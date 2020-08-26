TRAVERSE CITY — Buckley needed some late heroics to win their home opener against the Traverse City Homeschool.
Garrett Ensor saved the day for the Bears when he beat the Bulldogs keeper in the 74th minute, to give Buckley the 3-2 win.
Kyle Kaczanowski opened the scoring for Buckley on a great cross from Gavin Allen in the 15th minute. Allen went on to score one of his own ten minutes later, unassisted.
The Bulldogs came back with two goals by halftime and the second half was a grind for the Bears. Josh Barley had six saves for the Bears in the win. Buckley moves to 4-0 and will host Kalkaska on Friday.
TENNIS
TC St. Francis dominates home quad over Petoskey
TCSF Flight champions: 1s — Charlie Schmude; 2s — Tristan Bonanni; 4s — Luke Bobrowski; 1d — Cody Richards and Ben Schmude; 2d — Anthony Spranger and Jack Birtten; 3d — Charlie King and Chris Bobrowski; 4d — Kyle Warnes and Tommy Puetz.
SOCCER
TC Christian 8
North Bay 0
TC Christian: Henry Reineck 3 goals; Marcus Rysztak 2 goals; Roman Alekseyenko goal; Nathan Hresko goal, assist; Gabe Classens goal, assist; Elliott Molby assist; Nathan Mustard assists; Luke Montney assist; PJ Carroll.
Grayling 7
North Bay 0
North Bay: Sam Vukasovich 13 saves.
Kalkaska 2
Kingsley 2
Kalkaska: Cooper Swikoski goal; Tripp Wagner goal; Kayden Dueke-Gonzales 7 saves.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska at Buckley, Friday.
