Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 35 kt from the southwest and highest waves around 10 feet possible. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI, Point Betsie to Sleeping Bear Point MI and Manistee to Point Betsie MI. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and highest waves. &&