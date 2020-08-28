BUCKLEY — Five for five.
Buckley won its fifth straight game to start the soccer season, topping Kalkaska 8-1 at home Friday.
Gabe Luther scored two goals and added an assist for the Bears (5-0), while Connor Dunn, Gavin Allen, Jake Romzek, Garret Ensor, Kyle Kaczanowski and Luke Frasier each scored one goal.
Assistent went to Kyle Kaczanowski, Allen, Ensor and Romzek, and Tyler Apple and Josh Barley each made three saves in goal.
Cooper Swikoski scored Kalkaska’s goal, and Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales racked up 18 saves. The Blazers feature eight freshman on their roster.
Buckley travels Tuesday to Harbor Springs, while Kalkaska (0-3-1) hosts Elk Rapids on Thursday.
MORE SOCCER
TC Christian 8
Charlevoix 0
Traverse City Christian won by mercy rule in the second half, beating Charlevoix (0-3-1) 8-0. The Sabres have rebounded from a season-opening 5-2 loss to Glen lake by posting back-to-back 8-0 shutouts.
TC Christian: Henry Reineck hat trick; Elliott Molby 2 goals; Gabe Classens goal; Luke Montney goal; PJ Carroll goal; Nathan Mustard 2 assists; Marcus Rysztak assist; Briton Coaster assist.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (2-1) travel Saturday to Kingsley (0-1-1) for a 1 p.m. contest.
