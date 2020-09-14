MAPLE CITY — All seven Northwest Conference opponents have eyes on Buckley soccer as the league season heats up.
The Bears remained undefeated Monday with a 5-3 comeback victory over conference foe Glen Lake on the road, led by Gavin Allen's two goals.
Glen Lake standout Henry Plumstead put in two quick goals for the Lakers to jump out to a 2-0 lead off of Parker McHugh and Jackson Zywicki assists.
Buckley junior Connor Dunn sparked the rally with a goal off a free kick before Gavin Allen added two before the halftime break to make it 3-2. Bears' senior Phillip Persia netted two insurance goals in the second half to stretch the lead to 5-2 before Glen Lake's Fischer Alonzi netted one from Ashton Rousch to make it 5-3.
Kyle Kacanowzki tallied two assists for Buckley while Cooper Rath and Allen each added one. Kyle Deshasier got the win in net for Buckley matching Glen Lake keeper Tucker Brown with eight saves.
Buckley (9-0, 2-0 NWC) will travels to Suttons Bay on Wednesday while the Lakers (7-3, 2-1 NWC) host Benzie Central.
SOCCER
Boyne City 8
Kalkaska 0
Kalkaska: Caden Dueweke-Gonzales 15 saves.
Boyne City: Jay Clausen shutout; Nic Santina assist; Luis Villanueva goal; Austin Mercer 2 goals; Amayo Bardequez-Barrera goal; Hayden Mosley assist; Phillip Banner goal; Ben Leaman goal; Derek Word assist, goal; Joey Spate assist;
UP NEXT: Kalkaska at Harbor Springs, Wednesday.
North Bay 9
Kingsley 1
North Bay: Finn Mankowski 3 goals, assist; Lleyton Krumlauf 2 goals; Ivan Ramirez goal; Ethan Vitale assist, goal; Christian Cox goal; Dashle Courson goal, assist; Owen Irvine assist; Sam Vukasovich 2 saves.
Elk Rapids 8
Harbor Springs 0
Elk Rapids: Mason Travis 3 goals; Landon Knight goal; Terran Peterson 2 goals; Spencer Ball goal, assist; Avery Kellogg goal; Drake Collins assist; Mahaney Vandekerkhof assist; Jared Barcenas 2 assists; Jack Spencer shutout.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (8-2-2, 3-0 LMC) hosts Grayling, Thursday.
GOLF
TC West JV Invite at Crystal Lake
Team scores: TC West JV 446; TC Central JV 468; Cadillac JV 481; Big Rapids JV 539.
TC West: Lilly Boals 91; Maya Wilson 105; Ella Whiting 125; Charliese Erickson 127; Sadie VanLandschoot 130; Bella Busch 135.
TC Central: Kennedy Clark 109; Evie Nowicki 110; Sarah Ream 122; Mari Brizard 127; Adele Hilton 132; Ally McCardel 135.
Cadillac: Ella Darrow 116; Alix Matzke 117; Avery Meyer 118; Onalee Wallis 130; Carmen Dahlstrom 136.
VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley Quad
Games scores: Kingsley def. Manistee 25-11, 25-10; Kingsley def. TC Christian 25-18, 27-25; Kingsley def. Glen Lake 25-16, 25-12; TC Christian def. Glen Lake 25-11, 25-21; TC Christian def. Manistee 25-18, 25-11; Glen Lake def. Manistee.
Kingsley: Tori McIntosh 18 kills, 17 digs; Abby Arnold 9 Kills, 4 blocks; Coral Bott 7 kills, 13 aces, 17 digs; Olivia Esman 8 kills, 2 blocks; Lexi Sattler 24 digs, 4 aces; Alayna Heiler 50 assists, 12 digs, 3 kills, 4 blocks; Hattie Raska 16 digs, 4 aces.
TC Christian: Emma Mirabelli 2 aces, 25 kills, 14 digs, 5 blocks; Ellie Visser ace, 5 kills, 18 digs; Juliana Brower 3 aces, 11 kills, 10 digs, 9 blocks.
Glen Lake: Emilee Bellant 35 digs, 3 aces, 4 kills; Sydney Dykstra 15 digs, 23 kills, 8 aces; Grace Bradford 27 kills, 32 assists, 7 blocks; Maddie Bradford 20 kills; Beth Beck 48 assists, 6 digs, 4 aces.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (9-4, 1-0 NWC) at Onekama, Thursday; TC Christian (7-3) at TC St. Francis, Thursday.
FROM SATURDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
Buckley Invite
Boys teams scores: McBain 40; Mason Co. E 59; North Trails 92; Manton 105; Buckley 133; Frankfort 147; Kingsley 175; Leland 206; Suttons Bay 241; Lake Leelanau St. Mary 254; Brethren 271.
Kingsley: Kaden Kolarik (25th, 18:44); Brandon Stock (30th, 19:04); Winston Pelloski (34th, 19:34); Braxton Zenner (42nd, 20:26); Matthew Cross (44th, 20:36).
Manton: Noah Morrow (2nd, 16:18); Johnathon Traxler (6th, 17:16); Nolan Moffit (20th, 18:20); Logan Patrick (37th, 19:57.1); Alex Wilds (43rd, 20:35).
Suttons Bay: Gabe Suitor (14th, 17:37); Jake Murphy (49th, 22:08); Mikie Wittman (57th, 25:56).
Frankfort: Owen Roth (13th, 17:35); Logan Foster (24th, 18:44.3); Adam Townsend (27th, 18:49); Chris Provo (38th, 19:57.5); Trevor Moody (45th, 21:07).
Buckley: Jackson Kulawiak (12th, 17:30); Jeremiah Pasbjerg (17th, 18:13); Carson Kulwiak (22nd, 18:34); Brandon Melville (31st, 19:11); Josh Long (51st, 22:54).
Brethren: Connor Wojciechowski (29th, 19:01); Alex Gorm (59th, 27:31).
Leland: Cole Denoyer (35th, 19:40); Sawyer Couturier (36th, 19:42); Jack Joyce (46th, 21:10); Logan DeFour (48th, 22:03); Eric Steinhebel (55th, 24:08).
LLSM: Brandon Hobbin (39th, 19:58); Luke Bramer (47th, 21:42); Vinny Gorcyca (50th, 22:15); James Licht (58th, 27:15).
Girls team scores: McBain 45; Kingsley 56; Manton 102; North Trails 129; Buckley 154; Lake Leelanau St. Mary 161; Mason Co. E 165; Brethren 171; Frankfort 183; Leland 261.
Kingsley: Kelsey Saxton (5th, 20:09); Lauren Wooer (7th, 20:36); Mary Webb (12th, 21:31); Grace Kolarik (14th, 21:38); Kaylee Schelich (18th, 21:56).
Buckley: Aiden Harrand (1st, 18:25); Shelby Cade (8th, 20:45); Brooke Wilke (42nd, 25:35).
Manton: Molly Harding (4th, 19:46); Chole Colton (13th, 21:32); Emily Harding (24th, 22:38); Madison Morris (26th, 22:54); Morgan howell (35th, 24:17).
Brethren: Alexis Tracy (6th, 20:17); Abigail Kissling (11th, 21:26); Ashlynn Wardie (50th, 28:21); Jane Amstutz (51st, 28:48); Autumn Harris (54th, 34:49).
Frankfort: Taylor Myers (10th, 21:09); Tara Townsend (30th, 23:15); Anna Wolfe (34th, 24:12).
LLSM: Audrey Smith (19th, 22:17); Kendra Couturier (27th, 23:00); Delena Kirt (37th, 24:35); Josie Gorcyca (38th, 24:46); Ciara Glynn (43rd, 25:38.1); Lauren VanderWulp (46th, 26:04).
VOLLEYBALL
Petoskey Quad
Pool play: Petoskey def. Onaway 25-14, 25-21; Petoskey def. Elk Rapids 25-14, 25-14; Petoskey def. Sault Ste. Marie 25-22, 25-22; Elk Rapids split Sault Ste. Marie 25-23, 19-25; Elk Rapids split Onaway 22-25, 25-15.
Bracket Play: Elk Rapids def. Sault Ste. Marie 25-19, 25-27, 16-14; Petoskey def. Elk Rapids 25-20, 25-16.
Petoskey: Peyton Miller 85 assists, 15 aces, 13 kills, 27 digs; Faith Bailey 29 kills, 11 blocks, 6 aces; Ellie Pollion 27 kills; Molly Anderson 30 digs; Taryn Ingals 36 digs, 7 aces.
Elk Rapids: Logan Reasoner 24 kills, 6 aces, 3 blocks; Ryleigh Yocom 17 kills, 2 aces, 45 digs; Nevada Molby 13 kills, 2 blocks; Morgan Wirtz 14 kills, 2 aces, 16 digs; Kate Henderson 3 aces, 107 assists; Grace Mischell 3 aces, 55 digs.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (6-2-2) hosts TC St. Francis Tuesday.
SOCCER
Elk Rapids 3
Williamston 1
Elk Rapids: Preston Ball goal, assist; Kaden Patterson assist; Mason Travis 2 goals; Jack Spencer 3 saves.
Elk Rapids 1
Grosse Ile 1
Elk Rapids: Preston Ball assist; Mason Travis goal; Jack Spencer 3 saves.
Elk Rapids 3
Flint Powers 0
Elk Rapids: Preston Ball goal; Spencer Ball assist; Avery Kellogg goal; Mason Travis goal, assist; Kaden Patterson assist; Jack Spencer shutout.
