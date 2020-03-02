CADILLAC — Makenna Bryant saved Cadillac from a near first-round upset.
Bryant scored 10 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter to lead the seventh-ranked Vikings to a 43-39 win over Ludington in the opening round of districts Monday night.
The Vikings trailed 29-23 at the start of the fourth quarter and outscored Ludington 20-10 in the final eight minutes to win. Olivia Meyer added nine points.
Cadillac (20-1) hosts Reed City Wednesday at 6 p.m., followed by Benzie Central versus Big Rapids.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gaylord SM 77
Boyne Falls 7
St. Mary's Megan Grusczynski broke the school record for 3-pointers in a season with 73, making her fifth of the game in the second quarter to set the record.
St. Mary: Grusczynski 19 points; Bailey Murrell 13 points, 6 rebounds; Abby Zimmerman 8 points; Kinzie Jeffers 8 points; Ava Schultz 7 rebounds; Gracie Blust 6 rebounds.
Boyne Falls: Riley Zbacnik 5 points.
UP NEXT: St. Mary vs. Ellsworth at Boyne Falls.
Kingsley 62
Cheboygan 32
Kingsley (15-6): Aliyah Reno 18 points, 8 steals; Coral Bott 10 points; Brittany Bowman 8 points, 5 assists; Maddie Bies 9 rebounds; Sidny Hessem 6 points, seven rebounds.
UP NEXT: Kingsley vs. Kalkaska at Boyne City 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Glen Lake 66
Elk Rapids 30
Glen Lake (18-3): Grace Bradford 27 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists; Jessica Robbins 11 points, 4 assists, 4 blocks; Kerrigan LaCross 8 points, 5 steals, 6 assists; Hailey Helling 6 points, 5 rebounds.
Elk Rapids: Shelby Scott 13 points; Sarah Zamaites 7 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Mancelona at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. St. Francis vs. GT Academy will follow.
No. 3 Bellaire 48
Central Lake 36
Bellaire (20-1): Emersyn Koepke 17 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Katie Decker 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 7 steals; Libby Derrer 11 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 7 steals.
UP NEXT: Bellaire vs. Alba at Boyne Falls Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Leland 55
Buckley 39
Leland (13-8): Olivia Lowe 16 points, 22 rebounds, 5 blocks; Tatum Kareck 11 points, 4 assists, 3 steals; Maeve Sweeney 8 points, 3 rebounds; Skylar Wiesen 7 points; Kenzy Sluiter 6 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds.
Buckley (6-14): Shelby Cade 25 points.
UP NEXT: Leland vs. Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Leland Wednesday.
Manton 61
Houghton Lake 28
Manton (19-2): Abby Shepler 18 points, 6 steals; Abby Brown 16 points, 5 steals; Jaden Wilder 12 points, 5 steals, 4 assists.
UP NEXT: Manton vs. Roscommon at Lake City Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Frankfort 57
Manistee CC 33
at Okemaka.
Frankfort: Reagan Thorr 14 points; Abby Hodge 10 points, 13 rebounds; Emily Loney 10 points, 7 rebounds.
Manistee CC: Grace Kidd 8 points.
UP NEXT: Frankfort vs. Bear Lake at Onekama at 7:30 p.m.
Onekama 60
Brethren 13
Onekama (10-11): Colleen McCarthy 18 points; Sophie Wisniski 13 points; Sydnee Hrachovina 7 points.
UP NEXT: Onekama hosts Mesick Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Charlevoix 48
East Jordan 34
UP NEXT: Charlevoix hosts Inland Lakes.
Marquette 47
Petoskey 30
No stats reported
Sault Ste. Marie 60
Grayling 9
No stats reported
Big Rapids 48
Manistee 29
No stats reported
