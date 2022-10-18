LAKEVIEW — Buckley gets another shot at McBain Northern Michigan Christian after a blowout district soccer win Monday.
The Bears (13-6-1) walloped Division 4 district host Lakeview 9-1, sending Buckley back there Saturday to face the Comets (13-3-4) at 1 p.m. Those two met in districts in 2020, with Buckley winning that matchup 5-4.
Nick Simon scored four goals Monday, with Beltrán Devara adding a hat trick and Andrea Rollé two goals. Devera, Rollé and Orren Renfer each provided two assists, while Garrett Ensor and Jake Romzek each pitched in one. Landon Kulawiak made two saves in goal.
McBain NMC topped Pentwater 5-4 Monday to advance, leading 4-1 at halftime and 5-1 before Pentwater scored three following an injury to goalie Blake DeZeeuw when he took a slide tackle from a Falcons player.
DeZeeuw made four saves, with Ty VanHaitsma coming on to make three saves.
SOCCER
Manistee 1
Shelby 0
Grayson Prince and Manistee's defense shut out Shelby 1-0 to move on to Wednesday's district finals.
Manistee (15-3): Jacob Scharp goal; Luke Smith assist; Prince 5 saves.
UP NEXT: Manistee plays district host Hart for the title Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley sweeps at Petoskey quad
With a chance to lock up the Northwest Conference title outright looming, Kingsley won the Petoskey quad Monday with a 3-0 record to improve to 30-7-4 and secure the program's 23rd straight season of 30 or more victories.
Kingsley scores: def. Elk Rapids 25-18, 23-25, 15-10; def. Sault Ste. Marie 29-27, 25-14; def. Petoskey 25-15, 25-15.
Kingsley leaders: Jennifer Lefler 25 kills, 38 digs, 4 aces; Paityn VanPelt 6 kills, 60 assists, 14 digs, 2 aces; Grace Lewis 23 kills, 30 digs; Aizlyn Hager 9 kills, 2 blocks; Olivia Reamer 2 kills, 3 blocks; Ellie Moran 17 digs, 5 aces; Avery Schichtel 5 kills, 1 block; Sarah Wooer 28 digs, 2 aces; Isabell Seitz 5 digs, 5 aces; the Stags host Buckley on Tuesday in their final NWC match.
Petoskey scores: def. Soo 22-25, 25-23, 15-11; def. Elk Rapids 25-17, 25-10; lost to Kingsley 15-25, 15-25.
Petoskey leaders: Sadie Corey 18 kills; Reagan Walsh 12 kills; Katie Hansen 12 kills each; Ariel Nguyen 7 aces, 17 digs; Lucy Tarachas 52 digs; Katie Parker 50 assists, 17 digs.
Elk Rapids scores: def. Sault Ste. Marie 25-20, 25-13; lost to Kingsley 18-25, 25-23, 10-15; lost to Petoskey 11-25, 10-25.
Elks leaders: Ryleigh Yocom 49 assists, 3 blocks, 18 digs, 4 kills, 5 aces; Rhielynn Skrocki 6 digs, 4 kills; Mattea Ball 24 digs, 2 aces; Haleigh Yocom 4 digs, 2 kills; Lexi Moore 3 blocks, 8 kills, 3 digs; Caroline Best 15 digs, 3 blocks, 13 kills, 1 ace; Gaby Morton 6 digs, 1 block, 3 kills; Chloe Taylor 2 digs, 1 ace; Violet Sumerix 11 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace; Morgan Bergquist 8 digs, 5 blocks, 3 aces, 16 kills; the Elks (20-15-1) host Kalkaska on Tuesday for Senior Night.
Lake City 2-1 at Reese quad
Lake City scores: Lost to New Lothrop 17-25, 27-25, 8-25; def. Millington 25-16, 25-14; def. Reese 22-25, 25-10, 25-14.
Trojans leaders: MacKenzie Bisballe 25 kills, 27 assists, 15 blocks, 36 digs; Emily Urie 1 kill, 2 blocks, 18 digs; Hannah Vasicek 6 kills, 3 blocks, 15 digs; Alie Bisballe 20 kills, 13 blocks, 12 digs; Hailey Hamel 7 digs; Kaylee Keenan 39 digs; Helen Brown 28 assists, 14 digs; Kasey Keenan 9 kills, 2 blocks, 17 digs; Zoe Butkovich 3 kills, 2 blocks, 6 digs; Caleigh Schneider 2 digs; Isabelle Whitcomb 1 dig; Jenna Harris 11 digs.
UP NEXT: Lake City (33-5-1) hosts East Jordan for Senior Night on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.