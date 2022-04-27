MANTON — The Frostbite Open more than lived up to its name as the wintry beginning to an oft-delayed spring continued Tuesday.
Eleven teams took to the course at Emerald Vale for the annual golf tournament that was held on a day four years ago that saw the mercury rise into the 80s. The thermometer wouldn't even get to half of that this year as temperatures hung in the 30s and scattered snow showers dotted northern Michigan.
The Frankfort-Elberta Area School Panthers Twitter account even posted a video of the conditions on the course, showing a green covered in a thin layer of snow, flakes falling and a Calloway golf ball that had picked up snow as it rolled toward the hole. Not exactly an ideal playing environment, but one that the golfers persevered through and finished.
⛳️❄️ The FHS Varsity Golf Team made it through the tournament today in Manton!! Tomorrow’s home match at Crystal Lake has been rescheduled for Friday, May 13th. pic.twitter.com/VdDQIqN5HR— FEAS Panthers (@FEAS_Panthers) April 26, 2022
Cadillac won the meet by the slimmest of margins, a single-stroke victory over Houghton Lake, 328-329. The Norsemen of Suttons Bay took a distant third, finishing 42 strokes behind the champion Vikings at 370.
The Manton Rangers finished fifth in their home tournament with a 422 followed by the Kingsley Stags in sixth at 434 and the aforementioned Frankfort Panthers in seventh.
Cadillac and Houghton Lake went 1-2 on the individual finishes as well.
The Vikings' Harry Chipman, sporting quite the appropriate surname for a golfer, carded a 76 and finished two strokes better than the Bobcats' Cody Meigs at 78. Cadillac's other top scorers included Ben Drabik, who tied for fourth with an 80, MacKale McGuire, who tied for sixth with Suttons Bay's Nathan Schaub at an 85, and freshman Noah Traviss in ninth with an 87. Cadillac's fifth scorer, Connor Putman — also carrying a fine last name for the sport — placed 10th with an 89.
For the third-place Norsemen, Nick Dashner (12th) as well as Sam Vukasovich and Carter Wolf (tied for 14th) cracked the top 15. They carded 93, 96 and 96, respectively, alongside Schaub's 85. Suttons Bay's other scorer was Joseph Howard at 112.
Frankfort senior Adam Mills was the top scorer for the Panthers, finishing 13th with a 94.
SOCCER
Boyne City 2
Cheboygan 1
Boyne City (4-2-1, 3-0-1 Lake Michigan): Braydin Noble goal; Mackensey Wilson assist; Elly Day goal; Lydia Frasz assist; Maggi McHugh, Mya Pofahl combined to make three saves.
Elk Rapids 4
Harbor Springs 0
Elk Rapids (6-2, 4-0 Lake Michigan): Kendall Standfest 2 goals; Lauren Bingham 2 goals, assist; Annabelle Parrish assist; Jorja Jenema shutout win, 4 saves.
