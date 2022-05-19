LAKE LEELANAU — Alexis Cain belted a home run and two triples as Central Lake swept Lake Leelanau St. Mary in a matchup of two of the area's top Division 4 softball teams.
Cain tripled and scored three times in the Trojans' 9-8 opening win over the Eagles. She then cracked a homer and another three-bagger in the 6-3 nightcap victory Wednesday.
Cain went 4-for-7 with a walk, drove in three runs and scored five runs for the day.
Emma Woollard picked up both wins on the mound for Central Lake (14-8), striking out a combined nine in 12 innings. Jenny Morio fanned 12 in 13 innings for the Eagles (13-7).
Ellen Roggenbeck doubled in both contests, going 4-for-8 with two RBIs.
Woollard, Sydney Fernandez and Katelynn Wolgamott also doubled. Fernandez ended up 5-for-8 with two RBIs, Wolgamott had a 4-for-7 night with an RBI and five runs and Woollard had two hits. Sarah McGuire added two hits and two RBIs.
Della Bunek led Lake Leelanau with four hits in six at-bats for the day, while Cathryn Mikowski had three hits. Audrey Smith and Leah Fleis each logged two hits, while Delana Kirt and Lindsay Watkowski both drove in two runs.
SOFTBALL
Glen Lake 10, 19
Buckley 0, 11
Glen Lake (4-16): Taylor Semple (2 W, 2nd in relief) 6 IP, 7 K, 6 H; Olivia Mikowski 7-8, HR, 3B, 6 RBI; Annabelle Roach 2 3B, 2 R; Shea Staley 3 H, 2 RBI; Jessie Pugh 2 H, 3 R; Chloe Crick 5 H, 4 RBI, 2 3B, 2B; Ella Flores 3 H, 3 R; Semple 3 H, 3 R.
Buckley (1-12): Allanah Kine 5-7, RBI, R; Porcha Lockett 2B, 2 R; Anna Francisco 2 H, 2 RBI, 2 R; Abbie McIntyre 2 H, RBI, R; Taylor Matthews 3-7, RBI, 2 R; Amaya Kaufmann H, R; Atleigh O'Rourke 2 R; Avery Matthews 2 H, RBI.
Mancelona 18, 18
GT Academy 0, 13
Mancelona: Ella Schram HR.
Grand Traverse Academy: No stats reported.
Kalkaska 15, 12
East Jordan 0, 0
Kalkaska (19-8): Mia Miller (W) 4 IP, 1 H, 5 K; Michelle Michelin (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 5 K; Miller HR, 2B, 3-7, 2 RBI, 5 R; Lauren Judd 3-7, 3 RBI, 2B; Lorelei Simkins 3-7, 4 R, SB; Jaycee Mitchell 3-7, 2 RBI, 3 R, 2B; Violet Porter 2B, SB, 5 R, 3 BB; Keanna Eiseler 2B, 2-5, 4 RBI, 2 R; Alyssa Colvin H, 2 BB, 3 R; Michelin 1-2, RBI, SB, BB; Brooklyn Whiteford 1-3, RBI, 2 R; London Birgy 2-6, 2 RBI, BB.
East Jordan: Elliona Leaman 2 H; Rhyen Olson H.
BASEBALL
TC St. Francis 10, 9
Elk Rapids 2, 3
TC St. Francis (17-7): Charlie Peterson (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 7 K; Cody Richards (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 6 K; Jack Prichard 2 IP, 2 H, 2 K; Josh Groves 2 H, 3 RBI, 4 R, 3 SB; Peterson 3-6, 4 RBI, 2 2B, 4 R; Harrison Shepherd 3-6, RBI, 2 BB, 2 R; Richards 4-8, 4 RBI, R; Matthew Kane 2 BB, 2 R; Aidan Reamer RBI; Patrick Gallagher 2-4, 3 R, BB.
Elk Rapids (10-15): Nicholas Huizenga 2 H, RBI; Mack Barnhard RBI.
Glen Lake 12, 15
Buckley 1, 0
Glen Lake (19-3, 6-2 Northwest): Luke Hazelton (W) 3 IP, 4 H, 4 K; Luke Daniels (W) 2 IP, 5 K, o H; John Gelsinger (SV) 2 IP, 2 K; Connor Ciolek 1 IP, 3 K; Sean Galla 3 H, 2 2B, 5 RBI; Aidan Gokey 4 H, 3B, 4 RBI; Benji Allen 2 H, 2B; Noah Lamp 3 H, 2 RBI; Peter Gelsinger 2 H.
Buckley: Carter Williams RBI; Easton Lake, Tyler Milarch, Williams 1 H each.
Marion 4, 5
Mesick 2, 2
Mesick (11-7): Caleb Linna 2 H, 3 SB, 2 R; Connor Simmer RBI, 2B, R; Ben Parrish H, R; Carter Simmer RBI; Logan Wienclaw 2 BB.
SOCCER
Glen Lake 8
North Bay 0
Glen Lake (12-3): Gemma Lerchen 2 goals, assist; Ruby Hogan 3 goals, assist; Jessica Robbins goal, 3 assists; Paige Steffke goal, assist; Maggie Diotte goal; Julia Adams assist; Betti Beck, Grace Diotte, Autumn Staley combined for shutout.
North Bay: No stats reported.
Leland 1
Buckley 0
Leland: No stats reported.
Buckley (4-5-4): Maddie Sladek 13 saves.
GOLF
Manton 209
Kingsley 223
Manton leaders: Luke Puffer 47; Lincoln Hicks 50; McCoy Hicks 54; Brady Sinkel 55.
Kingsley leaders: Sam Keena 47; Ethan Hoffman 51; Benjamin Blanchette 55; Ethan Faunce 55.
Manistee wins Lakes 8 jamboree
Team scores (9-hole event at Lincoln Hills GC): 1. Manistee 172; 2. Ludington 180; 3. Muskegon Catholic Central 191; 4. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 202.
Manistee leaders: Jacob Sharp 38; Jordan Bladzik 44; Brady Johnson 44; Brayden Sorenson 46.
