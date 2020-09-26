GAYLORD — The Cadillac Vikings are on a collision course with Traverse City Central this Friday.
The Vikings joined TC Central as the only other Big North Conference team to start 2-0 when they defeated Gaylord 21-7 Friday night at Gaylord High School.
Noah Cochrane led the way for Cadillac with 58 rushing yards and two scores on the ground that capped off the night. Colin Johnston scored the first touchdown of the day for the Vikings on a 13-yard run. Johnston only carried the ball four times but made use of it with 51 yards and a score and managed 12 tackles on defense.
Aden Gurden ran for 76 yards and passed for another 51 on four completions for Cadillac.
Corey Deer scored the lone touchdown for the Blue Devils with only 1 minute, 14 seconds left in the game from 38-yards out.
The Blue Devils only managed to put together 160 yards of total offense. The Vikings (2-0, 2-0 BNC) host TC Central (2-0, 2-0 BNC) Friday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Petoskey Invite
Boys teams scores group A: TC Central 19; TC St. Francis 39; Petoskey 54; TC West 54; Benzie Central 56; Charlevoix 74. Kalkaska 79; Roscommon 99.
Benzie Central: Hunter Jones 15:40.35 (overall winner); Wesley VanPoortfliet 17:48.99; Craig Seger 17:54.03; Michael Musgrave 18:02.48; Josh Adams 20:06.66.
TC Central: Drew Seabse 15:43; Luke Venhuizen 16:15.88; Joe Muha 17:00.51; Micah Bauer 17:02.82; Matt Ritter 17:24.46.
TC West: Jonah Hochstetler 16:50.13; Isaac Stone 17:08; Ben Habers 17:51.1; Carter Dean 17:52.47; Willem DeGood 18:27.29.
Petoskey: Cooper Rokop 17:26.48; Dylan Odenbach 17:31.3; Brady Odenbach 17:36.15; Sam Smith 17:43.05; Reese Marvin 17:58.72.
Charlevoix: Evan Beane 17:19.47; Sam Dixon 18:08.32; Dominic Schwein 18:10.76; John Sauer 18:56.28; James Descamps 19:36.72.
Kalkaska: Tyler Guggemos 16:45.15; Hayden Moore 18:26.44; Gavin Guggemos 18:38.95; Glenn Morris 18:39.32; Camden Moore 19:49.03.
TCSF: Zeeland Tarrant 17:18.73; Thomas Richards 17:19.8; Bryson Ellalasingham 17:34.81; Tucker Crumm 17:58.97; Jacob Ringa 18:15.72; Conner McIntyre 18:18.11; Carter Thelen 18:41.94.
Girls team scores group A: TC Central 28; Benzie Central 34; Petoskey 40; TC West 57; TCSF 58; Charlevoix 60; Roscommon 78; Kalkaska 136.
TCSF girls: Anna Nielson 20:27.84; Ava Pomaranski 21:35.75; Rilee Duffing 22:17.4; Margot Hagerty 22:18.48; Abby Chittle 22:22.44; Annie Paulson 22:56.71; Josie Gorman 23:19.06.
TC Central: Julia Flynn 17:41.42 (overall winner); Avery McLean 18:43.87; Ella Kirkwood 19:38.05; Madilyn McLean 20:11.76; Alison Hankins 20:24.72.
Petoskey: Emma Squires 18:44.24; Cambrie Smith 18:49.20; Noel Vanderwall 19:52.33; Sarah Liderbach 20:41.63; Paige Harris 21:02.02.
TC West: Ava King 19:42.21; Elliott Smith 20:05.20; Ella Thomas 20:21.33; Victoria Chekhovsky 21:17.14; Grace Moggenborg 21:35.14
Benzie Central: Mylie Kelly 19:51.87; Elise Johnson 20:28.66; Hayley VanWagoner 21:17.92; Madison Teichman 21:21.38; Cierra Guay 22:02.67; Ellen Bretzke 22:41.06.
Charlevoix: Annie Bergmann 20:44.8; Megan Bush 21:12.93; Rachel Descamps 22:05.51; Laina Sladics 22:15.84; Katie Rohrer 23:31.20.
Kalkaska: Brooklyn Whiteford 23:02.09; Lauren Judd 21:21.59; Baylee Reust 25:33.64; Keira Curneal 27:07.92.
UP NEXT: TCSF at Shepherd, Oct. 3.
Buckley Invite
Boys team scores: Leroy Pine River 37; Buckley 60; Mason Co. E 70; Frankfort 82; GTA 105; Harrison 157; Lake Leelanau St. Mary 209.
Buckley: 4. Jackson Kulawiak 17:53; 9. Jeremiah Pasbjerg 18:36; 11. Jacob Wicker 18:43; 17. Carson Kulawiak 19:24; 24. Braden Melville 19:56.
Frankfort: 7. Owen Roth 18:03; 12. Logan Foster 18:49; 15. Adam Townsend 19:19; 21. Chris Provo 19:44; 32. Quincy Thayer 20:35.
GTA: 13. Seth Carpenter 18:50; 16. Austin Rubin 19:22; 20. Arthur Sieting 19:43; 28. Ethan Larson 20:05; 35. Chase Snell 21:13.
LLSM: 31. Brandon Hobbins 20:30; 42. Luke Bramer 22:15; 45. Vinny Gorcyca 22:23; 58. Reece VanderWulp 26:21; 60. James Licht 28:07.
Girls team scores: Leroy Pine River 34; GTA 36; Lake Leelanau SM 50.
GTA: 8. Katelynn Dix 23:42; 10. Lexi Payne 23:48; 16. Alleah Dix 25:16; 16. Madison Brown 25:28; 24. Emily Page 26:44; 35. Ava Butera 30:19.
LLSM: 13. Kendra Couturier 24:35; 14. Audrey Smith 24:37; 20. Amelia Dunham 26:15; 25. Delana Kirt 26:52; 26. Josie Gorcyca 26:53.
Buckley: 1. Aiden Harrand 20:14; 3. Shelby Cade 22:03; 28. Karlee Shaw 27:00; 30. Brooke Wilkie 27:11.
Frankfort: 2. Taylor Myers 21:50; 17. Tara Townsend 25:39; 18. Anna Wolfe 25:41.
FOOTBALL
Benzie Central 34
Cheboygan 14
Benzie Central: Ike Kocielski 4-for-5 passing, pass TD, 34 pass yds, 67 rush yds, rush TD; Sam Ross 155 rush yds, 2 rush TD, 15 tackles, fumble rec.; Nate Childers 39 rush yds; Seth Wilkinson rec. TD, 21 rec. yds; Steponavich 10 tackles; Quinn Zickert 10 tackles.
UP NEXT: Benzie (1-1) at Grayling, Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Kalkaska 2
Glen Lake 1
Kalkaska def. Glen Lake 18-25, 26-17, 25-11
Houghton 3
Glen Lake 0
Houghton def. Glen Lake 25-14, 25-22, 17-16
Glen Lake: Emilee Bellant 30 digs, 8 kills, 3 assists, 4 aces; Sydney Dykstra 9 digs, 16 kills, 10 blocks, 2 aces; Grace Bradford 14 digs, 36 kills, 30 assists, 14 blocks, 6 aces; Maddie Bradford 20 kills, 6 assists, 5 blocks; Rebecca Nowicki 8 digs, 3 blocks, 4 kills; Beth Beck 39 assists, 5 digs; Hailey Helling 11 kills.
SOCCER
Leland 0
TC Christian 0
Leland: Gavin Miller shutout, 12 saves.
TC Christian: Kobe Kolarvic shutout.
UP NEXT: Leland (5-3-2, 5-0 NMC) at Suttons Bay, Monday; TC Christian (11-2-2) at Boyne City, Tuesday.
TENNIS
Central takes second at Novi Quad
Team scores: 1. Novi 24; 2. Traverse City Central 12; 3. East Lansing 9; 4. Port Huron Northern 3.
TCC flight records: 1S — James Turner 2-1; 4S — Ammon Howse 2-1; 1D — Drew Humphrey/Ryan O’Connor 2-1; 2D —Jackson Wade/Grant Manker 2-1; 4D — Will Galsterer/Nik Fagerman 2-1; 2S — Luke Appleford 1-2; 3D — Jack McNamara/Dominic Palamara 1-2.
UP NEXT: Trojans travel to Battle Creek Central, Tuesday.
TC Central JV 9
Bay City Western 2
TCC winners: 1S — Cam Peters; 3S — Cam Lane; 4S — Brody Ribel; 5S — Ben Brewer; 1D — Mitchell Stern/Parker Welch; 3D — Derek Swanson/Parker Petersen; 4D — Cooper Ribel/Laken Batcha; 5D — Alek Schrock/Oliver Schrock; 6D — Mike Auger/Lander Coonrod.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.