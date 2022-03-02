BENZONIA — In the battle of the conference champs, it was the Big North that came out on top over the Northwest.
Cadillac, which won the Big North Conference at 7-3, knocked off Benzie Central, which won the Northwest Conference at 13-1, by a final of 50-42 on Tuesday. Although the Vikings (15-5) might have taken a big loss when Cole Jenema was injured on a layup attempt.
Benzie Central head coach Joshua Crocker said the athletic trainer advised Jenema to go get checked out at the emergency room and suspected a sprain and possible fracture. Jenema led the Vikings with 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks before coming out with the injury.
Jaden Montague notched 12 points with four boards and three helpers. Charlie Howell had six points with nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
The Vikings don't see action again until March 9 when they take on host Manistee in a district tournament semifinal.
Cadillac dropped back-to-back games against Traverse City Central and Petoskey but has since rattled off four straight wins, including a 52-35 win against Traverse City West to give the Vikings a share of the BNC with the Trojans.
Benzie Central (17-2) had won nine in a row, including a 58-45 victory over the Glen Lake last week to claim the Northwest crown. Jaxon Childers led the Huskies with 14 points. Quinn Zickert chipped in a dozen, Nate Childers had 11, and Michael Wooten rounded out the scoring with five points.
The Huskies take on another Big North Conference opponent Thursday when they welcome TC West in a make-up game rescheduled from Feb. 22. Benzie Central then plays either Glen Lake (15-5) again or Elk Rapids (13-5) on March 9 in one of the most competitive district brackets in the state. The Division 3 tournament also includes Traverse City St. Francis (17-2) and Mancelona (13-6).
"Playing these two games at the end of the season is really going to benefit us," Crocker said. "I wasn't pleased with our play tonight and didn't feel like we came out with the effort we needed. We have to show against West that we're better than that."
ICE HOCKEY
Bay Reps win regional, headed to state quarterfinals
MUSKEGON — A whopping 13 different Bay Reps notched at least one point in the team's 7-0 victory against Kenowa Hills in the Division 1 regional championship game at Lakeshore Sports Center on Tuesday.
Six different Reps scored a goal, with only Grant Lucas lighting the lamp multiple times — doing so twice. Other goal scorers were Riley Pierce, Aiden Reamer, Lars Millar, Thomas Boynton-Fisher and Drew Hardy. Assists went to Nick Dashner with two, Gabe Classens with two, Jason Kihn, Ethan Coleman, Ryan Lannen, Ethan Vitale, Boynton-Fisher and Tyeson Griffore. Garrett Hathway picked up the shutout in goal.
The Reps (16-10-1) now move on to play Grandville (19-7-1) in the state quarterfinals at Ferris State University on March 5.
BOYS HOOPS
TC Central 70
Midland Dow 49
Traverse City Central: Anthony Ribel 22 points, 5 assists; Carson Bourdo 16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals; Miles Smith 12 points; Kadyn Warner 9 points, 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (11-7, 7-3 Big North) head to Saginaw Heritage on Thursday.
TC West 65
Manistee 38
Traverse City West: John O'Connor 17 points; Will Gaston 15 points; Garett Schuler 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (10-9) travel to Benzie Central on Thursday. The Chips (1-19) play Cadillac in the districts next Wednesday.
TC Christian 50
Leland 29
Traverse City Christian: Reece Broderick 13 points; Ryan Sweetapple 12 points; Elliott Molby 9 points.
Leland: Ben Kiessel 16 points; Sawyer Couturier 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (14-5) travel to Kalkaska on Thursday. The Comets (0-18) play Leland in the first round of districts Monday.
Suttons Bay 52
Brethren 47
Suttons Bay: Hugh Periard 14 points; Sean Shananaquet 11 points; Cam Alberts 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (8-11) play Buckley on Friday. The Bobcats (9-9) host Walkerville on Thursday.
Mancelona 69
Bellaire 38
Mancelona: Oumar Sy 17 points; Trace Miller 13 points; Justin Ackler 10; Adam Ackler 10; Gavin Flynn 12.
Bellaire: Drake Koepke 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen (14-6, 14-2 Ski Valley) play Traverse City St. Francis in the first round of districts Monday. The Eagles (9-10) host Pellston on Thursday.
Charlevoix 60
Kingsley 46
Kingsley: Evan Douglass 19 points, 4 rebounds; Gage Hessem 16 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (10-9) head to Harbor Springs on Thursday. The Stags (6-13) play Reed City on Friday.
Elk Rapids 79
Frankfort 51
Elk Rapids: Jack Spencer 20 points, 3 assists; Joshua Lavely 19 points, 9 rebounds; Mason Travis 14 points, 3 assists; Charlie Ward 7 points.
Frankfort: Nick Stevenson 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (13-5) host East Jordan on Thursday. The Panthers (9-10) welcome Lake City on Thursday.
Ellsworth 72
Boyne Falls 41
Ellsworth: Brayden Steenwyk 38 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals; Kelan Pletcher 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals; Jamal Cebulski 10 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (17-3, 12-0 Northern Lakes) host Central Lake in the district semis March 9. The Loggers (4-12, 2-10 Northern Lakes) play Gaylord St. Mary in the first round of districts on Monday.
East Jordan 60
Gaylord 45
East Jordan: JJ Weber 23 points, 8 rebounds; Preston Malpass 18 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists; Ethan Antaya 13 points, 8 rebounds; Mason Malpass 8 rebounds, 4 assists.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (11-8, 6-7 Lake Michigan) play at Elk Rapids on Thursday.
Gaylord SM 54
Inland Lakes 53
Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebble 30 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (8-12) play Boyne Falls in the first round of districts Monday.
Grayling 64
Houghton Lake 38
Grayling: Dylan Cragg 17 points; Caleb Caul 12 points; Ethan Kucharek 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (11-9) await the winner of Houghton Lake and Lake City for a district tournament matchup next Wednesday.
Joburg 84
Forest Area 38
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Win streak up to seven games. Preston Marlatt 23 points; Josiah Hall 15 points; Thomas Fox 13 points; Damien Harris 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (13-6) host Alcona on Thursday. Forest Area (0-18) plays Leland in the first round of districts Monday.
Lake Leelanau SM 63
Onekama 42
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: August Schaub 23 points, 8 rebounds; Dylan Barnowski 17 points, 6 assists; Shawn Bramer 12 points, 12 rebounds.
Onekama: Caden Bradford 15 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists; Adam Domres 14 points, 4 rebounds; Saywer Christiansen 6 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (15-4) host Buckley on Thursday. The Portagers (3-16) play Bear Lake in the first round of districts Monday.
Pellston 70
Central Lake 65
Central Lake: Garrison Barrett 18 points; Drayten Evans 18 points; Gavin Miller 16 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (4-15) play Ellsworth in the district semifinals Wednesday.
Petoskey 79
Boyne City 64
Boyne City: Alex Calcaterra 16 points, 4 rebounds; Mason Wilcox 8 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds; Jacob Johnson 8 points; Chas Stanek 9 points; Jack Neer 7 points; Scott Haley 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (13-6) travel to Mount Pleasant on Thursday. The Ramblers (13-7) play Kalkaska in the district tournament next Wednesday.
TC Central JV 53
Midland Dow JV 48
Traverse City Central (16-3, 9-1 Big North): Jack Hogan 16 points; Johnny Ferguson 8 points; Ethan Gremel 8 points; Jaden Clark 8 points.
TC West JV 62
Manistee JV 29
Traverse City West (14-4): Max Ogden 12 points; Gunnar Canty 10 points; Winslow Robinson 9 points; Keegan Smith 9 points.
TC Central frosh 54
Midland Dow frosh 43
Traverse City Central (10-7): Jack Potgeiter 15 points; Scotty Goodwin 15 points; Alec Roeters 9 points.
TC West frosh 67
Manistee frosh 11
Traverse City West (18-1): Mason Zimmerman 17 points; Owen Hendrix 10 points; Roman Leask 10 points.
