CADILLAC — Makenna Bryant saved Cadillac from a near first-round upset. 

Bryant scored 10 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter to lead the seventh-ranked Vikings to a 43-39 win over Ludington in the opening round of districts Monday night.

The Vikings trailed 29-23 at the start of the fourth quarter and outscored Ludington 20-10 in the final eight minutes to win. Olivia Meyer added nine points. 

Cadillac (20-1) hosts Reed City Wednesday at 6 p.m., followed by Benzie Central versus Big Rapids.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gaylord SM 77

Boyne Falls 7

St. Mary's Megan Grusczynski broke the school record for 3-pointers in a season with 73, making her fifth of the game in the second quarter to set the record.

St. Mary: Grusczynski 19 points; Bailey Murrell 13 points, 6 rebounds; Abby Zimmerman 8 points; Kinzie Jeffers 8 points; Ava Schultz 7 rebounds; Gracie Blust 6 rebounds.

Boyne Falls: Riley Zbacnik 5 points.

UP NEXT: St. Mary vs. Ellsworth at Boyne Falls. 

Kingsley 62

Cheboygan 32

Kingsley (15-6): Aliyah Reno 18 points, 8 steals; Coral Bott 10 points; Brittany Bowman 8 points, 5 assists; Maddie Bies 9 rebounds; Sidny Hessem 6 points, seven rebounds. 

UP NEXT: Kingsley vs. Kalkaska at Boyne City 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Glen Lake 66

Elk Rapids 30

Glen Lake (18-3): Grace Bradford 27 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists; Jessica Robbins 11 points, 4 assists, 4 blocks; Kerrigan LaCross 8 points, 5 steals, 6 assists; Hailey Helling 6 points, 5 rebounds.

Elk Rapids: Shelby Scott 13 points; Sarah Zamaites 7 points.

UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Mancelona at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. St. Francis vs. GT Academy will follow.

No. 3 Bellaire 48

Central Lake 36

Bellaire (20-1): Emersyn Koepke 17 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Katie Decker 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 7 steals; Libby Derrer 11 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 7 steals. 

UP NEXT: Bellaire vs. Alba at Boyne Falls Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Leland 55

Buckley 39

Leland (13-8): Olivia Lowe 16 points, 22 rebounds, 5 blocks; Tatum Kareck 11 points, 4 assists, 3 steals; Maeve Sweeney 8 points, 3 rebounds; Skylar Wiesen 7 points; Kenzy Sluiter 6 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds.

Buckley (6-14): Shelby Cade 25 points.

UP NEXT: Leland vs. Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Leland Wednesday. 

Manton 61

Houghton Lake 28

Manton (19-2): Abby Shepler 18 points, 6 steals; Abby Brown 16 points, 5 steals; Jaden Wilder 12 points, 5 steals, 4 assists.

UP NEXT: Manton vs. Roscommon at Lake City Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Frankfort 57

Manistee CC 33

at Okemaka.

Frankfort: Reagan Thorr 14 points; Abby Hodge 10 points, 13 rebounds; Emily Loney 10 points, 7 rebounds.

Manistee CC: Grace Kidd 8 points.

UP NEXT: Frankfort vs. Bear Lake at Onekama at 7:30 p.m.

Onekama 60

Brethren 13

Onekama (10-11): Colleen McCarthy 18 points; Sophie Wisniski 13 points; Sydnee Hrachovina 7 points.

UP NEXT: Onekama hosts Mesick Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Charlevoix 48

East Jordan 34

UP NEXT: Charlevoix hosts Inland Lakes.

Marquette 47

Petoskey 30

No stats reported

Sault Ste. Marie 60

Grayling 9

No stats reported

Big Rapids 48

Manistee 29

No stats reported

