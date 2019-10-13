MT. MORRIS — The Cadillac Vikings took home second place in the Mount Morris Tournament on Saturday, falling to Pontiac Notre Dame Prep in the final 25-15, 25-19.
Cadillac (29-7-1) defeated Regina, Battle Creek Lakeview and Howell in pool play before being placed in the gold bracket.
The Vikings took down a good Mt. Pleasant team 25-18, 25-21 in the semifinals before meeting with Notre Dame Prep.
Cadillac was led by Macy Brown at the net, tallying 76 kills, 47 digs, six assists, three aces and two blocks.
Renee Brines took care of the setting for Cadillac with 107 assists and matched Brown's dig total with 47 — she also had 13 kills.
Chloe Comstock led the defense with 48 digs while tallying 15 kills and eight aces. Makenna Bryant tallied 42 digs and five assists and Maggie Neiss had 15 kills, eight digs, five blocks and four aces for Cadillac.
The Vikings next match is at home versus Alpena on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Manton wins Mancelona tournament
Manton pool play: def. Gaylord SM 25-9, 25-18; def. East Jordan 25-19, 25-10; def. Boyne City 25-14, 25-11.
Manton bracket play: def. Mancelona 25-10, 25-21; def. Elk Rapids 25-23, 20-25, 15-13.
Manton leaders: Abby Brown 12 aces, 15 kills, 80 assists; 29 digs; Addison Letts 4 aces, 12 kills, 81 digs; Brianna Puffer 2 aces, 34 kills, 8 blocks; 14 digs; Jaden Wilder 4 aces, 30 kills, 37 digs; Leah Helsel 9 kills, 3 blocks, 3 assists, 8 digs; Madalynn Lutke 55 digs, 3 aces; Megan Moffit 12 aces, 11 kills, 53 digs.
UP NEXT: Manton hosts McBain NMC, Tuesday for Think Pink Benefit game.
TC Christian takes second on Saturday
TC Christian pool play: def. Manistee 25-13, 25-19; def. Central Lake 25-7, 25-10; def. North Bay 25-14, 25-16; def. Rogers City 25-10, 25-16.
TC Christian bracket play: def. Onekama 25-19, 26-24; Leland def. TC Christian 25-14, 25-20.
TC Christian leaders: Emma Mirabelli 14 aces, 54 kills, 42 digs, 3 blocks; Jillene Bouwmeester 4 aces, 31 kills, 8 digs, 14 blocks; Abbey Brower 8 aces, 92 digs.
