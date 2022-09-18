KENT CITY — After beginning the season with three consecutive wins, Buckley’s Aiden Harrand took on the biggest field she’s raced against and nabbed a more than respectable runner-up finish.
The junior Bear set a season-best time of 18:41.9 at the Sparta Inivitational at the course along the Fruitridge Hayrides in Kent City on Saturday. Harrand beat her previous season best of 19:00.3 by near 20 seconds.
As a team, Buckley finished fourth with 107 points to Pewamo-Westphalia’s 36, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian’s 65 and Kent City’s 94.
Other top finishers for Buckley were Brooklynn Frazee in 20th with a 22:12.47, Addisen Harrand in 29th with a 23:46.31, Kinsey Peer in 31st with a 23:57.49, and Milla Klomp in 35th with a 24:13.14.
On the boys side, the Bears took fifth overall with 115 points to winner Pewamo-Westphalia’s 41. Jackson Kulawiak was Buckley’s top boys performer, finishing seventh with a time of 17:46.79. Garret Ensor (24th, 19:22.85), Braden Melville (29th, 19:59.42), Landon Kulawiak (38th, 20:22.24) and Matthew Bentley (39th, 20:23.05) also ran well for Buckley.
CROSS COUNTRY
Runner-up finish for Frankfort boys at Ludington Invite
Boys overall: Ludington 40; Frankfort 49; White Cloud 78; Manistee 80; Pentwater 94.
Area boys top performers: 1. Skylar Werden (FF) 17:41.2; 3. Mason Sink (Bear Lake-Onekama) 18:18.3; 7. Kaden Forward (BL-O) 18:36.5; 11. Adam Townsend (FF) 19:05; 12. Luke Senters (MAN) 19:21.1; 12. Jack O’Donnell (MAN) 19:35; 17. Carroll Robotham (FF) 19:50.2; 18. Trevor Moody (FF) 20:01.6.
Girls overall: Ludington 23; Fremont 63; Maniste 68; Frankfort 84; Pentwater 144; White Cloud 169; Orchard View 181.
Area girls top performers: 3. Cecilia Postma (MAN) 21:06.1; 9. Anna Wolfe (FF) 24:33.9; 10. Georgia Haag (MAN) 24:36.4; 12. Sofia Alaimo (FF) 24:37.9; 15. Addison Chownyk (FF) 25:07.1; 16. Audrey Huizinga (MAN) 25:08.7; 18. Kate Somsel (MAN) 25:24.6.
Big competition at Wildcat Invite
Boys varsity big overall: Reed City 29; Clare 61; Howard City 99; McBain 126; Tawas 174; Morley-Stanwood 181; Hesperia 207; Mancelona 207; Standish Sterling 230; Harrison 249; Beaverton 279; Evart 280; Fleet Feet Track 304; Lakeview 309.
Boys varsity big top area performers: 6. Claydon Ingleright (MCB) 18:12.4; 11. Jaymes Wildfong (MNC) 19:00; 14. Nathan Koetje (MCB) 19:52.3.
Girls varsity big overall: Clare 76; Reed City 93; Howard City 102; Tawas 116; McBain 120; Morley-Stanwood 137; Standish Sterling 152; Mancelona 152; Beaverton 262; Lakeview 268; Harrison 307; Hesperia 310.
Girls varsity big top area performers: 8. Chelsi Eisenga (MCB) 23:29.3; 10. Emily Anger (MNC) 23:58.9; 12. Abi Perez (MNC) 24:07.4; 14. Shauna McLean (MCB) 24:29.4; 17. Abbi Wildfong (MNC) 25:12.5.
Boys varsity small overall: North Trails 41; Mason County Eastern 50; Carson City 113; Central Michigan Homeschool 121; Leland 153; Grand Traverse Academy 170; Fowler 188; Butternut 198; Vestaburg 250; McBain Northern Michigan Christian 258; Fulton 287; Marion 293; Mesick 298; Cadillac Heritage 321.
Boys varsity small top area performers: 7. Chase Snell (GTA) 19:12.9; 12. Agustin Creamer (LEL) 19:25.3; 12. Sawyer Couturier (LEL) 19:28.7.
Girls varsity small overall: North Trails 44; Leland 67; Grand Traverse Academy 89; Mason County Eastern 89; Vestaburg 126; Fowler 153; Fulton 227; Forest Area 229; Brethren 243; Central Michigan Homeschool 247; Carson City 256; Marion 257; Butternut 290.
Girls varsity small top area performers: 1. Ella Knudsen (LEL) 20:53.2; 2. Petra Foote (GTA) 21:06.8; 9. Julia Jones (GTA) 22:59.6; 10. Bridgette Duncan (LEL) 23:23.8; Mya Denoyer (LEL) 23:24.4; 16. Shenoah Collier (GTA) 24:04.3; 19. Ariana Rodriguez (LEL) 24:28.7; 20. Meagan Lange (FA) 24:42.5.
FOOTBALL
Kalkaska 40
Tawas 14
KALKASKA: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (2-2) travel to Boyne City (4-0) on Friday.
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Central Lake 44
Pellston 28
Central Lake: Garrison Barrett 84 rushing yards, 184 receiving, 3 TDs, 9 tackles; Kellan Pletcher 13/18 passing, 301 yards, 6 passing TDs, 56 rushing yards, 3/6 2PAT, 6 tackles; Patrick Puroll 165 receiving, 3 TDs; Drayten Evans 46 receiving yards, 27 rushing yards, 1 receiving TD, 1 2PAT; Landon Drogt 10 tackles.
Brown City 58
Suttons Bay 40
Suttons Bay: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (2-2) travel to Munising (4-0) on Sept. 30.
Soccer
SUTTONS BAY INVITE Suttons Bay wins tournament
Suttons Bay def. Traverse City Bulldogs 5-0; Kalkaska def. Benzie Central 2-0; Kalkaska def. Traverse City Bulldogs 2-0; Suttons Bay def. Kalkaska 3-3; Traverse City Bulldogs def. Benzie Central 2-0.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen travel to Leland (6-2-1) on Monday. The Blazers travel to Elk Rapids (8-5-1) Monday.
Boyne City 6
Cheboygan 0
Boyne City: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (4-4-4) host Harbor Springs (0-5-2) on Sept. 22.
VOLLEYBALL
Traverse City Central finishes runner-up at Cadillac Invite
Traverse City Central results: Traverse City Central splits with Ludington; Traverse City Central def. SV Lutheran; Traverse City Central split with Lakewood; Traverse City Central def. Grand Blanc in two sets; Traverse City Central def. Cadillac in two sets; Lakewood def. TC Central 27-29.
Cadillac results: Cadillac def. Midland 25-19, 25-10, 25-14; Cadillac def. Fremont 25-11, 25-14, 25-11; Cadillac def. Mount Pleasant 25-16, 27-25; Mount Pleasant def. Cadillac 18-25, 19-25.
Cadillac: Cassie Jenema 85 assists, 34 digs, 12 kills, 4 blocks, 2 aces; Jozz Seeley 33 kills, 25 digs, 3 aces, 1 block; Kenzie John 34 kills, 17 digs, 5 blocks, 2 aces; Carissa Musta 31 kills, 11 blocks, 3 digs; Brooke Ellen 23 digs, 6 assists, 2 aces; Macey McKeever 24 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces; Reina McMahon 5 digs, 3 kills, 2 blocks; Emmy Cox 7 digs, 6 aces; Karsyn Kastl 10 digs, 2 aces; Emma Johnson 7 digs.
UP NEXT: The Trojans travel to Alpena on Sept. 20. The Vikings (14-5-1,3-0) host Gaylord on Sept. 20.
Kingsley finishes runner-up in Invite
Results: Kingsley split with Owosso 25-11,14-25; def. Vetsaberg 25-10, 25-5; def. Shepard 25-23, 25-17, def. Belding 25-14, 25-19; def. Belding 25-19, 25-14 and lost to Owosso 19-25, 25-20, 25-14.
Kingsley: Jen Lefler 35 kills, 84 digs; Grace Lewis 34 kills, 48 digs, 10 aces, 4 blocks; Aizlyn Hager 22 kills, 4 blocks; Olivia Reamer 12 kills, 5 aces; Paityn VanPelt 102 assists, 34 digs, 10 aces, 9 kills; Sarah Wooer 44 digs, 7 aces; Ellie Moran 5 assists, 33 digs.
UP NEXT: The Stags (17-6, 2-0) head to Benzie Central on Tuesday.
Leland goes undefeated in Stanwood Invite
Results: Leland def. Morley Stanwood 25-23,25-19; Leland def. Tri-County 25-9, 25-6; Leland def. Haslett 26-24,25-14, 15-12; Leland def. Tri-County 25-7, 25-19, 15-5.
Leland: no stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets travel to Buckley on Sept. 20.
TENNIS
St. Francis dominates Greenhill quad
Results: Traverse City St. Francis def. St. Clair 6-2; Greenhill def. TCSF 8-2; Traverse City St. Francis def. Haslett 6-2.
Traverse City St. Francis: 1S — Tristan Bonanni lost to SC (2,0), lost to GH (2,0), def. HL (2,1) 2S — Owen Jackson lost to SC (2,0), lost to GH (2,0), def. HL (2,0) 3S — Chris Bobrowski def. SC (2,0), lost to GH (2,0), lost to. HL (2,0); 4S— Brady Thelen def. SC, lost to GH (2,0), lost to HL (2,0); 1D — Charlie King/Derek Berta def. SC (2,0), lost to GH (2,0), def. HL (2,0); 2D — Eli Schmude/Max King def. SC (2,0), lost to GH (2,1), def. HL (2,0); 3D — David Ansley/Carson Poole def. SC (2,0), lost to GH (2,0), def. HL (2,0); 4D — Will Sutton/Quinten Musgrave def. SC (2,1) lost to GH (2,0) def. HL (2,0).
UP NEXT: The Gladiators travel to Glen Lake on Sept. 21.
Cadillac goes 0-2 in Whitehall Quad
Results: Whitehall def. Cadillac 2-6; Grand Rapids West Catholic def. Cadillac 3-5.
Cadillac flight winners: 3S — Brady Koeing def. WH (2,0) and GRWC (2,0); 4S — Matt Erickson def. GRWC (2,0) 4D — Max McCumber/Ben Anderson def. WH (2,0).
UP NEXT: The Vikings travel for their final BNC match against Traverse City Central on Tuesday
prep roundup
