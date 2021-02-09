BUCKLEY — Shelby Cade scored a dozen points in her first game on the boys varsity basketball team at Buckley, helping the Bears to a 77-63 home win over Forest Area.
Kyle Kaczanowski and Jackson Kulawiak scored 22 each to lead Buckley to a season-opening victory. Kaczanowski also grabbed 16 rebounds and Kulawiak 10.
Tyler Milarch scored 18 points for the Bears, who travel Thursday to Onekama and host Manton at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Phoenix Mulholland led Forest Area with 25 points and Domenic Hart added 24.
BOYS HOOPS
TC West 64
Gaylord 50
Traverse City West (1-0, 1-0 Big North): Jon O’Connor 20 points; Garett Schuler 16 points.
Gaylord (0-1, 0-1 Big North): Corey Deer 24 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans visit Alpena, Thursday; the Blue Devils visit Traverse City Central, Thursday.
Elk Rapids 78
Grayling 63
Elk Rapids (1-0, 1-0 Lake Michigan): Preston Ball 31 points; Mason Travis 12 points; Jack Spencer 11 points; Kadin Patterson 10 points; Gordie LaFontaine 10 points.
Grayling (0-1, 0-1 Lake Michigan): Eliot Boik 17 points, 4 steals; Dylan Cragg 12 points; Matt Pittman 11 points; Nate Persing 10 points, 12 rebounds; Caleb Caul 10 assists.
UP NEXT: The Elks host Boyne City, Friday; the Vikings host Kalkaska, Friday.
Charlevoix 69
Kalkaska 43
Charlevoix (1-0, 1-0 Lake Michigan): Evan Solomon 26 points; Jacob Mueller 19 points.
Kalkaska (0-1, 0-1 Lake Michigan): No stats reported.
Harbor Springs 62
East Jordan 60
Harbor’s Garrett Ledingham buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Rams a 62-60 win over East Jordan.
East Jordan (0-1, 0-1 Lake Michigan): Preston Malpass 17 points; Ethan Antaya 14 points; Aydden Kluth 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils travel Wednesday to Ellsworth.
Suttons Bay 55
Benzie Central 52
Suttons Bay (1-0, 1-0 Northwest): Sean Wilson 16 points; Michael Wittman 10 points; Kendrick Defoe 9 points; Jake Murphy 8 points.
Benzie (0-1, 0-1 Northwest): Nate Childers 24 points; Quinn Zickert 13 points; Ike Koscielski 3 points (first varsity points).
UP NEXT: The Norsemen visit Leland, Thursday; the Huskies host Kingsley, Thursday.
Mesick 52
TC Bulldogs 39
Mesick (1-0): Matthew Fuller 18 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists; Connor Simmer 5 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals.
Traverse City Bulldogs (0-1): Levi Schultz 15 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs host Manistee Catholic on Friday and host Leland for a 1 p.m. Saturday matinee.
Boyne Falls 76
Harbor Light 48
Boyne Falls (1-0, 1-0 Northern Lakes): Tyler Gellis 24 points; Gavin Fitzpatrick 20 points; Roy Cool 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Loggers travel Thursday to Mackinaw City.
TC West JV 60
Gaylord JV 24
Traverse City West (1-0): Ben Habers 15 points; Quinten Gillespie 8 points.
TC West frosh 52
Gaylord frosh 31
Traverse City West (1-0): Max Ogden 12 points; Ban Carlson 8 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
TC West 54
Gaylord 46
TC West (1-0, 1-0 BNC): Aliah Diehl 21 points; Megan Lautner 14 points; Sara Schmerhorn 9 points.
Gaylord (0-1, 0-1 BNC): Molly Kinser 16 points; Kennedy Neff 11 points.
UP NEXT: TC West hosts Alpena, Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
TC St. Francis 32
Boyne City 31
TC St. Francis (1-0, 1-0 Lake Michigan): Maggie Napont 11 points; Gwyn Bramer 7 points.
Boyne City (0-1, 0-1 Lake Michigan): Grace Dawson 7 points; Taylor Noble 5 points; Jordan Noble 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators host Harbor Springs, Friday at 5:30 p.m.; the Ramblers visit Elk Rapids at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
East Jordan 36
Harbor Springs 30
East Jordan (1-0, 1-0 Lake Michigan): Lyndsey Cross 15 points; Mycah Heise 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils travel Friday to Charlevoix.
Elk Rapids 51
Grayling 32
Elk Rapids (1-0, 1-0 Lake Michigan): Lauren Bingham 11 points; Monica Gregorski 9 points.
Grayling (0-1, 0-1 Lake Michigan): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks host Boyne City, Friday.
Frankfort 51
Onekama 29
Frankfort’s Reagan Thorr rebounded from a torn ACL suffered in last year’s districts to eclipse 1,000 career points early in Frankfort’s 51-29 victory over Onekama. Thorr came into the game with 997 career points.
Frankfort (1-0, 1-0 Northwest): Thorr 20 points, 9 rebounds; Grace Wolfe 11 points; Tara Townsend 10 points.
Onekama (0-1, 0-1 Northwest): Sophie Wisniski 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Panthers visit Glen Lake, Thursday.
Benzie Central 48
North Bay 26
Benzie Central (1-1, 1-0 Northwest): Gloria Stepanovich 23 points, 8 rebounds; Ellen Bretzke 16 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists; Elise Johnson 9 rebounds, 7 steals.
North Bay (0-1, 0-1 Northwest): Keely Twocrow 8 points; Grace Marshall 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies visit Kingsley, Thursday.
Mancelona 34
Pellston 26
Mancelona (1-0, 1-0 Ski Valley): Annabelle Roy 12 points; Madison Wilcox 10 points; Kenzie Davis 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Lady Ironmen host Onaway, Thursday.
Joburg-Lewiston 65
Forest Area 24
Johannesburg-Lewiston (1-0, 1-0 Ski Valley): Tara Madej 27 points; Jayden Marlatt 13 points; Kennedy Johnson 13 points; Sydney Townsend 7 assists, 6 steals, 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals host Bellaire, Thursday.
Inland Lakes 50
Central Lake 26
Central Lake (0-1, 0-1 Ski Valley): Sydney Fernandez 8 points, 11 rebounds; Kate Wolgamott 8 points; Alexis Cane 6 steals, 4 assists.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Pellston, Thursday.
Mesick 60
Mason Co. Eastern 29
Mesick (1-0, 1-0 West Michigan D): Lexy Abraham 25 points; Kaylee O’Neill 16 points; Mattie Akom and Emma Blach lead in rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs host Walkerville, Thursday.
Boyne City JV 31
TC St. Francis JV 26
Boyne City (1-0): Ava Maginity 7 points; Brook Williams 6 points.
Traverse City St. Francis (0-1): Sophie Hardy 6 points; Hunter St. Peter 4 points; Maddie Lessard 4 points; Adrianna Spranger 3 points.
Gaylord frosh 42
TC West frosh 26
TC West (0-1): Audrey LaFaive 14 points.
MONDAY’S PREP
MANTON — Manton went full-court press to open the boys basketball season, throwing a change-up at Mancelona in a 64-49 Rangers victory.
Manton, which typically plays man-to-man defense, threw out a press for every possession but one.
So far, so good.
The Rangers (1-0) host Roscommon for a Friday doubleheader with the girls team, and travel Saturday to Buckley for a 1 p.m. contest.
Kaleb Moore led all scorers with 24 points, hitting 10-for-11 fromthe free-throw line and adding five assists and four steals. Lucas McKernan added 16 points, Jacob Rupert produced eight points and seven rebounds and Luke Puffer contributed seven points and six boards.
Jayden Alfred led Mancelona with 11 points, Trace Miller added eight points and 10 rebounds and Bailey Czapski scored 10 points. The Ironmen (0-1) host Pellston, Wednesday.
BOYS HOOPS
TC Christian 74
GT Academy 20
Traverse City Christian (1-0): Brock Broderick 26 points; Elijah Mleko 16 points; Nathan Hresko 13 points; Elliott Molby 11 points; Reece Broderick 6 points; team hit 12 3-pointers.
Grand Traverse Academy (0-1): Drew Pavwoski 9 points; Dmitri Silkovskiy 9 points.
“I’m really just enjoying the kids and every moment,” Traverse City Christian boys basketball coach Aric Woughter said. “They’re fun to be around and have great energy. I just try not to get in their way.”
Gaylord St. Mary 58
Roscommon 37
Gaylord St. Mary (1-0): Conrad Korte 21 points (scored first 8 points of the game); Brody Jeffers 16 points; Dom Keister 10 points.
Roscommon (0-1): Logan Roth 21 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds travel Wednesday to Bellaire.
Pellston 63
Central Lake 37
Central Lake (0-1): Alex Harvey 20 points; Garrison Barrett 6 points.
Pellston (1-0): Sage Lalonee 15 points; Garrett Cameron 15 points; Ian Reimann 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Inland Lakes, Wednesday.
TC Christian JV 67
GT Academy JV 16
Traverse City Christian (1-0): Jonah Mleko 18 points; Vincent Weber 14 points; Isaiah Valliere 12 points; Austin Miller 9 points; Zach Connor 6 points.
Grand Traverse Academy (0-1): Carson Hensley 8 points; Jacob George 5 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
Ludington 53
Benzie Central 20
Benzie Central (0-1): Gloria Stepanovich 10 points, 8 rebounds; Ellen Bretzke 8 points, 11 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Huskies host North Bay on Tuesday and travel Thursday to Kingsley.