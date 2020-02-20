PETOSKEY — Cadillac’s half game lead in the Big North Conference seems a whole lot larger.
Cadillac added to the three team race for the Big North title beating Petoskey on the road 65-59 Thursday to deal the Northmen their third conference loss of the season.
“To win in this league anywhere on the road is hard, and they’re (Petoskey) playing for a championship too,” Cadillac coach Ryan Brenzenberg said.
Petoskey led after the first quarter 18-17, then Cadillac took a 39-26 lead by the end of the first half. The Vikings held onto their lead up until the end of the game, even as Petoskey outscored the Vikings 33-20 in the second half.
Cole Jenema paced Cadillac with 20 points and 16 rebounds.
“Big game for him,” Brenzenberg said. “He’s been a 6-foot-7 wing player for us and he made a lot of free throws for us.”
Petoskey was led by Gabe Whitmore and Nate Eberly-Rodriguez each with 18 points.
Next Friday two games will decide the fate of the Big North Conference. Traverse City Central, who won against Gaylord Thursday to bring them to 6-2, hosts Traverse City West. Cadillac travels to Alpena.
Cadillac will clinch a share of the conference with a win at Alpena and a TC Central loss to TC West. For the Trojans, a win against TC West puts them in a position for a share of the conference with a win at Alpena March 5.
Petoskey will need TC Central to lose one of its two games and Cadillac to fall to Alpena.
The three schools each head back to the nonconference slate next week. TC Central travels to Midland Dow Monday, Cadillac hosts Mount Pleasant and Petoskey travels to Sault Ste. Marie Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 3 Bellaire 60
Pellston 6
Bellaire clinches Ski Valley Conference title
Bellaire (18-0, 15-0 SKV): Libby Derrer 21 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals; Bella Martinek 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Lake City (No. 3 in Division 3) Monday.
Glen Lake 52
Leland 27
Glen Lake (16-4, 12-1 NWC): Grace Bradford 23 points, 14 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists; Ruby Hogan 11 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists; Haley Helling 5 points.
Leland (12-7, 6-7 NWC): Olivia Lowe 25 points, 11 rebounds, 6 blocks, 4 steals; Jen Estrada 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake at Onekama Tuesday; Leland at Kingsley Tuesday.
Manton 54
Houghton Lake 37
Manton (17-2): Jaden Wilder 23 points, 10 rebounds; Brianna Puffer 9 points.
UP NEXT: Manton at Pine River Wednesday.
Frankfort 50
Onekama 42
Frankfort (9-9, 7-6 NWC): Reagan Thorr 19 points, 11 rebounds; Emily Loney 12 points, 5 rebounds; Haley Myers 8 points, 3 assists.
Onekama (9-8, 4-8): Colleen McCarthy 14 points; Ella Acton 11 points; Hannah Hughes 8 points.
UP NEXT: Frankfort hosts North Bay Tuesday; Onekama at Mason County Central Tuesday.
Forest Area 52
Inland Lakes 29
Forest Area (5-13, 4-11): McKenzie Szymchack 19 points; Gracie Kimball 12 points; Bree Kniss 9 points, 14 rebounds; Meagan Lange 11 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Forest Area travels to Central Lake Feb. 25.
Buckley 54
North Bay 44
Buckley (6-12, 3-10 NWC): Shelby Cade 21 points; Hope Warren 10 points; Brooke Wilkie 10 points.
North Bay (5-12, 0-12): Paige Kohler 25 points.
UP NEXT: Northbay hosts Benzie Central Monday; Buckley hosts Benzie Central Tuesday.
TC St. Francis JV 29
East Jordan JV 15
TCSF (9-9): Sam Berta 13 points; Allee Shephard 8 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis at Elk Rapids Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC Central 70
Gaylord 48
TCC (14-3, 6-2 BNC): Henry Goldkuhle 22 points; George Goldkuhle 10 points; Kadyn Warner 10 points; Tylor McCoon 8 points; Josh Burnham 7 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists; Peyton Smith 4 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists; Ned Milne 5 rebounds.
Gaylord: Cordell LaRose 14 points; Carson Gahm 10 points.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Midland Dow Monday.
TC West 47
Alpena 46
TCW (7-9, 4-4 BNC): Luke Robertson 12 points; Mel Frechette 8 points.
UP NEXT: TC West faces Detroit Country Day at Northwood University in Midland Saturday.
Lk Leelanau SM 69
GT Academy 44
LLSM (9-7): Dylan Barnowski 18 points; August Schaub 16 points; Shawn Bramer 14 points; Zavier McKillip 13 points.
GTA: Zach Dix 15 points; Isaac Alexander 17 points.
UP NEXT: LLSM hosts Buckley Monday.
TC Bulldogs 58
Harbor Light 50
TCB (11-5): Josh Plamondon 16 points, 8 steals, 6 assists; Evan Stipe 16 points.
UP NEXT: TC Bulldogs at Charlton Heston Friday.
TC West JV 37
Alpena JV 29
TCW: Jon O’Connor 15 points.
East Jordan JV 39
TC St. Francis JV 30
TCSF (6-10, 5-7 LMC): Thomas Richards 8 points; Cody Richards 7 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF hosts Midland Dow Saturday.
TC Central frosh 53
Gaylord frosh 36
TCC (15-2): Brayden Halliday 28 points; Kyle Roeters 6 points; Landen Miller 6 points.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Midland Dow Monday.
