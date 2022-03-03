PENTWATER — The “W”s stretch from beginning to end for Mesick and McBain Northern Michigan Christian.
The Bulldogs and Comets each buttoned up undefeated seasons Thursday, moving to 20-0 ahead of district tournament action.
Mesick topped Pentwater 76-37 behind 21 points from Ashtyn Simerson, 15 from Carter Simmer, a dozen from Logan Wienclaw, and 10 from Connor Simmer.
The Bulldogs drained 15 3-pointers, which is good enough to etch their name in the Michigan High School Athletic Association record books. The 15 triples gives Mesick 180 for the season, tying them with the 1996-97 Auburn Hills Oakland Christian team for 24th most in state history.
“We’re excited that we hit 20-0,” Mesick head coach Kyle Duby said. “Our goal was to sweep our conference, and we got wins against Buckley and Onekama to get to 20. But we know we have our work cut out for us in districts.”
Duby said the team will take the night to celebrate and then “get back to work tomorrow.”
Mesick gets the winner of Manton and Roscommon in the Division 3 district semifinals Wednesday at Manton.
McBain NMC held rival McBain scoreless in the first quarter en route to a 44-29 victory over the Ramblers. Trevin Winkle scored 14 points and had five rebounds. Blake DeZeeuw reached double figures with 10 points, and Ethan Bennett had eight points and six boards.
The Comets await the victor of the Pentwater-Marion matchup in the district semis Wednesday at home.
BOYS HOOPS
TC West 69
Benzie Central 59
Traverse City West: Josh Hirschenberger 19 points; Ian Robertson 18 points; Will Gaston 9 points; John O’Connor 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (11-9) play Petoskey in the first round of districts Monday. The Huskies
Sag. Heritage 51(OT)
TC Central 48
Traverse City Central: Anthony Ribel 21 points, 6 rebounds; Carson Bourdo 9 points, 9 rebounds; Kadyn Warner 9 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (11-8) play either Alpena or Gaylord in the district semifinals Wednesday.
TC Christian 80
Kalkaska 50
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (15-5) play Suttons Bay in the first round of districts Monday. The Blazers (4-16) play Boyne City in the first round of districts Monday.
East Jordan 70
Elk Rapids 40
East Jordan: JJ Weber 29 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists; Preston Malpass 11 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks; Mason Malpass 10 points, 2 assists; Carter Sherman 5 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (12-8) play either Johannesburg-Lewiston or Charlevoix in the district semis Wednesday. The Elks (13-6) play Tawas at Little Ceasar’s Arena in Detroit on Friday.
Bellaire 52
Pellston 49
Bellaire: Jayden Hanson 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Drake Koepke 14 points, 4 assists, 6 steals.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (10-10) play Gaylord St. Mary or Boyne Falls in the district semifinals Wednesday.
Lake City 55
Frankfort 51
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (12-8) play Houghton Lake in the first round of districts Monday. The Panthers (9-11) play Manistee Catholic Central in the district semifinals Wednesday.
Baldwin 74
Bear Lake 54
Bear Lake: Jake Griffis 15 points, 8 rebounds; Nate Sanderson 13 points, 3 rebounds; Grady Harless 12 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (9-11) play Onekama in the first round of districts Monday.
Brethren 75
Walkerville 35
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (10-9) play the winner of Bear Lake and Onekama in the district semis Wednesday.
Manton 40
Pine River 38
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (13-7) play Roscommon in the first round of districts Monday.
Mount Pleasant 52
Petoskey 38
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (13-7) play Traverse City West in the first round of districts Monday.
TC West JV 73
Benzie Central JV 34
Traverse City West (15-4): Ben Carlson 12 points; Lincoln Lockhart 9 points; Winslow Robinson 9 points; Gunnar Canty 8 points; Lucas Anglin 8 points.
Sag. Heritage JV 53
TC Central JV 50
TC Central(16-4): EJ Maitland 12 points; Jack Hogan 12 points; Brayden McCoon 10 points.
TC West frosh 65
Benzie frosh 34
Traverse City West: Owen Hendrix 16 points; Pavel Kondrashov 12 points; Roman Leask 8 points.
TC Central frosh 61
Sag. Heritage frosh 36
Traverse City Central (11-7): Scotty Goodwin 12 points; Aiden Moorhead 12 points; Jack Potgeiter 11 points; Donovan Meyer 8 points.
