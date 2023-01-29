CADILLAC — The hosts concluded the Jeff McDonald Memorial Classic in grand fashion, notching a 59-47 boys basketball victory over Kalamazoo Loy Norrix.
Jaden Montague led the Vikings' charge with 17 points, three assists and three rebounds, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers.
Charlie Howell pitched in 16 points and 10 rebounds, hitting a pair of 3-pointers, while Eli Main contributed 10 points and five rebounds, Gavin Goetz put up seven assists and six rebounds, Teegan Baker put together five points, four rebounds, two assists and a block and Davin Brown logged four points, four rebounds and two assists.
The Vikings (11-1, 6-0 Big North Conference) travel Monday to Ludington (13-0).
BOYS HOOPS
Grand Rapids Union 49
TC West 46
TC West (game at Jeff McDonald Memorial Classic at Cadillac): Ian Robertson 9 points; Quinten Gillespie 9 points; Ben Habers 8 points; Lincoln Lockhart 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (6-9, 3-3 Big North) host TC Central (6-9, 4-1 Big North), Friday.
Petoskey 73
St. Johns 65
Petoskey (game at Jeff McDonald Memorial Classic at Cadillac): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (9-5, 3-3 Big North) travels Tuesday to Charlevoix (2-10).
Gaylord 47
Lake City 36
Gaylord: No stats reported from the consolation game of the BC Pizza Classic in St. Ignace.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (7-6) visit Boyne City, Tuesday.
Lake Leelanau SM 60
Suttons Bay 48
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Dylan Barnowski 17 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists; Drew Thompson 14 points, 3 assists; Luke Bramer 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Shawn Bramer DNP (rest).
Suttons Bay: Tyler Porter 12 points; Finn Mankowski 8 points; Sean Shananaquet 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (11-1) travel Friday to Gaylord St. Mary (12-1); the Norsemen (2-8) host Onekama (8-4), Wednesday.
WRESTLING
TC Central 6th at NM Championships
TC Central highlights: 6th out of 40 teams at Northern Michigan Championships at Gaylord; 112 Michael Risinger 7th place, 3 wins; 120 Trey Barnes consolation B winner, 2 wins; 132 Grady Rouse 8th place, 2 wins; 138 Brady Slocum 5th, 3 wins; 144 Dutch Ballan 2nd, 4 wins, lost final 5-3; 175 Sam Lalonde 6th, 3 wins; 215 Remy Soper 2nd.
UP NEXT: Big North Conference finals, Feb. 4 at TC Central.
Risinger, Schultz win BNC JV crowns
TC Central highlights at Big North JV Wrestling Championship, Gaylord: 113 Michael Risinger 5-0, 1st place; 113 Reese Schultz 5-0, 1st; 120 Trey Barnes 3rd; 126 Ryker Craig 3-1, 2nd; 134 Landon Fischer 3rd; 138 Sage Miller 3-1, 2nd; 138 Cy Shoemaker 4th; 138 Jonas Bulger 2 wins, 4th; 144 Aiden Shutler 4th; 144 Gage Warren 2 wins, 4th; 150 Dylan Cocklin 2 wins, 4th; 157 Paisley Suba 3rd; 190 CJ Erickson 4th.
BOWLING
TC Central, Benzie boys roll to big GNHSBC wins
TC Central 22, Cadillac 8: This was a key match towards determining who the boys Division 1-2 championship will go to this year. This championship will be decided next week when TC Central (5-1) and TC West (6-0) face off.
Benzie Central 26, TC Christian 4: This was a big Division 3-4 boys match. TC Christian currently leads for the division championship at 4-2 overall for the season and 3-1 in its division. With this win, Benzie moves to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the division. With two weeks left in regular season play and each team having one more divisional match left, the division championship could go either way.
Other boys scores: TC West 21, Bellaire 9; Elk Rapids 27, Glen Lake 3; TC Christian JV 25, Bye 0; TC West JV 28, Glen Lake JV 2; TC Central JV 23.5, Elk Rapids JV 6.5.
Boys top individual scores: Dominic Lopez, Benzie 233, 197; Keagan Klinglesmith, TC West 212; Connor Putman, Cadillac 204, 199; Noah Frank, TC Central 204; Zeek Keaton, Elk Rapids 201; Makai Wyatt, Elk Rapids 201; Tristan Lhamon, TC Christian 200; Dee Wold, TC Central 199; Jonathan Gardner, Cadillac 195; Alberto Lopez, Benzie 195, 184; Tanner Crick, Glen Lake 194; Cooper Phillips, TC West 194; Matthew Lopardo-Lovett, Bellaire 184, 180; Brady Hoogerhyde, Bellaire 182; Chris Walters, TC West 182.
Girls team scores: TC Central 29, Bye 0; Glen Lake 27, Cadillac 3; TC Christian 26, TC West 4.
Girls top individual scores: Taylor Phillips, TC West 233; Jordan LaFleur, TC West 219, 163; Naomi Elenbaas, TC Christian 193, 187; Amelia Kish, Glen Lake 185, 159; Ava Wendel, TC Christian 183; Brooke Smith, TC Christian 180, 171; Alyssa Tanner, TC West 172, 168.
HOCKEY
Saline 6
TC West 1
TC West: Mason West 40 saves; Mac Smith 8 saves; Gavin Hysell goal; Brandon Meyers assist; Carter Dobb assist.
UP NEXT: The Titans (5-14) host Gaylord (5-14) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Howe Arena.
