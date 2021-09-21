BUCKLEY — Buckley stayed undefeated in Northwest Conference soccer play, defeating Kingsley 7-1 Monday night.
The Bears improve to 4-0 in the Northwest Conference and 7-4-1 overall.
Garrett Ensor and Lorenzo Tognetti each scored two goals, while Ross Fairchild, Nick Simon and Connor Dunn each netted one. Assists went to Ensor, Orren Renfor, Cooper Rath and Isaac Svec. Tyler Apple made five saves for Buckley, which travels Wednesday to Leland for a 5 p.m. contest.
SOCCER
Leland 8
Benzie Central 5
Leland: No stats reported.
Benzie Central: Kevin Hubbell 4 goals; Steve Barron goal; Dominic Lopez 30 saves.
Elk Rapids 8
Kalkaska 0
Elk Rapids: Nolan Carroll 2 goals, 2 assists; Jared Barcenas 2 goals, assist; Mason Travis goal, 2 assists; Spencer Ball goal, assist; Sean Burch goal; Garrett Decker goal; Emery Rubert assist; Owen Spencer assist; Jack Spencer shutout.
UP NEXT: The Elks (8-3-3, 5-0 Lake Michigan) host TC Christian, Tuesday.
Boyne City 4
Grayling 0
Boyne City: Austin Mercer 2 goals; Joel Carter goal; Gabe Pellerito goal; Amayo Bardeguez-Barrera assist; Phillip Banner 2 assists; Jack Snyder assist; Nic Santina 2 saves.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (8-5-2, 4-1 Lake Michigan) hosts Harbor Springs, Thursday.
TENNIS
Saginaw Nouvel 5
Glen Lake 3
Saginaw Nouvel topped Glen lake 5-3 in a dual meet, although the Lakers and Raiders each won three matches played. Glen Lake defaulted at No. 3 and 4 doubles.
Glen Lake winners: Noah Lamb (2S) 6-1, 6-1; Michael Houtteman (3S) 6-3, 6-1; Tyler Bixby/David Best (1D) 1-6, 6-1, 10-6.
UP NEXT: The Lakers play TC St. Francis, Wednesday.