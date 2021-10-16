PORTLAND — Caden Windover connected on a 30-yard field goal with nine minutes left to give Cadillac a 10-7 road win over No. 4-ranked Portland.
Kaleb McKinley ran for 68 yards and Aden Gurden 63 to power the Vikings past the Red Raiders, whose only other defeat this season came against Division 6 No. 1-ranked Lansing Catholic Central.
Collin Johnston added 20 rushing yards and Cadillac’s only touchdown, a 4-yarder with 1:12 left in the first half that tied it at 7-7 after Windover’s successful extra point.
Johnston led the Vikings with nine tackles, while Chris Reinhold added eight, Teegan Baker six and Keenan Marr five.
Cadillac (6-2) hosts Fremont (1-7) next Friday.
Manistee 56
Hesperia 0
Manistee (5-3): Connor Beaudrie 7 carries, 103 yards, 2 TDs, 7 tackles, 2 TFL; Ben Ceplina 13 carries, 89 yards, TD; Jeffrey Huber 2-2 passing, 67 yards, pass TD, 3 carries, 64 yards, TD; Isaiah Davis 3 carries, 39 yards, TD; Nick Hornkohl 2 carries, 29 yards, TD, 6 tackles; Kaden Kott 2 carries, 45 yards, TD; Connor Rischel 2 catches, 67 yards, TD, 76-yard punt return; Carter Fredricks 6 tackles.
Boyne City 48
Elk Rapids 0
Boyne City (7-1, 5-0 NMFC-Leaders): Ramblers led 41-0 at halftime at homecoming; Jack Neer 4-5 passing, 122 yards, TD, 6-6 PATs; Bobby Hoth 14 carries, 120 yards, 3 TD, 7 tackles; Aaron Bess 3 carries, 28 yards; Kaden Jewett 4 carries, 27 yards, TD, 50-yard punt return TD; Alex Calcaterra 2 catches, 90 yards, TD; Kolton Stadt 27 receiving yards; Joey McHugh 10 tackles; Jacob Bush 6 tackles; Gavin Hewitt 3 passes defensed; Mason Wilcox INT.
Elk Rapids: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers host Roscommon Friday.
Grayling 50
Ogemaw Hts. 27
Grayling (6-2, 4-2 NMFC-Legends): David Millikin 7 carries for 234 yards, 4 TDs (all 1st half), 10 tackles; Josh Aldrich 2 rushes, 23 yards, TD; Ethan Kucharek 7-for-17 passing, 135 yards, 2 TDs; Dylan Cragg 4 catches, 76 yards, 2 TDs; Sparty Skillern 8 tackles; Anthony Fisher 5 tackles; Vikings led 50-13 at halftime.
UP NEXT: The Vikings travel next Friday to Benzie Central.
Charlevoix 28
Mancelona 20
Charlevoix (7-1, 4-1 NMFC-Leaders): Patrick Sterrett 8 carries, 161 yards, 2 TDs, 3 catches, 34 yards, 2-point conversion, 7 tackles; Caleb Stuck 5-7 passing, 71 yards, TD, 2 2-point conversions; Hudson Vollmer 27-yard receiving TD, 2-point conversion catch; Max Dixon 13 carries, 110 yards, TD; Max Ostrum 2 rushes, 21 yards, 10 receiving yards; Will Glass 9 tackles, TFL; Landon Swanson 10 tackles; Jake Claflin 6 tackles; Adam Streeter 7 tackles; Hunter Lemerand 8 tackles; 372-355 advantage in total yards; 4-7 on 3rd down.
Mancelona (5-2, 2-2 NMFC-Leaders): Justin Ackler 23 carries, 124 yards, TD, 2 catches for 35 yards; Adam Ackler 13 carries, 41 yards, TD, 8 tackles; Mason Crandall 13 carries, 54 yards, TD; Aaron Anderson 7 tackles; Jason Naumcheff 5 tackles, 52 pass yards; 8-10 on 4th down.
UP NEXT: Charlevoix does not have a Week Nine opponent; Mancelona hosts Glen Lake, next Friday.
East Jordan 22
Harbor Springs 14/2OT
East Jordan: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (5-2, 4-0 NMFC-Legacy) host Frankfort next Friday.
McBain 44
Manton 20
McBain: No stats reported.
Manton (3-5, 2-5 Highland): Nathan Winters 85 rushing yards; Ben Paddock 30 rushing yards; Lucas McKernan 116 passing yards, 3 TDs, 16 tackles; Luke Puffer 98 receiving yards, 2 TDs; Caleb Webb receiving TD, 6 tackles; Kyle Hudson INT, 6 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Rangers travel Friday to Johannesburg-Lewiston.
AuGres-Sims 74
Central Lake 46
Central Lake (3-5): Brayden Steenwyk 17-33 passing, 311 yards, 5 TDs, 20 rush yards, rushing TD, 4.5 tackles; Drayten Evans 18 rushes, 151 yards, TD, 4 catches, 64 yards, TD receiving; Garrison Barrett 39 rush yards, 3 catches for 28 yards, TD, 8.5 tackles; Jamal Cebulski 7 catches, 136 yards, 2 TDs; Kelan Pletcher 3 catches, 83 yards, TD; Dylan Sanderson 4.5 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Trojans travel Thursday to Forest Area.