BUCKLEY — Kallen Wildfong had a hat trick and four points to lead Buckley to a 5-4 boys soccer victory Friday over Charlevoix.
Wildfong converted a second-half penalty shot to give the Bears (9-2) the win after a 2-0 lead faded into a 4-4 tie with 20 minutes remaining.
Gabe Luther and Nick Simon also had goals for Buckley, which hosts North Bay on Monday.
Bears assists went to Luke Frasier, Wildfong and Luther. Kyle Kaznowski made three saves.
TENNIS
TC St. Francis 6
Almont 2
TCSF singles winners: Adam Chittle (1S) 6-2, 6-2; Charlie Schmude (2S) 7-5, 6-4; Cody Richards (3S) 6-1, 6-1.
TCSF doubles winners: Brendan Chouinard/Ben Schmude (1D) 6-0, 6-0: Jack Britten/Anthony Spranger (2D) 6-0, 6-4; Charlie King/Kyle Warnes (4D) 6-4, 6-4
