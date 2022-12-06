CADILLAC — Cadillac topped Traverse City West for the first time in more than three years, earning a 2-1 victory Monday at the Wexford County Civic Center.
Cadillac (5-0, 2-0 Big North) received goals from Kaleb McKinley and Henry Schmittdiel, with assists by Keanan Foster, Taylor Owens, Jackson Hilt and Gabe Outman.
West's Jack Schripsema netted his first career varsity goal, with assists going to Simon McManus and Seth Munro. Titans' goalie Mason West made 45 saves, with the Vikings' Dylan Quartz stopping 21 shots.
TC West (0-4-1, 0-2 Big North) plays TC Central at Howe Arena in the first of two regular-season meetings at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Cadillac hosts Mid-Michigan on Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC Christian 74
Harbor Light 54
Traverse City Christian (1-0): Reece Broderick 22 points; Levi Schultz 19 points; Austin Miller 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Sabres travel Friday to Boyne Falls.
Bellaire 81
Burt Lake NMC 45
Bellaire (1-0): Jayden Hanson 30 points, 11 rebounds; Drake Koepke 14 points, 6 assists; Kaden Battershell 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles are off until a Dec. 16 date at Inland Lakes to open Ski Valley Conference play.
Ellsworth 76
Central Lake 61
Ellsworth (1-0): Kelan Pletcher 27 points, 8 assists, 5 steals; Patrick Puroll 18 points; Jacob Jenuwine 15 points, 7 rebounds; Cam Snyder 9 points, 11 rebounds.
Central Lake (0-1): Garrison Barrett 35 points; Drayten Evans 16 points; Hudson Bassio 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Lancers travel Thursday to Harbor Light; the Trojans host Elk Rapids, Thursday.
Lake Leelanau SM 80
Kalkaska 45
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (1-0): Dylan Barnowski 17 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists; Shawn Bramer 17 points, 7 rebounds; Drew Thompson 16 points, 4 assists; Luke Bramer 10 points.
Kalkaska (0-1): Mustafa Boerue 14 points; Landen Hart 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles travel Friday to Benzie Central to take on Menominee at 6:30 p.m. in the Will Lynch Invitational, with the host Huskies playing Ravenna afterward; the Blazers travel Thursday to Glen Lake.
Manton 56
Kingsley 35
Manton (1-0): Nolan Moffitt 15 points; Lincoln Hicks 13 points; Logan Patrick 10 points; Jacob Kuhn 10 points.
Kingsley (0-1): Chase Bott 10 points; Ty Morgan 23 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags travel Thursday to Buckley; the Rangers visit McBain, Friday.
Hillman 61
Gaylord SM 40
Gaylord St. Mary (0-1): Daniel Jacobson 11 points; Brody Jeffers 9 points; Gavin Bebble 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds host Harbor Light, Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frankfort 46
Manistee 33
Frankfort (1-1): Savina Anhalt 13 points, 13 rebounds; Kylee Harris 12 points, 3 assists; Kinzee Stockdale 10 points, 4 steals.
Manistee (2-2): Abby Robinson 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Panthers host Onekama, Thursday; Manistee hosts Muskegon Orchard View, Thursday.
East Jordan 48
Cheboygan 24
East Jordan (2-1): Lindsey Cross 18 points; June Kirkpatrick 10 points; led 26-9 at halftime.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils host Harbor Springs, Friday.
