SAGINAW — Traverse City Central claimed the Saginaw Heritage Invitational championship, including an 8-1 victory over No. 9-ranked DeWitt.
The Trojans closed out the title-winning day with a 2-0 win against Saginaw Swan Valley.
Josh Klug and Ben Van Nes pitched Central (6-3) past DeWitt, with Klug tossing the first three innings and striking out seven with only one hit allowed. Van Nes fanned five on four innings, allowing four hits and one run.
Reed Seabase had a 2-for-3 games with two RBIs and three runs out of the leadoff spot, hitting a double and triple. He also swiped two of Central’s eight stolen bases in the game. Klug added a 2-for-3 game with an RBI, run, double and two steals and Carson Bourdo added an RBI and two steals.
Josef Meyer pitched six shutout innings against Swan Valley, allowing only three hits. He fanned two, and Matt Reed came on for one hitless inning to close it out. Owen Dawson drove in a run and Will Dawson doubled.
Central hosts Traverse City West at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Trojan Athletic Complex, with the Trojans-Titans softball matchup at the same time, and Central-West soccer at TAC at 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
TC West 8, 6
Big Rapids 0, 1
TC West (8-3): Jack Griffiths (W) 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 13 K; Ian Robertson (W) 5.1 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 4 K; David Dimondo 2 H, RBI, R, 2 BB, 2 SB; Robertson 2 H, 2 RBI; Sam Reynolds 2 R, 2 SB; Wyatt Danilowicz 3-6, 2 R, 2B, 3B, SB; Baylor Baldwin 5-7, 3 RBI, 3 R, 2 SB; Simon McManus RBI; Gavin Brown 3-7, 5 RBI, 2B; Will Gaston 3-5, RBI, R, SB; Isaac Kelsey 2B, R.
TC St. Francis 10, 3
Reed City 0, 1
TC St. Francis (2-2): Charlie Peterson (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 6 K; Cody Richards (W) 6 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 K; Josh Groves 3-5, 3 R, 2B, SB; Jack Prichard 2-5, RBI, R, 2B, HBP; Richards 3-6, 2 RBI, 3 R, SB; Peterson 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB, HBP; Harrison Shepherd 2-5, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB.
Cadillac 10, 12
Newberry 0, 2
Cadillac (5-1): Cole Jenema perfect game in opener, 6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 14 K; Fisher Moore (W) 3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 K; Jenema 4-7, 2 RBI, 3 R, 3B, SB; Charles Howell 3-3, RBI, R, SB; Keenan Suminski 2 RBI, R; Moore 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Collin Johnston 2-3, RBI, R, 2 2B; Eli Main 4-7, 3 RBI, 5 R, 2 SB; Jakin Metzger 2-5, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB.
Petoskey wins Raider Classic
Scores: Petoskey 12, Almont 2; Petoskey 12, Linden 9.
Petoskey (3-2-1): Kaden Rice (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 4 K; Tate Dohm (W) 3.1 IP, 1 ER, 1 K; Jordan Troxel 4-7, 3 RBI, 3 R, 2B, 2 SB; Grant Slater 4-5, RBI, 4 R, 2 SB; Stephen McGeehan 2 H, RBI, 2 R; Parker Shuman 3 H, 3 RBI, 4 R, 2B; Kolton Horn 2 H, 2 RBI, R, 2B; Dohm 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB.
Lakers win own Glen Lake Invite
Glen Lake 12, Suttons Bay 1: Glen Lake — Connor Ciolek (W) 3.1 IP, 2 H, 4 K; Cooper Bufalini 2 RBI; Ciolek 2 H, 2B, 2 RBI; Noah Lamb 2 H; Griffin Middleton 2-run 1B; Luke Daniels 2-run 2B; Suttons Bay — Hugh Periard 1-2, RBI.
Suttons Bay 10, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 8: Suttons Bay — Ben Murphy (W) 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 5 K; Periard 3-4, 2 RBI, 3 R, HR, 4 SB; Sean Shananaquet 2-4, RBI, R, 2 SB; Lleyton Krumlauf 3 SB, 2 R; Brayden Opie 2 SB, 2 R; LLSM — August Schaub 2B, RBI; Jerry Schaub RBI; Jack Glynn 1-3, RBI, R, SB; Josh Bunek 2-2, RBI, R; Joey Leggett 1-3, 2 RBI, 2B, R.
Glen lake 17, LLSM 0 (3 innings): Glen Lake (6-0) — Mateo Gokey (W) 3 IP, 1 H, 7 K; Aiden Gokey 3B, 2 RBI; Lamb 2 H; Middleton 2 H; Daniels 2 H; M. Gokey 2 H, 3 RBI; LLSM — Eli Kelenske H.
Elks split at Frankfort Invite
Sault Ste. Marie 3, Elk Rapids 0: Elk Rapids — Dominic Fortuna 6 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 K; Alex Barber 1-2.
Elk Rapids (4-2) 4, Manton 2: Elk Rapids — Sam Smith (W) 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 7 K; Emery Rubert 1-3, RBI; Barber 1-3; Carter Veliquette 1-1.
SOFTBALL
Big Rapids 4, 12
TC West 0, 0
TC West (6-6): Peyton Metz 2-4, 2B; Kaci Sowers 2 BB; Mallory Smith, H, BB.
Elk Rapids wins Frankfort Invite
Elk Rapids 14, Manton 4: Elk Rapids — Reagann Merchant (W) 4 K; Morgan Wirtz 3 H, RBI; Haleigh Yocom 2 2B, 2 RBI; Ryleigh Yocom 3 H, 2B, 3 RBI; Merchant 3 2B, 3 RBI; Abby Platt 2 H, 2B; Emma Eckerdt 2 H, RBI; Brianna Pemberton 2 H, RBI; Manton — Megan Moffitt 1-2, R, SB; Shelby Bundy 1-3, R; Adriana Sackett 1-3, RBI, R; Makayla Gowell RBI; Genna Alexander 1-2, RBI.
Elk Rapids 15, Sault Ste. Marie 0 (3 innings): Elk Rapids — Morgan Wirtz (W) 3 IP, 3 K; R. Yocom 2 H, 2B, RBI; Merchant RBI; Wirtz 2 H, 2 RBI; Nevada Molby 2 2B, 4 RBI.
Soo 2, Frankfort 1: Frankfort — Taylor Myers (L) 6 IP, 7 K, 1 ER; Myers 2 H, HR.
Manton 3, Frankfort 1: Manton — Bundy (W) 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 9 K; Sackett 2-3, R; Bundy 2-3, R; Sackett 2-3, RBI, R, SB; Morgan Shepler 1-3, 2 RBI; ; Frankfort (1-5) — Myers (L) 6 IP, 6 K; Kinzee Stockdale 2 H.
Benzie 2-1 at avenna Tourney
Benzie Central 6, Shelby 5: Grace Heiges W, 5 H, 2 ER, 6 K; Riley Sanchez 3-3, 3 RBI.
Ravenna 10, Benzie 0: Ravenna threw a no-hitter.
Benzie 10, Pickford 9: Olivia Bailey (W) 4 IP, 3 R, 2 H; Sanchez 2 RBI; Bailey 2-4, 2B, RBI; Heiges 2-4, 2B, RBI; Lizzy Lintz RBI.
Joburg-Lewiston wins Mancelona Invite
Johannesburg-Lewiston 12, East Jordan 0: Joburg — Jayden Marlatt (W) 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 7 K; Autumn Vermilya 2 IP, 0 H, 1 K; Marlatt 2-3, 2 RBI, 3B, 3 R, 4 SB; Emily Crandell 2-2, RBI, 3B, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 SB; Emma Shimel H, RBI, R, 2 SB; Vermilya 2 R; Kennedy Johnson 1-1, 2B, 2 RBI, R; Cassie Tallman 1-3, RBI, R; Reagan Sides RBI, R, 3 SB.
Joburg-Lewiston 8, Mancelona 4: Joburg (3-3) — Marlatt (W) 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 10 K; Gloria House 2-4, 2 R, SB; allman 3-3, RBI, 2B, 3B, 3 R; Marlatt 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Shimel RBI; Sides RBI.
Petoskey goes 1-2
Petoskey 4, Ionia 0: Petoskey — Katelyn Wodek (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 K; Raija Gross 1-3, 2 RBI, R; Laira Novenske 2B, 2 RBI.
Fowler 8, Petoskey 3: Petoskey — Novenske 2-2, 2 RBI; Gross 2B, R.
DeWitt 11, Petoskey 1: Petoskey (4-3) — Novenske 1-2, R, 2B; Wodek RBI.
Clare 15, 10
Cadillac 3, 4
Cadillac (0-6): Mady Smith 3-5, 2 R, 2B, 2 SB; Layke Sims 2-5, R, 2B; Grace Drabik 2 RBI.
TRACK & FIELD
Kingsley wins twin Rodes Relays titles
Girls team scores: 1. Kingsley 51.05; 2. Benzie Central 40.02; 3. Manistee 34; 4. Traverse City St. Francis 15.01; 5. Kalkaska 12.98.
Boys team scores: 1. Kingsley 45.05; 2. Benzie Central 33.03; 3. Manistee 25.98; 4. Kalkaska 20; 5. Traverse City St. Francis 19.01.
Girls event winners: 100 — Lacey Zimmerman 13.64 Manistee; 1,600 — Mylie Kelly 5:25.55 Benzie Central; 100 hurdles — Kaylin Mitchell 18.26 Kingsley; 300 hurdles — ; 400 relay — Benzie (Kara Johnson, Adrian Childs, Shelby Bentley, Gloria Stepanovich) 53.89; 800 relay — Manistee (Ashtyn Janis, Kasey Eckhardt, Audrey Huizinga, Lacey Zimmerman) 1:52.48; 1,600 relay — Manistee (Eckhardt, Au. Huizinga, Anna Huizinga, Cecilia Postma) 4:25.68; 3,200 relay — Kingsley (Lauren Wooer, Chloe Morgan, Isabell Peltier, Grace Hillier) 10:46.47; distance medley relay — Benzie (Elise Johnson, Ava Iverson, Kelly, Ella Gaylord) 14:05.67; 400 shuttle hurdles — Kingsley (Coral Bott, Kaylin Mitchell, Brooke Westenbarger, Norah Galton) 1:10.36; shot put — Liathano Ramirez 34-2 Benzie; discus — Ramirez 99-4 Benzie; high jump — Libby McCarthy 4-11 Manistee; pole vault — Kati Smith 9-0 Kingsley; long jump — Stepanovich 15-6 Benzie.
Boys event winners: 100 — Trevor Lewis 11.87 Kingsley; 3,200 — Tyler Guggemos 10:17.38 Kalkaska ; 110 hurdles — True Beeman 16.84a Kingsley; 300 hurdles — ; 400 relay — Kingsley (Connor Schueller, Nathan Fasel, Beeman, Trevor Lewis) 46.21; 800 relay — Kingsley (Connor Johnson, Gage Hessem, Beeman, Lewis) 1:35.56 ; 1,600 relay — Benzie (Ike Koscielski, Devon Harris, Dalton Geetings, Tyrone Brouillet) 3:42.76; 3,200 relay — Kalkaska (Hayden Moore, Camden Moore, Guggemos, Gavin Guggemos) 9:07.30; distance medley relay — Kalkaska (Gavin Guggemos, Jacob Olds, Moore, T. Guggemos) 12:03.00 ; 400 shuttle hurdles — Kingsley (Kaden Patterson, Jacob Spangler, Ty Morgan, Beeman) 1:05.08; discus — Riley Brock 134-3 Kingsley; high jump — Hessem 6-0 Kingsley; pole vault — Brenden Endres 14-0 St. Francis; long jump — Joey Andrews 20-5.50 St. Francis.
TENNIS
TC Central wins Spring Quad Invite
Team scores: 1. TC Central 23; 2. Petoskey 14; 3. Saginaw Heritage 7; 4. Holt 4.
TC Central leaders: 1S Phoebe Walker 3-0; 2S Alexis Smith 3-0; 3S Maria Linck 3-0; 1D Kerri Berkey/Isabella Fochtman 3-0; 2D Natalie Bourdo/Carly Galsterer 3-0, only dropped 3 games all day; 3D Sophia Hagerty/Wren Walker 3-0; only dropped 4 games all day; 4D Zoe Galan/Audrey Parker 3-0; 4S Aili Brockmiller 2-1; 5D Lauren Dusseau/Kathryn Wade 2-0.
TC St. Francis wins Liggett Quad
Team scores: 1. TC St. Francis 17; 2. Monroe St. Mary 15; 3. Grosse Pointe Liggett 9; 4. Almont 7.
TCSF top flights: Mary Chittle (1S) 2-1; Ava Pomaranski (3S) 3-0; Audrey Lee (4S) 3-0; Sarah David/Lily Lurvey (2D) 3-0; Sarah Elshaw/Christina Piche (3D) 3-0; Lizzie Frederick/Caroline Knox (4D) 2-1.
SOCCER
Mona Shores wins TCC Invite
DeWitt 3, Traverse City Central 0: TC Central (2-1-3) — Amelia Jordan 13 saves.
Muskegon Mona Shores, 4 DeWitt 1
TC Central 0, Mona Shores 0: Jordan 6 saves (including PK).
East Michigan wins Bulldog Classic with 4-0 mark
Saturday’s scores (two-day tournament started Friday): Hudsonville Hornets 1, TC Bulldogs 0; East Michigan Panthers 5, Kingsley 0; Kalamazoo Cougars 6, Buckley 0; Hudsonville Hornets 5, Kingsley 2; Kalamazoo Cougars 7, TC Bulldogs 1; East Michigan Panthers 5, Buckley 1.
GOLF
Puetz’ 77 leads TCSF to tourney title
Tommy Puetz shot a 77, leading Traverse City St. Francis to victory in the small-school division of the Dicks Sporting Goods Invitational at Glenbrier Golf Course in Perry.
Puetz won small-school division medalist honors, helping TCSF to a 332 team score. Linden’s Andrew Skellenger took the large-school crown by firing a 70, and Haslett won the large-school team title with a 323.
Jagger Smith shot 82 for the Gladiators, with an 83 from David Ansley, 90 by Gabe Classens and 92 from Philipp Harris.’
Charlevoix 3rd, Glen Lake 4th in Lansing
Lansing Christian quad (Eagle Eye GC) team scores: 1. Grand Rapids NorthPointe 346; 2. Lansing Christian 351; 3. Charlevoix 353; 4. Glen lake 367.
Charlevoix leaders: Sam Pletcher 81; Jack Gaffney 84; Hudson Vollmer 89; Henry Herzog 99.
Glen Lake leaders: Blake O’Connor 83; Billy Rosa 91; Michael Houtteman 93; Garrett Moss 100.
LACROSSE
TC United 14
Hudsonville 9
United (6-2): Matt Ochoa 4 goals, 2 assists; Kyle McCrumb 4 goals; Jackson Dobreff 3 goals; Aiden Lewandowski 2 goals, assist; Griffin Arends goal; Tyler LeSarge 2 assists; Kurt Sheehan 2 assists; Ethan Gerber 9 saves; Keegan Opper 4 saves; Parker Kolody, Taj Hood led defense.
Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.