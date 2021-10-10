BUCKLEY — Buckey capped off an undefeated Northwest Conference slate with a 3-1 boys soccer victory over Leland Saturday.
The Bears, who had already clinched their first NWC title in since 1999, received goals from Jake Romzek and Alfonso Jimenez to finish off a 10-0 Northwest season. Buckley’s pressure on a free kick resulted in a Comets own goal.
Tyler Milarch and Romzek picked up assists and Josh Barley made eight saves in goal, only allowing a penalty-kick score.
Bears head coach John Vermilya singled out midfielder Garrett Ensor as the game’s MVP.
Buckley (14-4-1) is off until Oct. 18, hosting the winner of North Bay and Charlevoix in a 7 p.m. district semifinal match.
CROSS COUNTRY
Benzie’s Jones sets new PR at Portage; TCSF boys win
Area boys Division 3 team leaders (out of 30): 1. Traverse City St. Francis; 6. Benzie Central; 9. Manton; 11. Manistee; 22. McBain; 29. Boyne City.
TC St. Francis boys: 14. Thomas Richards; 15. Josh Kerr; 18. Josh Slocum; 19. Tucker Krumm; 29. Connor McIntyre; 41. Lewis Walter; 53. Tony Stevenson; 56. Judge Morgan; 62. Tommy Skendzel.
Benzie Central boys: 1. Hunter Jones 14:52 (new personal record; ranked No. 21 nationally); 39. Michael Musgrave; 48. Dade Allen.
Manton boys: 3. Noah Morrow; 46. Johnathen Traxler; 70. Logan Patrick.
Manistee boys: 27. Caiden Cudney; 50. Abdul Ghennewa; 59. Jack O’Donnell.
McBain boys: 45. Claydon Ingleright; 81. Nathan Koetje.
Area girls Division 3 team leaders (out of 31): 1. Hart; 6. TC St. Francis; 7. Benzie Central; 8. Manton; 14. McBain; 20. Manistee
TC St. Francis girls: 13. Betsy Skendzel; 25. Sophia Rhein; 33. Mary Masserant; 51. Rylee Duffing; 54. Margot Hagerty; 56. Ava Pomaranski; 62. Maddie Gallagher.
Benzie Central girls: 3. Mylie Kelly 18:29; 17 Elise Johnson.
Manton girls: 19. Molly Harding; 59. Chloe Cotton; 66. Madison Morris; 67. Morgan Howell.
McBain girls: 55. Reese Ensing; 84. Shauna McLean.
Manistee girls: 52. Cecilia Postma.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central hosts the Northwest Conference final jamboree Tuesday.
Petoskey girls 2nd at Portage Invitational
Area girls Division 2 team leaders (out of 45): 1. East Grand Rapids; 2. Petoskey; 8. Cadillac; 30. Kingsley; 33. Gaylord.
Petoskey girls: 5. Noel vanderwall; 23. Cambrie Corey; 29. Caroline Farley; 30. Madeline Loe; 33. Nora O’Leary.
Cadillac girls: 16. Kendall Schopieray; 65. Regan Hill; 81. Eleanor Cool.
Kingsley girls: 47. Lauren Wooer.
Gaylord girls: 79. Skylee Ames.
Area boys Division 2 team leaders (out of 46): 1. Grand Rapids Christian; 5. Petoskey; 23. Cadillac; 38. Kingsley; 43. Gaylord.
Petoskey boys: 21. Samuel Smith; 25. Shane Izzard; 56. Brady Odenbach; 58. Cooper Rokop.
Cadillac boys: 50. Nolan Dixon; 114. Gabe Outman; 131. Jackson Hilt.
Kingsley boys: 152. Kaden Kolarik.
Gaylord boys: 93. Ty Pichan.
Hochstetler leads West to 15th-place finish
Area boys Division 1 team leaders (out of 38): 1. Hilliard Davidson; 15. TC West.
TC West boys: 20. Jonah Hochstetler; 31. Isaac Stone; 54. Willem Degood.
Joburg wins D4 boys title at Portage Invite
Girls D4 team scores: 1. Muskegon WMC 67; 2. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 88; 3. Johannesburg-Lewiston 94; 4. Hillsdale Academy 110; 5. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 163; 6. Kalamazoo Christian 170; 7. Wyoming Potter’s House 201; 8. Petoskey St. Michael 205; 9. St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 210; 10. Grand Traverse Academy 217; 11. Bear Lake-Onekama 297; 12. Glen Lake 305; 13. Marcellus 319; 14. Gobles 399.
Boys D4 team scores: 1. Johannesburg-Lewiston 72; 2. Concord 86; 3. Hillsdale Academy 115; 4. Kalamazoo Christian 129; 5. Petoskey St. Michael 144; 6. Gobles 195; 7. Wyoming Potter’s House 203; 8. St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 216; 9. Muskegon WMC 224; 10. Grand Traverse Academy 246; 11. Three Oaks River Valley 248; 12. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 265; 13. Eau Claire 300; 14. Lawrence 344; 15. Kalamazoo Hackett 348.
Johannesburg-Lewiston girls: 5. Adelaida Gascho 19:38; 17. Natalie Zochowski 21:25; 25. Allie Nowak 21:56; 26. Madalyn Agren 21:58; 37. Emerson Wertman 22:26; 42. Rosalinda Gascho 22:44; 74. Cora Mullins 24:24.
Johannesburg-Lewiston boys: 7. Blake Fox 16.56; 8. Jacob Wartenberg 16:59; 9. Malaki Gascho 17:06; 20. Toby Hall 17:55; 33 Ronin Vaden 18:33; 52 Logan May 19:11; 61 Mitchell Hall 19:36.
UP NEXT: Johannesburg-Lewiston hosts Ski Valley Conference finals Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC West 3-1 at East Kentwood Invite
Team scores: D1 No. 5 Rockford def. TC West 25-19, 25-19; TCW def. D2 No. 6 Grand Rapids Catholic Central 22-25, 25-23, 15-10; TCW def. East Kentwood 25-20, 25-19; TCW def. South Haven 25-11, 25-15.
TC West leaders: Ally Jo McKenna 58 digs, 2 aces, 4 assists; Alaina Mikowski 16 kills, 4 aces, 7 blocks; Avery Lahti 12 kills, 13 blocks; Becky Lane 29 kills, 5 aces, 27 digs; Madison Neu 11 kills, 4 blocks, 3 aces; Makenna Ebling 28 kills, 3 aces, 5 blocks, 21 digs; Sara Schermerhorn 81 assists, 12 digs, 4 kills, 5 aces; Jenna Flick 8 digs.
UP NEXT: The Titans (22-4) travel Wednesday to Alpena.
Leland 0-5 at TC Central Invite
Team scores: Marquette def. Leland 25-18, 25-22; Muskegon WMC def. Leland 25-22, 25-18; Elk Rapids def. Leland 25-11, 25-23; TC Central def. Leland 25-14, 25-23; Mattawan def. Leland 25-14, 25-17.
Leland leaders: Maeve Sweeney 9 aces, 12 kills, 25 digs, 2 blocks; Sutton Leiter 19 digs, 5 aces, 60 assists; Kelsey Allen 16 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs; Fiona Moord 14 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs; Flora Mitchell 3 digs, 2 kills, 1 block, 2 assists; Kenzy Sluiter 8 kills, 1 block; Olive Ryder 33 digs, 2 assists, 4 aces; Olivia Boquette 15 digs, 2 aces; Shelby Plamondon 13 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks; Skylar Wiesen 15 digs, 3 aces; Mallory Lowe 2 digs, 1 ace.
UP NEXT: The Comets (6-20-5) host Frankfort, Tuesday.
TENNIS
TC West 5th in regionals
Team scores: 1. Holt 18; 2. Grand Blanc 16; 3. Port Huron Northern 9; 4. Grand Ledge 5; 5. TC West 4; T-6. Lansing Eastern 2; T-6. Davison 2; 8. Lapeer 0.
TC West wins: Cole Doucette (3S); Max Kazmierski/Steven Biteman (1D); Christian Henry/Zak Kazmierski (3D); Andrew Zywicki/Tyler Chan (4D).
LATE FOOTBALL
TC St. Francis 42
Sault Ste. Marie 28
Traverse City St. Francis (7-0): Wyatt Nausadis 8 carries, 179 yards, TD; Charlie Peterson 6-7 passing, 124 yards, rushing TD; Gabe Olivier 10 carries, 74 yards, TD; Joey Donahue 5 carries, 21 yards, TD; Garrett Hathaway 4-yard rush TD.
SSM (4-3): Jakob Davie 10-14 passing, 137 yards, TD, 31 rush yards, TD; Ryan LaPlaunt 12 carries, 72 yards, TD; John Robinson 17 carries, 64 yards, TD.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators host Cheboygan (3-4) at 1 p.m. next Saturday.
Central Lake 20
Onaway 6
Central Lake (3-4): Brayden Steenwyk 5-11 passing, 111 yards, 2 TDs, 7.5 tackles; Drayten Evans 15 carries, 59 yards, TD, 2 catches for 31 yards; Garrison Barrett 9 carries, 56 yards, 75-yard TD catch; Kelan Pletcher 8.5 tackles; Mason Hoppe 6 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host AuGres-Sims (7-0), Friday.
Bellaire 22
Onekama 0
Bellaire (2-5): Evan Pearson 137 yards, TD, 20-point conversion; Justin Brown 27-yard TD for first varsity score; Quentin Baeckeroot 8 tackles, fumble recovery; Ben Landis 8 tackles; Dawson Derrer 8 tackles; Drake Koepke interception; Will Kern 41 receiving yards, 2PAT.
Onekama (0-5): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles, who have won two games in a row, host Inland Lakes (7-0), Thursday; the Portagers host Forest Area (0-7), Friday.