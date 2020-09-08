TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central rolled through the doubles match to top Traverse City West 6-2 in tennis Tuesday.
The Trojans received doubles victories from Drew Humphrey/Ryan O'Connor (6-2, 6-1), Jackson Wade/Grant Manker (6-2, 6-4), Jack McNamara/Dominic Palamara (6-0, 6-0) and Will Galsterer/Nik Fagerman (6-0, 6-1).
Central's James Turner won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and Ammon Howse claimed a 7-5, 6-4 No. 4 singles victory.
West's wins came at No. 2 singles from Murphy Kehoe (6-4, 2-1 [injury default]) and Keagan Ray (3-6, 6-3, 7-5).
Central travels Friday to Saginaw to face Midland and Saginaw Heritage.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Christian 3
Buckley 0
TC Christian (5-2): Emma Mirabelli 11 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs; Olivia Connor 4 kills, 2 blocks, 4 aces, 5 digs; Ellie Visser 4 aces, 5 kills, 4 digs.
Buckley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabres travel Monday to Kingsley.
Boyne City 3
Cheboygan 2
Boyne City defeated Cheboygan in a five-setter 21-25, 25-22, 35-33, 16-25, 15-13. The third game lasted nearly an hour.
"What a match to officially kick off our home opener,” Ramblers head coach Mallory Slate said. “Both teams came ready to play and it was a fun match to watch. Finally my girls were able to come together and pull out the win in some very stressful sets. The leadership from Grace Dawson and Maggee Behling finally came through tonight and they did a fantastic job leading the girls on the court.”
Boyne City leaders: Maggee Behling 16 kills, 39 digs, 2 aces; Grace Dawson 18 kills, 28 digs, 19 serve receptions; Ava Tarsi 50 assists, 18 digs, 5 kills; Bella Cosier 43 digs, 24 serve receptions; Sarah Sterling 8 kills; Morgan Deming 7 kills; Keni Ciesielski 5 kills, 4 digs.
Elk Rapids 3
Glen Lake 2
Elk Rapids edged out Glen Lake in a five-set match, winning 25-8, 21-25, 25-20, 24-26, 15-7.
Elk Rapids: Morgan Wirtz 20 kills, 5 digs; Logan Reasoner 15 kills, 5 aces; Emma Gilbert 7 kills, 3 aces; Lili Hoberg 9 kills, 6 aces, 2 blocks; Kate Henderson 61 assists.
Glen Lake: Emilee Bellant 22 digs, 5 aces, 2 kills, 3 assists; Sydney Dykstra 14 kills, 6 digs, 5 assists, 4 blocks; Grace Bradford 25 kills, 25 assists, 10 blocks, 7 digs; Skyler Bufalini 11 digs, 7 kills, 5 aces, block; Maddie Bradford 12 kills, 3 blocks; Rebecca Nowicki 8 digs, 4 kills, ace; Elisabeth Beck 11 digs, 4 kills, 22 assists, 3 aces; Mandalyn Gala 4 assists, 3 kills, block; Ella Sheffer 2 kills, 2 digs; Paige Flores 2 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Elks (4-0) host Kalkaska on Thursday to open up Lake Michigan Conference play.
TCC JVs 1-2 in home quad
Team scores: TC Central def. Kingsley 25-22, 25-10; Leland def. TCC 23-25, 25-9, 15-10; Ludington def. TCC 25-17, 22-25, 15-11.
TC Central leaders: Lauren Dusseau 16 assists, 5 aces, 5 digs; Catelyn Heethuis 10 assist, 14 kills, 7 aces, 10 digs; Lily Briggs 7 aces, 19 digs.
TCC freshmen 0-2 in tri meet
Scores: TC St. Francis def. TC Central 25-20, 25-23; Benzie Central def. TC Central 25-22, 21-25, 17-15.
TC Central leaders: Audrey Parker 7 aces, 13 assists, 10 digs, 8 kills; Marina Wagner 2 aces, 11 assists, 6 digs, 6 kills; Lucy Phillips 7 aces, 8 digs, 5 kills.
SOCCER
Midland Dow 2
TC Central 2
Traverse City Central rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to tie Midland Dow 2-2. Everest Noyes scored a direct kick goal with 4:07 left.
TC Central (5-0-2): Everest Noyes 2 goals; Spike Peterson assist; Colten Warren 1 save.
Midland Dow (0-1-1): Jonah Dahn goal, assist; James Snead goal; Ethan Swartzentruber assist; Sam Senkowski 7 saves.
Junior varsity: Midland won 8-2.
UP NEXT: Central hosts Gaylord, Thursday.
Elk Rapids 2
TC Christian 0
Elk Rapids: Terran Peterson goal; Landen Knight goal; Kadin Patterson assist; Preston Ball assist; Jack Spencer 3 saves.
TC Christian: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks host Charlevoix, Thursday.
Boyne City 3
North Bay 0
Boyne City: Anders Foltz 2 goals; Gabe Pellerito goal; Derek Word assist; Jay Clausen 1 save.
North Bay: Sam Vukasovich 21 saves.
UP NEXT: Boyne (4-4) plays Harbor Springs at Boyne Mountain, Thursday at 5 p.m.
TC Bulldogs 7
Kalkaska 1
TC Bulldogs: No stats reported.
Kalkaska: Cooper Swikowski goal; Kayden Deuweke-Gonzalez 15 saves.
UP NEXT: The Blazers host Grayling, Thursday.
