 30 seconds over Squires, and Trojan teammates Avery McLean (fifth), Madilyn McLean (12th), Kathlen Venhuizen (21st) and Ella Kirkwood (23rd) all ended up in the top 25.
Cadillac took third, led by Chloe Musta's 10th-place finish. Kendall Schopieray (16th), Gwen Phillips (25th) and Eleanor Cool (28th) also led the Vikings.
West's fifth-place team effort was led by Ava King (11th), Elliott Smith (20th) and Ella Thomas (24th). Gaylord's top finisher was Elise Book (49th).
Benzie claimed third in the Jays division, led by Mylie Kelly's third-place effort in 18:50.6. Elise Johnson (17th), Cierra Guay (22nd), Madison Teichman (25th) and Hayley VanWagoner (28th) rounded out the Huskies' counters. St. Francis was led by Anna Nielson (26th) and Ava Pomaranski (30th), finishing seventh as a team. Lauren Wooer led Kingsley with a 32nd-place finish.
Glen Lake's girls placed fourth in the Yellow Division, paced by Makenna Scott's second-place finish in 19:11.1. Ruby Hogan took fourth and Grace Fosmore 18th. Alexis Tracy and Abigail Kissling finished seventh and 12th for Brethren, and Bear Lake's Bella Leffew placed 19th.
CROSS COUNTRY
Mancelona's McClure wins Maxie Invite title
LeRoy Maxie 3.0 Mile Invitational
Boys team scores: 1. North Trails 36; 2. Mancelona 47; 3. Fairview 100; 4. Hale 109.
Mancelona boys leaders: 1. Tyler McClure 16:02; 5. Greg Parsons 17:09; 8. Jaymes Wildfong 18:06; 13. James Lakie 18:28; 20. Dan Wildfong 19:16.
Girls team scores: 1. North Trails 50; 2. Mancelona 99; 3. Central Lake 103.
Mancelona girls leaders: 13. Emily Anger 22:02; 16. Makayla Orman 22:36; 18. Sophia Sy 22:44.
SOCCER
TC West 2
Grand Haven 1
TC West (14-1-1, 7-0 Big North): Josh Hirschenberger goal; Tony Gallegos goal; Mike Judge assist; Kaden Ales assist; Blade Kalbfleisch 5 saves.
JV: West (11-0) won 1-0.
UP NEXT: The Titans travel Tuesday to Gaylord.
Elk Rapids 4
Petoskey 0
Elk Rapids (13-2-4, 7-0-1 Lake Michigan): Mason Travis goal; Preston Ball goal; Kadin Patterson goal (FK); own goal by Northmen; Spencer Ball 2 assists; Jack Spencer 2 saves; Zak Bolde 3 saves.
UP NEXT: The Elks travel Monday to Grayling.
VOLLEYBALL
Forest Area wins Crossroads Invite
The Warriors started the morning playing Lakeview splitting the match 20-25, and 25-14. We next moved on to play Lake Leelanau St. Mary's winning 25-18, and 25-20, finally they played Big Rapids Crossroads to finish off the morning splitting 14-25, and 25-20. This put the Warriors in 2nd place coming out of pool play. The Warriors then faced the host school in the championship match and topped them 25-14, 25- 18. The girls did a great job being aggressive at the net. They also did a great job serving aggressively today too.
Warriors leaders: Maycey Turner 2 aces, 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 20 digs; Gracie Kimball 8 aces, 2 kills, 22 digs; Madison Morey 2 aces, 3 kills, 15 assists, 7 digs; Emily Norkowski 17 kills, 12 blocks, 1 dig; Breana Kniss 10 aces, 16 kills, 4 blocks; Anna Durfee 5 aces, 4 kills, 2 digs; Trinity Nelson 1 kill, 1 block; Taylor Muth 6 aces, 11 assists, 3 digs; Jersey Patton 5 digs.
UP NEXT: The Warriors play Monday at Mancelona.
Mirabelli nets 1,000th kill; TC Christian 3-0 at Farwell quad
Team scores: TC Christian def. Sacred Heart 26-24, 25-15; def. Baldwin 25-12, 25-13; def. Farwell 25-19, 25-19.
Sabres leaders: Emma Mirabelli 1,000th kill as a junior, 4 aces, 41 kills, 10 digs, 2 blocks; Ava Wendel 15 kills, 17 digs; Julianna Brower 1 ace, 6 kills, 6 digs, 6 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (14-4) host TC St. Francis for homecoming Thursday.
TC Central 1-2 at Hudsonville quad
Team scores: TCC def. beat Gull Lake 25-23, 25-21; lost to Hudsonville 13-25, 20-25; lost to Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 17-25, 10-25.
Trojan leaders: Emma Turnquist 22 kills, 5 blocks, 9 digs; Sophia Hagerty 44 assists, 11 digs, 3 aces, 3 blocks; Sarah Auger 7 kills, 6 blocks; Natalie Bourdo 31 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace.
UP NEXT: Central (17-10) hosts Petoskey, Wednesday.
FOOTBALL
Clarkston Everest 19
Glen Lake 14
Glen Lake (2-1): Connor Ciolek 133 pass yards, 2 TDs, INT, 26 rush yards; Brody Allen 9-29 rushing; Eli Kangas 6-32 rushing; Finn Hogan 2 catches, 123 yards, 2 TDs (97, 26), 2 INTs; Jon Popp 8 tackles; Jacob Pleva 11 tackles, fumble recovery; Justin Bonzelet 6 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host Mancelona, Friday.
